The Contour Of The Correction: A Line To A Bear Or A Curve To A Bull?

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

In July the economy and the S&P 500 Index performed much higher than most investors thought.

Table 0.1. Trifecta Data Jun 30 - Jul 31 DATE SPY DIA QQQ 06/30/23 443.28 343.33 369.42 07/03/23 443.79 343.55 370.29 07/05/23 443.13 342.29 370.28 07/06/23 439.66 338.71 367.46 07/07/23 438.55 336.92 366.24 07/10/23 439.66 339.06 366.36 07/11/23 442.46 342.12 368.17 07/12/23 446.02 343.11 372.82 07/13/23 449.56 343.40 379.15 07/14/23 449.28 344.65 379.07 07/17/23 450.84 345.32 382.61 07/18/23 454.19 349.05 385.74 07/19/23 455.20 350.16 385.65 07/20/23 452.18 351.89 376.76 07/21/23 452.18 352.14 375.63 07/24/23 454.20 354.07 376.23 07/25/23 455.44 354.32 378.78 07/26/23 455.51 355.25 377.52 07/27/23 452.49 352.77 376.62 07/28/23 456.92 354.48 383.48 07/31/23 457.79 355.57 383.68 % CH 3.27% 3.57% 3.86% NOTE 1. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. 2. Author made the Table. 3. % CH is the percentage change. Table 0.11.: The S&P 500 Index (Jul 28, 2023 - Aug 04, 2023) 07/28/23 4,582.23 * * 08/01/23 4,576.73 -0.12% * 08/02/23 4,513.39 -1.38% * 08/03/23 4,501.89 -0.25% * 08/04/23 4,478.03 -0.53% -2.27% NOTE 1. CLOSE: The S&P 500 Index's Closing 2. %CH: The Percent Change. 4. Data Source: Yahoo Finance Click to enlarge

Three Trifecta ETFs, which are SPY (SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust), DIA (SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust), and QQQ (Invesco QQQ Trust), surged 3.27%, 3.57%, and 3.86%, respectively in July, as shown in Table 0.1.

In Table 0.11, The S&P 500 Index (which is the Index of SPY) dropped just -2.27% which seemed not to be drastic at all.

I called for a Correction a week ago (on Aug 04), based upon on 1) the SDI (the S&P 11-Sector Diffusion Index) and the TDI (the Trifecta Distribution Index).

The focus of the two indices is to abstract the delicate pattern of motions, by suppressing their very important ingredient, their weight of the size of prices.

The Table 0.1 has three ETFs (SPY, DIA, QQQ) but we don't view the familiar symbols, such as "P", "m", "Tp" or "Tm" in the TDI Table, because we want to analyze the current correction status, not by the PPO domain, but in the price-size (or weight) domain. We can go with only one domain of either the PPO or the Weight, but cannot go with both.

(One contributor asked me to help him to perhaps make a "time series" data set with one of the 11 components, XLC. I just declined it without explaining the technical issue which I document here).

(You can click TDI and SDI or PPO if you want to know their definitions).

Table 0.2. The Summery of Trifecta In 2023 The Bullish (Plus) Trifecta For Bulls 2023 The No. of In A Row for multiple (1-6) Tps TOTAL Month 6 Tp 5 Tp 4 Tp 3 Tp 2 Tp 1 Tp Tps Jul 1 0 3 3 11 Aug 0 0 0 0 The Bearish (minus) Trifecta For Bears 2023 The No. of In A Row for multiple (1-6) Tms TOTAL Month 6 Tm 5 Tp 4 Tm 3 Tm 2 Tm 1 Tm Tps Jul 1 0 1 4 Aug 1 0 0 3 NOTE 1. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. 2. Tp is Trifecta for Bull.(plus) 3. Tm is Trifecta for bear.(minus) 4. D is Double: 1"m"/2"P", and S is Single: 2"m"/1"P". 5. Author made the Table. Click to enlarge

