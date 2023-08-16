Robert Way/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Electric vehicles are the future of transport. These saw sales of 809,000 in the US for 2022, around 5.7% of total cars sold, and are currently on track to surpass one million units in 2023. The fledgling US EV market is dominated by industry leader Tesla (TSLA) with the traditional incumbents Ford (F) and General Motors (GM) making headway into a race that will decide which company will remain relevant in a world driving internal combustion engine vehicles into irrelevancy. The stakes are high as more states including California institute hard dates for the total phase out of new ICE vehicle sales. There is no guarantee that Manhattan Beach-based Fisker (NYSE:FSR) will be a success, indeed, the odds are against it, but speculation requires a degree of risk and a careful weighting of the upside potential versus losses.

The potential for losses is vast. There have been two EV company bankruptcies in 2023 alone with Proterra the latest in a now expanding list that includes Lordstown Motors and Electric Last Mile Solutions. So Fisker shareholders need to be cognizant that the long-term outlook for the company is in many ways shaped by a nearly binary outcome of either Chapter 11 or success. Even with its asset-light model where production of its Fisker Ocean SUV has been contracted out to Magna International (MGA), Fisker's quarterly cash burn from operations came in at $128.1 million, with the EV upstart spending a further $91.3 million on capital expenditure. Whilst down 42% over the last year, Fisker is still outperforming its close peers with this comparative outperformance likely to be maintained on the back of the ramp of Ocean sales.

What's To Know From Second Quarter Earnings?

Not much as it was a transient pre-ramp quarter. Ocean production would ramp up post-period end in July. Hence, the company recorded revenue of just $820,000 on the back of inaugural Ocean deliveries. Fisker was able to deliver 11 vehicles during the quarter of the 60 vehicles Magna handed over. Critically, a gross margin of 7.5% highlights the importance of Fisker's asset-light model for reducing the overall scope of capital outlays, benefiting from its contractor's manufacturing experience whilst embedding a global profile and mitigating the "production hell" risk that comes with in-house manufacturing. Fisker is making deliveries into Europe already with Magna's manufacturing facility located in Austria.

Bears would be right to flag that the company reduced its 2023 production guidance to between 20,000 and 23,000 units due to what management described during their earnings call as a short-term capacity constraint at its supplier. Prior guidance in the first quarter was for between 32,000 and 36,000 Ocean units to be produced in 2023. The company produced 1,022 vehicles during the second quarter, with this ramping up to 1,009 vehicles in July only. However, there were fewer working hours at Magna due to its planned annual summer shutdown. Again bears would be right to query why summer holidays at Magna were not included in initial production forecasts as it's a recurring item.

The Bears Are In Control For Now

Fisker's short interest is incredibly high with 46% of the float sold short. This is one of the highest rates on the NYSE, and far in excess of its peers. Rivian's short interest is at 14%, Faraday Future is at 19%, and Lucid is at 22%. Why the discrepancy? Indeed, these are all broadly loss-making EV upstarts trying to scale production and deliveries. Rivian and Lucid are markedly ahead in terms of their respective ramps and sales, but bears have honed in on Fisker as their primary short in the EV race.

It's now all about the ramp with Fisker guiding for capital expenditure to come in at $245 million to $260 million for 2023. The company's cash position at the end of the quarter was $521.8 million, growing to $822 million post-period end on the back of $300 million in gross proceeds from their July convertible note offering. Fisker also expects to receive $33 million in VAT receivables which is excluded from its post-period end cash position. Every dollar counts and Fisker has opened reservations for Ronin, a planned $385,000 supercar slotted for release in the second half of 2025. Only 999 units will be produced so it's not a distraction and could bring in meaningful revenue. SG&A, R&D plus capital expenditure guidance for 2023 is now at $565 million to $640 million.

Shareholders should be excited about positive gross margins because it means Fisker gets to be partially shielded from the 2-3 years of heavy losses incurred by EV upstarts ramping in-house production. This required capital outlay has already brought down a number of EV companies that went public around the same time as Fisker. The company will need to raise more cash in 2024 but this could be against the backdrop of a stock market whose appetite for risk has increased against what Goldman is now stating could be a 25 basis point cut to the Fed funds rate in the second quarter of 2024. I rate Fisker as a hold.