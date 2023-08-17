Phiwath Jittamas/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Recent breakthroughs in generative artificial technology ("AI") tech have created a wave of optimism around the potential of artificial intelligence. And this excitement is shared by technologists and investors alike -

"Artificial Intelligence is more profound than fire, electricity, or the internet" - Sundar Pichai, Alphabet CEO. "This is bigger than the internet itself, AI is one of the most significant technology disruptions of our lifetime." - Brad Gerstner, Altimeter Capital.

Throughout 2023, big tech stocks like Nvidia (NVDA) and Microsoft (MSFT) have received a lot of love from investors. Now, there's nothing wrong with picking a consensus name like Nvidia to play the secular megatrend of artificial intelligence; however, AI will create multiple winners (like the Internet did in the 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s), and in my view, the big equity returns are likely to come from small, young, AI-native companies. In today's note, I will present TQI's research work on one of our favorite AI stock ideas - Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY).

What Is Pagaya?

Pagaya is a B2B AI network that connects loan sellers/originators (financial institutions like banks, credit card companies, lending marketplaces, etc.) and loan buyers (asset managers, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds).

The business model is simple - Pagaya's AI network assesses borrowers' credit risk better and faster than traditional FICO scores (using alternative data and AI/ML technologies). Loan originators (Partners) pay a fee for Pagaya's superior credit assessment, and loan buyers (Institutional Investors) pay a fee to buy these loans from Pagaya. Given its committed funding-based model, Pagaya is an asset-light business. Pagaya Q1 2023 Investor Presentation Pagaya Q1 2023 Investor Presentation On the origination side of its network, Pagaya boasts 25+ partners, including the likes of Visa (V), SoFi (SOFI), and Ally Financial (ALLY). And on the investor side of its network, Pagaya has long-term committed funding (forward) agreements with institutional investors such as GIC (Singapore's sovereign wealth fund), Deutsche Bank, Atlas SP, and several others.

Why Pagaya?

Under traditional FICO-based lending, an estimated 42% of US consumers who apply for a financial credit product are denied or not given as much credit as they would like. Pagaya's two-sided, AI-powered network helps lending partners grow loan originations, customers, and revenue [without taking on incremental risk] through superior credit risk assessment.

Pagaya Q2 2023 Shareholder Letter

And on the investor side of the platform, Pagaya helps institutional investors gain access to diversified and customizable pools of assets at scale, including personal loans, auto loans, credit cards, and point-of-sale debt.

With global central banks embarking on an aggressive monetary tightening campaign in early-2022, credit markets have been virtually frozen over the last 12-18 months. While rival AI platforms such as Upstart have suffered massive volume contraction during this period, Pagaya has displayed immense business resilience by maintaining its revenue base and improving profitability:

Pagaya Q2 2023 Shareholder Letter

In Q2 2023, Pagaya's network volume hit a new all-time high of $1.96B, and the company beat expectations on every KPI metric. Furthermore, Pagaya is non-GAAP profitable as of Q2 2023, and management expects the business to remain profitable on an adj. net income basis going forward. For Q3 and the rest of 2023, Pagaya's management recently raised their outlook for network volume and adj. EBITDA, and indicated that financial performance could be even better if the macro environment improves in the back half of the year.

Pagaya Q2 2023 Shareholder Letter Despite having only been founded in 2016, Pagaya is on track to achieve $1B in revenue next year, with Pagaya's annual network (loan origination) volume set to grow beyond $10B in 2024. Pagaya is led by its founding team of Gal Krubiner [CEO], Avital Pardo [CTO], and Yahav Yulzari [CRO]. And in my view, Pagaya's finance and tech leader-filled management roster is very impressive.

The core strength of Pagaya's network is rooted in unrivaled data insights into consumer behavior extracted from its AI models. According to Pagaya's Q2 2023 shareholder letter -

The integration of 25+ lenders allows Pagaya to see more flow than traditional scoring models, enabling more timely and in-depth insights that inform our credit decisioning technology. Hundreds of millions of data points harvested from our proprietary flow and production, combined with access to all publicly available FCRA-compliant data, inform our AI models. Since inception, our network has evaluated approximately $1.5 trillion of loan applications. Pagaya Q2 2023 Shareholder Letter The wealth of data that is continuously being generated every day on our network drives our ability to continuously innovate, improve and expand: • We attract new lending partners and deepen current lending partner relationships by delivering incremental growth in originations and revenue; • Over time and with increasing scale, our performance continuously improves and expands our set of customized investment offerings, attracting more capital from both existing and new investors; • This, in turn, further strengthens our data advantage

While Pagaya AI hasn't proven itself through a full credit cycle (recession) so far, the credit performance of loans underwritten by Pagaya has remained healthy throughout the turmoil of 2022-23.

