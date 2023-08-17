MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

Co-authored by Treading Softly.

In ancient times, naval fleets were made up of many large vessels as well as smaller ones, similar to how modern navies are made up today. One vessel's job was to be a forerunner, a pilot ship that would go ahead and do reconnaissance work, but also had a very important secondary job – many harbors were unable to hold large vessels in them, and so this pilot ship or forerunner would take the anchor of the larger ship and bring it into the safe harbor and place it there. This would allow the larger ship, which could not dock at the harbor, to be able to hold still even in the strongest of storms.

In many respects, your personal portfolio is a fleet of ships. You hold many different positions, both large and small, which get battered by the same storms across the market. And while you can have diversification across sectors or diversification by having many different companies, those companies or sectors are like ships that do get battered slightly differently when the storms of the market hit. What every portfolio must have is a few forerunner positions, positions that can carry the anchor for the entire portfolio and place it firmly in the ground, keeping it stable – regardless of the storm.

Today, I want to look at one company that can play this pivotal role in your portfolio to be the anchor that helps your entire portfolio not get blown away in a storm.

Let's dive in!

Showing Why it is the Best

What makes for a great "hold forever" income investment? No, it isn't a company that knocks the ball out of the park every single quarter. That simply is not a realistic expectation. I'm sure many of you have opinions on the best football, baseball, or basketball team. And I guarantee that you don't change your opinion based on one loss. You expect even the best sports teams of all time to lose sometimes. The world is often a messy place. Not everything will go your way all the time.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD), yielding 7.5%, didn't report a great quarter of earnings. Free Cash Flow ("FCF"), Discounted Cash Flow ("DCF"), and Cash Flows From Operations ("CFFO") were all down year-over-year. Source.

What makes EPD a great income investment is that we don't have to worry about it. EPD won't have a problem continuing to pay its dividend. It just raised its dividend last month after management knew how Q2 was turning out. You see, EPD isn't dependent upon one quarter of earnings because it has a conservative business plan that provides ample cushion to protect unitholders from quarter-to-quarter gyrations in commodity prices and margins. In fact, EPD has navigated years of poor operating conditions and continued to provide a growing income to unitholders.

Note: EPD unitholders receive a Schedule K-1 after year-end.

Over the decades, EPD's distribution coverage has varied. Source

Last quarter, distribution coverage was 1.7x. $1.7 billion is "low," but only compared to the $2 billion that EPD has been achieving in recent months. Excluding 2022, it is still the highest distribution coverage EPD has enjoyed since its IPO in 1998.

Q2 2023 was only "bad" when compared to the really great earnings EPD has enjoyed over the past year. Looking at the gross operating margin, we can see where the weakness was: Source.

NGLs and Natural Gas had the most significant headwinds. This is primarily due to prices returning to normal after last year's historic highs.

EPD is impacted by changing commodity prices, but due to its defensive nature, those impacts aren't severe enough for us to even start worrying about the safety of the distribution.

We can buy EPD and hold it for the income indefinitely, confident that its business plan is strong and will support a growing distribution even when earnings vary quarter to quarter due to commodity price swings.

While the traders in the market chase their tails, we can buy the income and hold it "forever"!

Conclusion

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. can play an essential role in your portfolio. The question that remains is, will you let it? Even when reporting not the strongest quarter, their ability to pay out a strong dividend is unquestioned. Furthermore, they have continued to have a strong history of raising that dividend, providing their unitholders with more and more income.

The beautiful thing about a holding that you can hold forever is that you don't have to constantly monitor and worry about its performance. I don't lay my head down on a pillow at night and wonder if EPD is going to pay me a dividend next quarter. I know that it will. While other holdings in my portfolio may be more volatile – they may face different headwinds that can definitely affect their ability to pay me strong income – EPD is one of those rock-solid investments that can be a forerunner that stakes an anchor in the ground and lets your portfolio keep pumping out great income.

However, like any great Navy in history, you can't make up a Navy of simply pilot ships. No naval battles were ever won, that I know of, where a nation comprised their entire Navy of reconnaissance vessels. Likewise, your portfolio should not be made up of one single investment or a single ship. You need to have a wide diversity. We recommend that all income investors hold at least 42 different individual positions. We call that our Rule of 42.

So today, we've presented you with an outstanding investment that can be one of the 42 vessels that flow in your portfolio. That way, when it comes to retirement, all you have to worry about is where you're going out to dinner next, what country you want to visit, or what time you have to tee off at the golf course.

That's the beauty of my Income Method. That's the beauty of income investing.