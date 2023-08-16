Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Pagaya Technologies Q2 Earnings Review

Aug. 16, 2023 12:16 PM ETPagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY)
Kevin Mak, CFA profile picture
Kevin Mak, CFA
1.05K Followers

Summary

  • Pagaya Technologies Ltd. reported Q2 earnings that exceeded both company guidance and the Wall Street consensus.
  • Revenue was slightly stronger than expected, while operating costs were in line with expectations.
  • Production costs were significantly lower than previous quarters, leading to a strong adjusted EBITDA number.

Business finance data analytics graph chart and smart digital marketing management concept, Businessman use the laptop to work marketing analysis chart strategic planning for sustainable development

NongAsimo

Introduction

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) reported Q2 earnings on August 10th. The company exceeded both company guidance and the Wall Street consensus, here's a summary of the headline numbers:

Revenue was slightly stronger than expected

This article was written by

Kevin Mak, CFA profile picture
Kevin Mak, CFA
1.05K Followers
Kevin is the Director of the Realtime Analysis and Investment Lab (RAIL) at the Stanford Graduate School of Business.  In addition, he is a lecturer and teaches MBA and undergraduate courses on trading and investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PGY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Long PGY, short PGY Sept $2P

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.