Table 0.22. Trifecta Data Aug 01 - Aug 04 DATE SPY DIA QQQ SPY DIA QQQ Tp/Tm 07/31/23 457.79 355.57 383.68 * * * * 08/01/23 456.48 356.20 382.79 m P m S 08/02/23 450.13 352.74 374.39 m m m Tm 08/03/23 448.84 351.99 373.79 m m m Tm 08/04/23 446.81 350.65 372.04 m m m Tm NOTE 1. Tp is Trifecta for Bull, Tm is Trifecta for Bear. 2. "D" is double "P". And "S" is Single "P". . 3. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. 4. Author made the Table. Click to enlarge

Table 0.22 was the TDI with the exact same data (SPY, DIA, and QQQ), as of Aug 04. You can see a polar case here. The situation in the TDI drastically deteriorated, compare with Table 0.11.

The Focus

The SDI, TDI, and Uptrend Watch as of Aug 14.

The Analysis of the New Batch #3 (BR 7 DJIA Stocks) and #4 (BR 8 DJIA Stocks).

The SDI (The S&P 500 11-Sector Diffusion Index), as of Aug 14, 2023

Table 1. The Aug Diffusion Index of The S&P 500 11 Sectors AUG Jul-23 The S&P 500 !! Select Sectors Diffusion DATE XLRE XLU XLC XLY XLF XLE XLI XLP XLK XLB XLV #P SDI 08/01/23 m m m m m m P m P m m 2 18% 08/02/23 m m m m m P m P m m P 3 27% 08/03/23 m m m P P m m m m m m 2 18% 08/04/23 m m m P m P m m m m m 2 18% 08/07/23 P m P P P P P P P P P 10 91% 08/08/23 m P m m m P m m m m P 3 27% 08/09/23 P P m m m P m P m m P 5 45% 08/10/23 m m P P P m m m P P m 5 45% 08/11/23 P P m m P P P m m m P 6 55% 08/14/23 m m P P m m P m P P P 6 55% AVERAGE 40% NOTE Data Source is Yahoo Finance, Author Made Table. Click to enlarge

As of Aug 14, the SDI was 40% which was still below than Jul score 60% that is 1% shy of the record log of Jan. The SDI must climb 20% more.

The TDI (Trifecta Distribution Index), as of Aug 14, 2023

Table 2. The Summery of Trifecta In 2023 The Bullish (Plus) Trifecta For Bulls 2023 The No. of In A Row for multiple (1-6) Tps TOTAL Month 6 Tp 5 Tp 4 Tp 3 Tp 2 Tp 1 Tp Tps Jul 1 0 3 3 11 Aug 0 0 3 3 The Bearish (minus) Trifecta For Bears 2023 The No. of In A Row for multiple (1-6) Tms TOTAL Month 6 Tm 5 Tp 4 Tm 3 Tm 2 Tm 1 Tm Tps Jul 1 0 1 4 Aug 1 1 0 5 NOTE 1. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. 2. Tp is Trifecta for Bull.(plus) 3. Tm is Trifecta for bear.(minus) 4. D is Double: 1"m"/2"P", and S is Single: 2"m"/1"P". 5. Author made the Table. Click to enlarge

As of Aug 14, the TDI reported that Tp vs. Tm was 3 vs. 5. The TDI has recovered a bit from Tp vs. Tm as 11 vs. 4 in Jul to 15 vs. 8 on Aug 14. As a result, the TDI stayed pat at 7 in difference.

In sum, the economy recovers and the correction signal has become blurred now. We are in a juncture of the straight line toward a bear market or a graceful contour landing a bull plateau.

The Market on Aug 14, 2023

Charles Schwab reported:

"The major indices had a somewhat mixed showing on below-average at volume at the NYSE. There wasn't a lot of conviction on either side of the tape, which is consistent with late-summer activity and consolidation efforts. Decliners had a less than 3-to-2 lead over advancers at both the NYSE and the Nasdaq. Mega cap leadership had a disproportionate influence on index gains, leading to the outperformance of the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) rose 1.2% and the market-cap weighted S&P 500 logged a 0.6% gain. The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP), meanwhile, closed flat. Six of the 11 S&P 500 sectors closed flat with the utilities (-0.8%) and real estate (-0.5%) sectors registering the largest declines. The information technology sector (+1.9%), meanwhile, closed at the top of the leaderboard. The sector was supported by a big jump in NVIDIA (NVDA 437.53, +28.98, +7.1%) after it was named a Top Pick at Morgan Stanley in front of its earnings report next week. The materials sector (+0.2) closed near the middle of the pack despite nice gains in Steel Dynamics (STLD 107.65, +5.35, +5.2%) and Nucor (NUE 172.04, +5.52, +3.3%). Those moves follow news that Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF 15.98, +1.29, +8.8%) made a bid to acquire its steelmaking rival US Steel (X 31.08, +8.36, +36.8%). Treasury yields settled higher, keeping some pressure on stocks. The 2-yr note yield rose eight basis points to 4.97% and the 10-yr note yield rose two basis points to 4.18%. The U.S. Dollar Index climbed 0.3% to 103.18. Nasdaq Composite: +31.7% YTDS&P 500: +16.9% YTD S&P Midcap 400: +9.7% YTD Russell 2000: +9.0% YTD Dow Jones Industrial Average: +6.5% YTD." (From my Charles Schwab Brokerage Account).

The 7 Portfolio Templates of 8 BR DJIA stocks (Part Four)

Click to enlarge

The Special Note: Three References, R1, R2, and R3, are put in the "REFERENCE" section after the main text to help readers:

R1: The PPO Approach, R2: Portfolios vs. Individual Stock, and R3: CORREL, The Description of the DJIA, four Batches of the DJIA, and the CORRELs among all 7 components of Batch I, and Their 13 Portfolio Templates.

The third batch, the 7 BR stocks was disaster because: 1) AAPL had only 1 CORREL with CVX, 2) NKE had only 1 CORREL with CAT, 2) PG had only 1 CORREL with CAT, 4) CVX had only 1 CORREL with AAPL, 5) CAT had only 1 CORREL with PG, 6) AMGN and UNH had no CORREL with other 7 stocks.

As a consequence, we had only two templates: 1) AAPL (50%) CVX (50%), 2) NKE (35%) CAT (35%) PG (30%). (Table is skipped).

This fourth Batch of new data, 8 BR Stocks, follow the same method which was applied to the first Batch (of old data) 7 Bull Stocks. The latter consist of MMM, DOW, MSFT, CAT, CSCO, AAPL, VZ, the former does of JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Home Depot (HD), Dow Chemical (DOW), International Business Machines (IBM), Intel (INTC), Goldman Sachs (GS), 3M (MMM), Boeing (BA).

Table 3.The CORRELs Among 8 DJIA Bears (Part Four) in Jul 03 - 31 JPM HD DOW IBM INTC GS MMM BA JPM * 91% 32% 86% 73% 95% 86% 52% HD 91% * 60% 93% 84% 91% 95% 75% DOW 32% 60% * 63% 67% 39% 64% 85% IBM 86% 93% 63% * 17% -37% -40% 53% INTC 73% 84% 67% 17% * 69% 81% 68% GS 95% 91% 39% -37% 26% * 89% 56% MMM 86% 95% 64% -40% 26% 89% * 0.79 BA 52% 75% 85% 53% 26% 56% 0.79 * NOTE: Source is Yahoo Finance and Author made Table. Click to enlarge

Each line of Table 3 from JPM to BA has the CORRELs with other 7 Stocks:

1) JPM has 1 lower CORREL with DOW.

2) HD had no CORREL with others.

3) DOW had 2 lower CORRELs with JPM, GS.

4) IBM had 1 negative CORREL with GS, and 2 lower CORRELs with INTC, MMM.

5) INTC had 1 lower CORREL with IBM.

6) GS had 1 negative CORREL with IBM, and 2 lower CORRELs with DOW, INTL.

7) MMM had 1 negative CORREL with IBM, and 2 lower CORRELs with INTC, BA.

8) BA had 2 lower CORREL with INTC, MMM.

The 7 DJIA BR 8 Portfolio Templates

1) JPM (50%) DOW (50%).

2) DOW (35%) JPM (35%) GS (30%).

