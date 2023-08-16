Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Caledonia Mining: Weak Production This Quarter

Summary

  • Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc released its second-quarter results, reporting 18,512 Au ounces of gold production, down 7.9% from the previous year.
  • The company's primary asset, Blanket Mine, experienced lower grade and lower-than-expected production, but improvements were seen in late June and July.
  • I recommend buying Caledonia Mining Corporation shares between $10.10 and $9.60, with a possible lower support at $9.25.

Closeup of big gold nugget

Introduction

Saint Helier, Jersey-based Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE:CMCL) released its second-quarter results on August 10, 2023.

Caledonia's primary asset is Blanket Mine, a gold mine in Zimbabwe. However, it also produces gold in the Bilboes mine.

I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.

I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.

I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.

“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.

Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I trade short-term CMCL occasionally.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

