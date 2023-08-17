Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
My Favorite AI Stock Idea: Pagaya Technologies

Aug. 17, 2023 8:30 AM ETPagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY)2 Comments
Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Pagaya Technologies is a two-sided, B2B network that helps loan originators (lenders) and loan buyers (institutional investors) unleash the power of AI-based lending through superior credit underwriting.
  • Amid Fed's aggressive monetary tightening, Pagaya has showcased incredible business resiliency over the past year. And the company looks set for a re-acceleration in coming quarters.
  • Given its relatively tiny scale (2023E network volume: ~$8B) compared to a humongous TAM (annual loan origination in the US: $4T+), Pagaya has a long, long runway for growth.
  • Pagaya's credit performance has remained healthy in recent quarters, and early delinquencies in recent vintages are back to 2021 levels. The business is well-capitalized and ready for hypergrowth in the AI era.
  • According to TQI's valuation model, Pagaya is deeply undervalued, and the long-term risk/reward for PGY is truly asymmetric. Hence, I rate Pagaya stock a "Strong Buy" at $2.20 per share.
technology concept artificial intelligence microchip circuit board to helping the business in the future help calculate and develop for growth and generate wealthy financial income. 3d rendering

Phiwath Jittamas/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Recent breakthroughs in generative artificial technology ("AI") tech have created a wave of optimism around the potential of artificial intelligence. And this excitement is shared by technologists and investors alike -

"Artificial Intelligence

The business model is simple - Pagaya's AI network assesses borrowers' credit risk better and faster than traditional FICO scores (using alternative data and AI/ML technologies). Loan originators (Partners) pay a fee for Pagaya's superior credit assessment, and loan buyers (Institutional Investors) pay a fee to buy these loans from Pagaya. Given its committed funding-based model, Pagaya is an asset-light business. On the origination side of its network, Pagaya boasts 25+ partners, including the likes of Visa (V), SoFi (SOFI), and Ally Financial (ALLY). And on the investor side of its network, Pagaya has long-term committed funding (forward) agreements with institutional investors such as GIC (Singapore's sovereign wealth fund), Deutsche Bank, Atlas SP, and several others.

Despite having only been founded in 2016, Pagaya is on track to achieve $1B in revenue next year, with Pagaya's annual network (loan origination) volume set to grow beyond $10B in 2024. Pagaya is led by its founding team of Gal Krubiner [CEO], Avital Pardo [CTO], and Yahav Yulzari [CRO]. And in my view, Pagaya's finance and tech leader-filled management roster is very impressive.

In the event of a soft or no landing, Pagaya is likely to resume hypergrowth in 2024 as lenders loosen credit standards to boost conversion rates. On the flip side, Pagaya's volumes may remain under pressure (or experience more stress) in a hard landing (recession) scenario. That said, we know that a recession is likely to be followed by rate cuts and a new credit cycle within 2-3 years. So, if [more like when] the FED was to [will] start cutting rates (due to a recession/hard landing), Pagaya is likely to be a big beneficiary of lower interest rates.

Comments (2)

very thorough.......PGY appears to be on the right path...
Thanks Ahan. Completely agree. Hidden gem. Patient investors will be rewarded.
