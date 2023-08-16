Baron WealthBuilder Fund Q2 2023 Shareholder Letter

MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

Dear Baron WealthBuilder Fund Shareholder:

Performance

Baron WealthBuilder Fund® (the Fund) performed well in the second quarter of 2023. The Fund appreciated 7.39%. This appreciation slightly trailed the S&P 500 Index (the Index) but surpassed the MSCI ACWI Index (the Global Index). Those two indexes appreciated 8.74% and 6.18%, respectively. The Morningstar Aggressive Allocation Category average (the Peer Group) increased 4.73%.*

This performance builds on a good start to 2023. Year-to-date, the Fund has appreciated 18.58%, exceeding both the Index and Global Index, which have appreciated 16.89% and 13.93%, respectively.

And since its inception over five years ago, the Fund has returned 12.82% on an annualized basis. This appreciation again exceeds both the Index and Global Index.

Markets have continued to recover in 2023. Investors are increasingly optimistic that the Fed’s interest rate hikes will be paused, inflation is stabilizing (and reversing in some key areas), and a recession can be averted. However, the macroeconomic outlook is anything but certain. Investors continue to prioritize safety and gravitate towards more stable and larger businesses. Additionally, much of the appreciation in the market indexes was confined to large technology companies that have exciting long-term growth prospects.

This narrow band of companies driving performance in the quarter was the main reason why our highly diversified Fund failed to keep pace with the Index. The seven largest technology-focused positions in the market-cap weighted S&P 500 Index (Microsoft, Apple, NVIDIA, Amazon, Meta, Tesla, and Alphabet) comprised 25.9% of the Index on average and accounted for 67% of the quarterly returns. Their year-to-date contribution was 74% of the Index’s return. With 426 underlying holdings in the Fund, Baron WealthBuilder is underweight all of these holdings except for Tesla.

Larger-cap and higher-growth underlying funds had the greatest returns in the period. This group includes Baron Opportunity, Fifth Avenue Growth, and Partners Funds. Whereas, smaller-cap, international, and sector strategies that are macro dependent in the short term had the lowest returns. This includes Baron Growth, Real Estate Income, and International Growth Funds.

Many factors contributed to the Fund’s largest underlying position, Tesla, Inc., appreciating in the period. As discussed in our previous quarterly letter, investors’ concerns regarding Tesla in 2022 continue to dissipate, and the company’s business has continued to grow materially, although below peak margins. Tesla’s deliveries in China are recovering. The company’s newest factory in Texas has ramped production considerably and should contribute to improved domestic sales and margins. U.S. government policies have lowered the cost to own Tesla vehicles, while also reducing the company’s battery production expenses.

We continue to believe that Tesla is only scratching the surface of its potential. In early June, Tesla agreed to provide Ford Motors access to its electric vehicle (EV) charging technology and network. In quick succession, General Motors, Rivian, and Volvo, also gained access; and we expect other partnerships to follow. These announced partnerships between Tesla and its competitors have, in our opinion, increased the likelihood of the company achieving its mission. Consolidation around a single technology should accelerate charging infrastructure deployment, diminish the risk of Tesla’s technology becoming obsolete, and lessen a key concern of hesitant EV purchasers. EV adoption is at a tipping point. And Tesla, with its approximately 60% domestic market share of EVs, should be the most important beneficiary of this shift.

Finally, investors gravitated to companies that they expect will benefit from artificial intelligence (AI). The first companies to garner investors’ interest were software and semiconductor companies that enable AI. However, investors soon realized that companies that can effectively integrate AI could be the biggest beneficiaries. Tesla has been deploying its autonomous driving hardware since 2016 (and developing its software prior to that). This service relies on vehicles seeing their surroundings and instantly reacting to the environment. It is AI! Tesla is the leader in integrating proprietary AI training and inferential software with computer hardware. We believe Tesla will be able to sell their autonomous service, “Tesla Inside,” to other automobile manufacturers. Long term, Tesla’s autonomous driving software could become the most important part of the company’s business.

But while Tesla was the largest contributor to performance, there were other underlying holdings that had even greater appreciation in the quarter. CoStar Group, Inc. rose 29.3% over the prior three months, as its foray into the residential data market began to achieve impressive early results. CoStar’s residential monthly users are a year ahead of internal expectations, and these results were achieved prior to the company’s increased marketing spending. We believe the residential opportunity is greater than originally theorized or can be achieved with lower expenditures (or both). CoStar’s legacy commercial business exhibited modest weakness due to the macro environment. Regardless, CoStar’s ability to diversify its product lines and potentially dominate an adjacent category has made the company significantly more stable and valuable. The company has shown itself to be more dynamic than most investors expected.

