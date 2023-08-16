Marko Geber/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) has been a part of my portfolio for many years. Competitive advantages go a long way in helping companies scale profitably, and I always believed that Uber benefits from scale advantages that would eventually be reflected in its financial performance. So far, Uber has never had a profitable year, but the company has made notable progress with cash-flow generation. The company recently reported its first-ever GAAP operating profit as well, highlighting the presence of competitive advantages. Since there is a lot of chatter about strong adjusted EBITDA, let me also clarify that positive EBITDA does not equal profits in my books. I even wrote an article last year discussing the pitfalls of using adjusted EBITDA as a profitability metric.

Uber stock has recovered this year after a disappointing 2022. As of this writing, UBER is up 74% year to date, and I have enjoyed this ride as a long-term-oriented shareholder. What caught my eye is that Uber's stock has almost always failed to break through the $50 barrier except in early 2021 when it briefly traded close to $60 before entering a bear run. I am not a technical analyst - I am not saying technical analysis does not work but that I am not good at it - so I will not draw some charts to show you how Uber stock will deal with the resistance at these prices. What I will do, on the contrary, is analyze Uber's fundamentals to determine whether the company deserves to trade at higher stock prices in the long term.

Scale Is Uber's Mission

Whenever I want to explain Uber's strategy to someone who does not understand the business strategy of the company, I end up talking about the early days of Meta Platforms, Inc. (META). Although these two businesses share no similar characteristics, the business strategies are comparable. In the early days of Facebook, the management team led by Mark Zuckerberg focused on driving competition out of the market to ensure category leadership. I'm sure you remember the days when Myspace dominated the social media landscape around 2005/06, and many other social media platforms such as Twitter, Flickr, Tumblr, and Reddit were launched around the time Facebook entered the social media landscape. However, Facebook quickly rose to the top of the social media hierarchy with its focus on creating a truly global network that appealed to internet users of every age and social status. Uber, in my opinion, has a similar strategy and is delivering the results.

Ever since Uber's founding, the company has tried to expand aggressively to new markets and drive competition out with competitive pricing. Even the sound of it suggests that this would never be a sustainable strategy to drive profitability higher, which it never was. Uber came under a lot of pressure from early investors including VC firms and analysts but in hindsight, it is evident that this aggressive strategy has helped the company emerge as the dominant ridesharing company in the world. In the next phase of Uber's business, the company will be able to capitalize on this leading position to improve profit margins, thereby profitability.

The map below, which was published by Uber in one of its corporate presentations in 2020, showcases how Uber has quickly emerged as the ridesharing global superpower.

Exhibit 1: Uber's market share in key markets as of 2020

Company presentation

Even to this day, Uber remains committed to scaling its business aggressively. The below excerpt from its 2022 Annual Report makes this abundantly clear.

To remain competitive in certain markets and generate network scale and liquidity, we have in the past lowered, and may continue to lower, fares or service fees, and we have offered and may continue to offer significant Driver incentives and consumer discounts and promotions. At times, in certain geographic markets, we have offered, and may continue to offer, Driver incentives that cause the total amount of the fare that a Driver retains, combined with the Driver incentives a Driver receives from us, to increase, at times meeting or exceeding the amount of Gross Bookings we generate for a given Trip. In certain geographic markets and regions, we do not have a leading category position, which may result in us choosing to further increase the amount of Driver incentives and consumer discounts and promotions that we offer in those geographic markets and regions.

Uber's initial mission to scale its business enough to impact industry-wide pricing, in my opinion, has already been achieved. Even in highly competitive markets such as the U.S., Uber has established its dominance. To get some color on this, let's look at ridesharing industry data for May. As illustrated below, Uber accounted for 75% of ridesharing spending in the U.S., leaving Lyft, Inc.(LYFT) as a distant second.