Pagaya Q2 2023 Shareholder Letter

Quantifying the strength of Pagaya AI is virtually impossible at this point due to the sheer lack of credit performance data and the nascency of the platform; however, partner growth at Pagaya is a telling sign. Even during the turmoil of 2022-23 (caused by rising interest rates), Pagaya has been swiftly growing partners and institutional investors on its network.

Pagaya Q2 2023 Shareholder Letter

Since June 2023, Pagaya has added five strategic ABS investors to its diversified investor base, which consists of Asset Managers, Banks, Private Equity, Hedge Funds, Insurance companies, and Sovereign Wealth Funds.

Pagaya Q2 2023 Investor Presentation

On the lender side, Pagaya has 25+ partners as of Q2 2023, and according to management's commentary, the company is in talks to add several more in upcoming years.

Pagaya Q2 2023 Shareholder Letter

As Pagaya's network scales up, its data advantage will get stronger [improved credit risk separation/assessment and enhanced credit performance], which in turn, will attract even more lending partners and institutional investors to the platform. Given recent financial performance and partner growth, I think Pagaya has built a tremendous flywheel that is set to experience massive growth in the era of AI.

Based on its projected 2023 network (loan origination) volume of ~$8B, Pagaya's market share is only a small fraction (around 0.2%) of its total addressable market, which is estimated to be more than $4T [projection taken from Pagaya's peer Upstart].

Upstart Q2 2023 Shareholder Letter

Artificial intelligence-based lending is set to be a secular theme over the next decade and beyond. With a well-capitalized balance sheet and robust committed funding agreements, Pagaya is destined to be a big winner of the secular megatrend of AI.

At the end of Q1 2023, Pagaya's management saw a path to scale network volume up to $27B over the medium term even without any new partners. And as we saw a moment ago, Pagaya's leadership is now confident about adding another strategic partner to its platform within the next 12 months. Even at $27B in network volume, Pagaya would only represent a sliver of its humongous TAM, i.e., Pagaya would still have a long, long runway for growth.

Pagaya Q1 2023 Investor Presentation

At a scale of $27B, Pagaya is expected to generate nearly $1B in FRLPC (fee revenue less production cost) [~3.7% FRLPC margin]. Over the long run, Pagaya should deliver tons of operating leverage due to the [100%] automated nature of its platform. On an FRLPC margin of 3-4%, Pagaya should generate an FCF margin of 2-3% of network volume or 20-30% of revenue (assuming Pagaya's take rate remains flat at ~10%).

Given these projections, Pagaya could be easily producing an annual free cash flow of $500M+ within the next 3-4 years. Considering Pagaya's current market capitalization of $1.56B, I think Mr. Market is absolutely giving away this amazing business to prudent investors willing to look beyond the current credit cycle. We will talk more about valuations in a bit, but let's discuss the why now for Pagaya.

Why Now?

Timing the market is very difficult, but timing individual stocks (especially early-stage growth names like Pagaya) is virtually impossible. With persistent macroeconomic uncertainties, the outlook for the credit market remains dicey. However, Pagaya masterfully navigated through the credit market turmoil of 2022-23 [induced by FED's aggressive monetary tightening cycle], by maintaining its revenue & network volume base, improving profitability, and adding partners to its platform. As evidenced by H1 2023 results, Pagaya is growing revenues once again, and it is doing so profitably.

With the FED's rate hike campaign nearing a conclusion, interest rates are stabilizing, and credit markets are likely to unfreeze (even at higher interest rates). Considering Pagaya's massive application volume growth (+87% y/y in Q2 2023), the demand for credit (and Pagaya's network) remains robust. As of now, Pagaya looks ready to re-accelerate revenue growth with an incremental rise in conversion rates. As long as interest rates stabilize at or near current levels, Pagaya could deliver robust financial results in upcoming quarters.

Pagaya Q2 2023 Investor Presentation In the event of a soft or no landing, Pagaya is likely to resume hypergrowth in 2024 as lenders loosen credit standards to boost conversion rates. On the flip side, Pagaya's volumes may remain under pressure (or experience more stress) in a hard landing (recession) scenario. That said, we know that a recession is likely to be followed by rate cuts and a new credit cycle within 2-3 years. So, if [more like when] the FED was to [will] start cutting rates (due to a recession/hard landing), Pagaya is likely to be a big beneficiary of lower interest rates.

