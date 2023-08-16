Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
2020 Bulkers Ltd. (TTBKF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 16, 2023 11:16 AM ET2020 Bulkers Ltd. (TTBKF)
2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTCPK:TTBKF) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 16, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Magnus Halvorsen - Chairman

Vidar Hasund - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Frode Morkedal - Clarkson Securities

Operator

Welcome to the 2020 Bulkers Q2 Conference Call. For the first part of this call, all participants are in a listen only mode. Afterwards, there will be a question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions].

I'll now hand it over to the Chairman, Magnus Halvorsen. Please begin.

Magnus Halvorsen

Thank you, operator. Welcome, everyone, to the second quarter 2023 earnings conference call for 2020 Bulkers. As usual, I'm also joined here today by our CFO, Vidar Hasund.

Before we start the presentation, we would like to remind you that we will be discussing matters that are forward-looking in nature. These forward-looking assumptions are based on the company's current views with regards to future events and therefore, subject to risks and assumptions subject to uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially.

And with that, I'll move over to the highlights for the quarter. 2020 Bulkers generated a net profit of $4.8 million in the second quarter, continuing our unbroken track record of profitability since we took delivery of our first vessel. We again outperformed the Capesize Index and achieved average time charter equivalent earnings of 23,800 per day compared to the Baltic Capesize Index, which averaged out at approximately 15,600. For the months of April through June, we made total cash distributions of $0.19 per share. This represents an annualized yield of around 8% based on the current stock price. Last week, we also announced a cash distribution of $0.04 per share for the month of July. So far in the quarter, we started off July with average time charter equivalent earnings of $21,200 per day gross. And during August, we also amended and extended our time charter with coke for Bulk Sandefjord.

