Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (OCFT) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.98K Followers

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 16, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Rick Chan - Head of Investor Relations

Shen Chong Feng - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Luo Yongtao - Chief Financial Officer

Jessie Shen - Head of Strategy, Corporate Planning and Product Management

Conference Call Participants

Timothy Zhao - Goldman Sachs

Lydia Lin - Morgan Stanley

Laura Lee - CGS-CIMB

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to OneConnect Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the management's prepared remarks, we will have a question-and-session. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

And I'd now like to hand the conference over to your host, Mr. Rick Chan, the company's Head of Investor Relations. So please go ahead, Mr. Chan.

Rick Chan

Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and welcome to our 2023 second quarter earnings conference call. Our financial and operating results were released earlier today and currently available on our IR website.

Today, you will hear from our Chairman and CEO, Mr. Shen Chong Feng, who will give an opening remarks and business highlights. Afterwards, our CFO, Mr. Luo Yongtao, will offer a closer look into our financials. And then, in question-and-answer session, our management will be available to you. We have our Chief Executive, Ping An OneConnect Bank, Mr. Michael Fei; our CTO, Mr. Li Jie; Head of Digital Banking, Ms. Ellen Jia; and Head of Strategy, Corporate Planning and Product Management, Ms. Jessie Shen.

In today’s conference, our management team will make statements in Mandarin or in English. For those in Mandarin, a consecutive translation will be provided. In case of any discrepancy between the Mandarin version and the English version, our statement in the original language should prevail.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.