3) IBM (25%) GS (25%) INTC (25%) MMM (25%).

4) INTC (50%) IBM (50%).

5) GS (25%) IBM (25%) INTC (25%) DOW (25%).

6) MMM (25%) IBM (25%) INTC (25%) BA (25%).

7) BA (35%) INTC (35%) MMM (30%).

The Final Contention

The bout between Bears and Bulls has been mounted since Aug 01: It was dynamic and fierce secession by session.

From Aug 15, we have a completely new market where the final game will be played. We expect a historically doldrums month in August, we have to watch the market intensely every minute.

I will continuously publish articles to share what I have.

[Today (Aug 14) when the same date in 1945, the U.S. decided to end WWII, the market is now neutral. Tomorrow (Aug 15) is a very special day to me and all Koreans. I know these paragraphs should not be in this article, but I have to, thinking of my Grandpa and my dad.]

REFERENCE

R1. The Innovative "Paper-and-Pencil-Only" ("PPO") Approach

The "PPO" Approach with a minimum help of EXCEL demonstrated a clear track on the coming up-/down-momentum and up/downtrend which has not been detected by clever algorithms (i.e., moving average) or sophisticated graphics or charts.

The PPO distinguishes the movement SPY or other ETFs as "P" (plus) or "m" (minus), without considering the size of changes.

Currently, The PPO approach works on 1) Uptrend, starting March 31, 2023, 2) the Trifecta Distribution Index [TDI], and the Sector Diffusion Index (SDI), as described in "Trend Investing with the Paper-and-Pencil-Only [PPO]", Jul 17, 2023.

R2. Selecting Individual Stocks vs. Portfolios

Most investors invest in any single securities (stocks or ETFs). A single security is riskier than a portfolio, which is not just a group of securities, but is a well-selected cluster, considering mainly a lower correlation among all component to achieve your investment goal.

The portfolio templates are made by my investment experience in a couple of decades, and an extensive analysis with the observed market data which is the most trustful source. You can easily adapt any template and follow my instruction.

R3. Correlation Coefficient [CORREL]

CORREL computes how tightly to move for two components, ignoring the causality between them one way or the other. The tighter, the higher percentage. When two components move in opposite direction each other, we have a negative percentage.

Negative percentages or lower percentages are carefully selected and making a Portfolio with a bunch of three or four components

The Dow Jones Industrial Average [DJIA}

The DJIA is not a market-cap weight averaged, but a price weighted index. The DJIA moves faster than the S&P 500 and the economy, so quite often leads the market and the economy upward or downward.

Since July 10, the DJIA has moved up in 13 sessions in a row until July 26.

The 3 highest price stocks were 1) UnitedHealth (UNH) ($505.23), 2) Goldman Sachs (GS) ($354.19), and, 3) Microsoft (MSFT) ($350.98), while the 3 lowest price stocks were 1) Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) ($30.63, 2) Verizon (VZ) ($34.24) and 4) Intel (INTC) ($34.55).

We have to concentrate on higher priced stocks which have a heavier influence compared to lower price stocks.

The 4 Segments of the DJIA 30 stocks

1) The Leader (Bullish) [Bull] 7 Stocks (MMM, DOW, MSFT, CAT, CSCO, AAPL, and VZ).

2) The Bull 8 Stocks (UNH, CVX, CRM, JNJ, WBA, HD, AMGN, IBM).

3) The Laggers (or Bearish) [Bear] 7 Stocks (Hon, INTC, PG, WMT, KO, V, and AXP).

4) The Bear 8 Stocks (GS, MCD, JPM, MRK, TRV, NKE, BA, and DIS).

Fifteen "Bull" Stocks (which are 7 stocks, and 8 stocks), and Fifteen "Bear" stocks (which are 7 stocks, and 8 stocks) are just a tentative division.

The "Bull' group happened to outperform, while the "Bear" bunch somewhat underperformed recently. All 30 DJIA stocks are well-selected blue chips. Therefore, investors should not think the latter are inferior to the former.

(From " The Economy And The S&P 500 Led By The Dow?" Jul 31, 2023).