Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Coca-Cola Stock - Reviewing Its Dividend Credentials

Aug. 16, 2023 12:03 PM ETThe Coca-Cola Company (KO)COST, PEP, PG, WMT
The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
2.71K Followers

Summary

  • Coca-Cola has been consistently distributing quarterly dividends for over six decades, resulting in a 2.44x variance between its total return and price return.
  • As far as KO's capital allocation priorities go, the dividend takes precedence over M&A and share buybacks.
  • Compared to its largest peers, KO's dividend profile comes across as fair.
  • Despite some unfavorable cash developments, Coca-Cola is expected to generate ample free cash flow to cover its dividends this year.
  • Given the degree of consistent operating leverage and expanding earnings growth on offer, the stock looks cheap.

Girl with a skate in the Park, drinking a drink with a glass bottle

Mark Dymchenko/iStock via Getty Images

Over the years, Coca-Cola's stock (NYSE:KO) has been a boon for income-oriented investors; this is a company that has been distributing quarterly dividends relentlessly for over six decades, and that facet has been very instrumental in

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
2.71K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.