Exhibit 2: U.S. rideshare industry market share in May 2023

Bloomberg Second Measure

Now let's get to some of the questionable tactics Uber has supposedly used to expand from 2013 to 2017. Last year, The Guardian revealed some interesting and questionable details about Uber's strategy following a data leak that helped the news outlet get hold of 83,000 emails in addition to corporate text messages, invoices, and briefing notes. The Guardian found that Uber had identified more than 1,800 individuals for lobbying, including politicians and public officials. I am not presenting this data to stir a debate about the company's practices but to highlight the importance the company has placed on scaling up aggressively.

Exhibit 3: The number of individuals approached by Uber for lobbying according to leaked files

The Guardian

Through different types of efforts, Uber has established its market dominance today. In the next phase of Uber's business - which is already underway - the company will focus on profitability.

On Track To Profitability

A few years ago, it looked as if Uber was nowhere near profitability. Back then, I invited investors to think of the long-term picture as Uber, in my opinion, was well-positioned to convert its scale into profits in the long run. Because of volatile stock prices, I also suggested that investors would have to weather many downturns before finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. Today, Uber is ever so close to profitability, and Wall Street analysts have taken notice. Many analysts expect Uber to break even this year and report GAAP profits starting next year.

Exhibit 4: Consensus EPS estimates

Seeking Alpha

The first step to being profitable is generating positive free cash flow. This is where adjusted EBITDA comes in. Again, I am not a fan of using adjusted EBITDA as a measure of profitability but this metric can certainly reveal important information about the cash-flow generation capability of a company. More often than not, growth companies that go on to be highly profitable first turn cash-flow positive. Uber's two core businesses - delivery and mobility - are generating positive adjusted EBITDA. In fact, adjusted EBITDA for both these segments has been growing consistently in the last couple of years.

Exhibit 5: Adjusted EBITDA of mobility and delivery segments

Business Quant

The strong adjusted EBITDA growth since 2021 is a testament to Uber's ability to benefit from its scale. There are companies that turn profitable with sufficient scale, and then there are companies that fail to achieve profitability despite scaling enormously. Uber certainly fits into the first category.

With the transportation industry increasingly moving toward a future dominated by ridesharing services and global restaurants increasingly embracing third-party food delivery platforms, Uber's scale will continue to grow. I believe a further expansion of Uber's scale will result in strong profitability growth. The massive size of the company will present cross-selling opportunities between mobility and delivery as well. On the other hand, the delivery segment is likely to benefit from Uber's expansion into new market verticals. For instance, the company is now delivering groceries and documents in most markets and is planning to expand its delivery services to include any product that is transportable.

As the global ridesharing market leader, Uber's biggest growth opportunity will come from a possible consolidation of this industry. For now, ridesharing is a fragmented market where Uber is competing with both local and international players in many of its key markets. As we have seen in the last few years in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and China, I believe the ridesharing industry will consolidate around one or two major players in each market. Uber, which already enjoys a leading position in many of its markets, will be a big winner as competition cools down in the long run, leaving room for the company to earn economic profits over a multi-decade period.

Fundamentals Support Higher Stock Prices

Uber stock hit an all-time high of over $60 in early 2021. Uber stock almost hit $50 a few weeks ago, only to give up some gains in the days that followed. As UBER closes in on the $50 mark again, the company is much more cheaply valued. Back when Uber stock reached its all-time high, the price-to-sales multiple expanded to over 10. Today, the P/S multiple is at a modest 2.6.

Exhibit 6: Uber P/S multiple

Data by YCharts

The comparatively cheap valuation leaves room for Uber stock to move higher on strong fundamentals. With revenue growing in the double-digits, Uber stock has leeway to move higher without any change to its P/S ratio. There is momentum behind earnings expectations as well, which is another positive sign.

Takeaway

Uber has accomplished its first mission of building sufficient scale. The company does not plan to slow down as well. Uber's massive scale has set up a good platform for the company to focus on profitable growth, which is what the company has been doing in the last couple of years. The results speak for themselves, with many analysts now optimistic about Uber reporting GAAP profits in the next fiscal year. Regardless of how Uber stock performs in the short run, I believe Uber deserves to trade at much higher prices in the long term.