Pagaya Is A Massive Bargain

Based on conservative assumptions (shared in the image below), Pagaya's intrinsic value is $7.33 per share or ~$5.2B in market capitalization, which is nearly ~3.3x of PGY's current stock price.

TQI Valuation Model (TQIG.org)

Assuming a base case exit multiple of ~15x P/FCF, Pagaya could be trading at $13.1 per share in 2027-28. At current levels, the projected 5-yr CAGR return for Pagaya is ~43%.

TQI Valuation Model (TQIG.org)

Since Pagaya's projected CAGR return is much greater than our investment hurdle rate of 25% for moonshot growth stocks, Pagaya is a strong buy under TQI's valuation methodology.

Pagaya's Technical Setup Looks Bullish

After suffering a catastrophic decline in 2022-23, Pagaya's stock has broken out of its Stage-I base [$0.8-1.6 range] in recent weeks. Technically, Pagaya has strong momentum on its side, and there's a massive gap to be filled from $3 to $7. If PGY stock can break above $3, we can be at $7 in a jiffy.

WeBull Desktop

In light of its Q2 2023 earnings release, Pagaya stock briefly broke out above $3 in the after-hours session. However, we have seen a clear rejection from this gap resistance level. For now, PGY's daily chart seems to have formed a local double top at ~$2.83, and we are seeing a breakdown of the bullish megaphone pattern playing out right now.

WeBull Desktop

The ongoing pullback in broader equity indices seems ominous given elevated stock market valuations; however, in my view, Pagaya is an incredible buying opportunity at current levels, with the stock offering a 200%+ upside to fair value. For the near term, I see $1.80-2.04 and $1.28-1.56 as big support zones for PGY stock. At TQI, we have a 4.5% position in Pagaya within our GARP strategy, and we will be accumulating more shares slowly via DCA.

Risks

As with all investments, Pagaya carries some risks. Here are some of the major risks associated with Pagaya:

Pagaya's AI-based credit underwriting models haven't proven themselves through a full credit cycle. If Pagaya AI's credit performance ends up being at par or worse than its AI-lending peers and/or traditional FICO-based lenders, then Pagaya could fail as a business.

While I think Pagaya's ~$300M cash cushion is ample capital to get it through a recessionary period, the business is operating at breakeven income margins. The near-term macro outlook remains uncertain, and Pagaya's network volumes could come under immense pressure during a recession. In such a scenario, Pagaya may turn unprofitable again.

Amid a broad equity market decline, the ongoing pullback in Pagaya stock could deepen in the near future, with the stock sitting well above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Final Thoughts

Pagaya is an early-stage, founder-led organization that is well-positioned to ride the AI wave [i.e., experience secular growth] for years (potentially decades) to come. In 2022-23, credit markets froze as FED started raising rates aggressively; however, Pagaya has shown immense business resilience and maintained its revenue base through this crisis.

With the ongoing rate hike cycle getting close to its conclusion, the macroeconomic headwinds for Pagaya are likely to subside in the upcoming quarters. While most near to medium-term oriented investors are worried about the economy going into a recession [and the end of this ongoing credit cycle], I believe that if we do end up in a recession on the back of FED's aggressive monetary policy tightening, rate cuts will follow at some point, and that would be an incredible tailwind for Pagaya. As I see it, Pagaya is a fantastic long-term [3-5+ years] investment for those willing to look beyond the current credit cycle and toward the next one.

At current levels, Pagaya is a no-brainer buy! Artificial intelligence will make fortunes, and Pagaya is one of my favorite stock ideas to play this secular megatrend in the 2020s. In a nutshell, Pagaya is a well-run, asset-light AI lending infrastructure platform business that's trading at a dirt-cheap level. Given its humongous opportunity set in AI-based lending, I think Pagaya's risk/reward for long-term investors buying PGY stock at $2.20 per share is truly asymmetric!

Key Takeaway: I rate Pagaya a "Strong Buy" at $2.20 per share.

Thanks for reading, and happy investing. Please share your thoughts, questions, or concerns in the comments section below.

Editor’s Note: This article was submitted as part of Seeking Alpha’s Best AI Ideas investment competition, which runs through August 15. With cash prizes, this competition -- open to all contributors -- is one you don’t want to miss. If you are interested in becoming a contributor and taking part in the competition, click here to find out more and submit your article today!