With market performance being driven by a small number of companies and industries, it was important to avoid significant declines in the portfolio. Most of the weaker performers in the portfolio were companies that are closely tied to macro factors. MSCI Inc., for example, declined 15.9% and was the largest detractor from performance. Similar to CoStar, MSCI is attempting to diversify its business lines. It is the dominant player in its core product line, the index business. Although this division has high retention rates, it is not immune to broad economic cyclical downturns. The recent banking scare caused cautionary client spend, extended sales cycles, and a modest decrease in retention, primarily with smaller clients. But unlike CoStar, growth of newer business lines has also slowed temporarily. We believe the issues in both the legacy products and newer areas will be shortlived. MSCI’s products have become the client standard for measuring performance, risk, and ESG results. While the banking crisis has temporarily reduced the rate of client spending, we believe increased industry regulation should cause large product lines (e.g., private assets) to migrate from traditional banks and to third-party asset managers. MSCI will help facilitate those managers’ offerings through its extensive data and client relationships. Ascertaining private company data is difficult and will be MSCI’s competitive advantage.

We encourage you to read the various quarterly letters found in this report to gain a deeper understanding of the funds that make up Baron WealthBuilder Fund.

Click to enlarge

Fund of Funds Structure and Investment Strategy

Baron WealthBuilder Fund is a compilation of our Baron Funds and provides broad equity exposure. All underlying Baron Funds follow a consistent investment philosophy and process. We do not try to mimic the Indexes, and we do not alter our strategy to coincide with short-term macro events that we regard as unpredictable. We remain focused on underlying business fundamentals.

We believe small- and mid-cap growth stocks offer attractive return potential relative to their risk over the long term. Small- and mid-cap businesses represent 68.0% of the Fund (compared to only 17.2% for the Index). While our small- and mid-cap growth investments have been successful over our 41-year history, these styles are occasionally out of favor. Today’s environment is one of those times. Large-cap growth companies outperformed small-cap growth companies in the quarter and in many instances over the last decade. More specifically, the Russell 1000 Growth Index has outperformed the Russell 2000 Growth Index in 7 out of the last 10 calendar years, and 2023 is shaping up to be no different.

Rather than only examining the Fund’s performance over a quarter or a year, we believe it is equally important to understand how the Fund has performed over the course of an economic cycle. The COVID-19 Pandemic and subsequent Macro-Induced Market Rotation has been very difficult for small- and mid-sized growth companies. Investors have favored larger-cap, value-oriented businesses that are deemed safer during a time of uncertainty. We believe this offers a great opportunity for long-term investors to invest in small- and mid-cap growth businesses at attractive prices. Markets first peaked in late February 2020 before rapidly dropping as the economy braced for the COVID-19 Pandemic. It recovered quickly followed by another sizable drop based on macroeconomic factors. Over the three years of the COVID-19 Pandemic ending 12/31/2022, the Russell 2000 Growth Index, a small-cap growth index, gained only 1.96%. The Russell Midcap Growth Index fared better with a cumulative 3-year return of 12.00%. With that backdrop, the Fund performed better and appreciated 28.11%. We believe protecting and growing clients’ assets during this challenging period positions long-term investors well for meaningful appreciation once the macro landscape changes. Table III provides a more complete look at how the Fund and various indexes performed during the pandemic and its aftermath.

We do not yet know if the challenges caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic will persist. Volatility has remained high, but we are hopeful that interest rate increases, policy measures, and COVID-19 hangovers are ending. Growth has recently begun to outperform value. But safer large caps have continued to perform better than smaller companies. So far, we are optimistic that companies will again be valued on their fundamentals rather than macro concerns. We have started to see the performance of some individual securities diverge. This divergence of returns, we believe, should favor growth investors. As discussed, the Fund performed well in the second quarter and since the start of the year. And its returns year-to-date have exceeded both its Index as well as small- and mid-cap growth indices.

We continue to work hard to justify your confidence and trust in our stewardship of your hard-earned savings. We remain dedicated to providing you with the information we would like to have if our roles were reversed. We hope this letter enables you to make an informed decision about whether this Fund remains an appropriate investment.

Respectfully,

Ronald Baron, CEO and Portfolio Manager & Michael Baron, Co-Portfolio Manager

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.