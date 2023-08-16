NongAsimo

Introduction

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) reported Q2 earnings on August 10th. The company exceeded both company guidance and the Wall Street consensus, here's a summary of the headline numbers:

Analyst Reports

Revenue was slightly stronger than expected and operating costs were in line with expectations. The notable standout was that their production costs (a cut of fees paid back to their lending partners) were significantly lower than previous quarters which led to a very strong adjusted EBITDA number.

Operating Alpha Vs. Quantitative Alpha

Four Months ago, when I first wrote about Pagaya, the numbers stood out as a mispriced asset. The company was trading near its cash value per share, showed moderate growth, a unique high leverage business model, and good industry prospects. I'd loosely define this as quantitative alpha because you were essentially paying $1.00 for $2.50 of value.

Circumstances have changed drastically now that the stock trades at $2.50. In my opinion, the obvious mechanical mispricing of Pagaya no longer persists, and you're now paying $2.50 for $2.50 of value*. However, the bet is that the top quality management will be able to take that $2.50 and invest it in its high quality, differentiated and defensible business model, and produce significant ROI of 30%+ compounded annually. Investing in Pagaya is now investing in their operating alpha. Or put differently, you're now buying into the growth story.

In my subsequent article, I spent a substantial amount of time analyzing and identifying their operating alpha comprehensively, and with the latest data points, my confidence has increased.

I'll discuss those notable items below.

* The fact that this trades at a discount to UPST's multiples, in my opinion, does not imply this is underpriced. As far as I'm concerned, UPST is a meme stock mostly driven by momentum traders who have no interest in valuing the business. Its price is disconnected from reality (in both directions), and, therefore, its multiple is essentially a random number.

Q2 Earnings Notes

Fee Revenue Less Production Cost %

I was floored by seeing them print a 3.3% number, up from 2.71% last quarter. Just like gross margins, every company always talks about their intention to increase margins, but companies seldom do. Or, it takes a lot longer to increase margins and they never get them as high as they guide.

This number can be interpreted in two different ways: 1) It's a fluke, and came as a result of some abnormally well priced deals and we'll see this revert to the high 2.xx% range in the next quarter, or 2) This is sustained and a sign of the pricing power that they can earn from their lending partners. If it's the latter, one should expect this to continue to increase as the company has previously discussed that this number ramps as their volume with each partner ramps.

Surprisingly, the answer to the question of whether this is a fluke or sustainable can be determined with moderately high confidence. If you look at their Q1 deck, they actually hinted/guided that this quarter's FRLPC would be that high on this slide:

Company Reports

In the middle of the slide, they show that $35-$40m per quarter is the fees they would earn from their lending partners in a normal quarter, and that's exactly where they landed for Q2. Either nobody (including me) caught this, or nobody wanted to say it, because the Wall Street and my estimates were pretty far off.

Although they have not given guidance on the FRLPC number for Q3 and Q4, they have given EBITDA guidance for the year, and that number triangulates to similar ~3.3% levels. Essentially, their margins are now in a pretty healthy spot (compared with 2.7%) and they claim, and I believe them, that there's still a fair bit of room on the upside here (especially if we see fed rates tick down next year).

Note that this FRLPC % number is crucial but will also fluctuate as they grow by signing new partners. Investors should want them to sign some really big financial institutions, even if it means luring them with some aggressive 'teaser rates' to get them in the door.

Partners

All of this results in a sticky product, evident by the fact that we have grown to over 25 lending partners and since inception, no lender has left our network.

We've previously claimed that Pagaya adds substantial value to their partners, but this is the first time I've seen this data point. They have a 100% retention rate among their lending partners. Not only does this show the strength of their relationships, but for now, confirms that competition is not a concern for Pagaya. Nobody else is "poaching" their lending partner flow by undercutting them (that would be very difficult anyways due to Pagaya's funding edge in the ABS market). This also helps explain the point above that they've managed to "adjust their fees" and increase their margins. You can do that because you have a strong relationship with your partners.

A reminder to the reader that Pagaya is a marketplace company, and their success is entirely driven by increasing transactions on both sides of the marketplace. We can quantitatively see their massive lead on the ABS (investor) side of the marketplace, and with this latest piece of information we can have more confidence in the partner/(lender) side of the marketplace.

Potential New Bank/Captive Lending Partner

Given the growth and scale of our network and the progress we have made to date on our pipeline, we are confident in our ability to onboard a new strategic bank and/or auto captive partner over the next 12 months.

This quote is directly from their Q2 shareholder letter, and the CEO, Gal Krubiner said something of similar effect during the Q2 conference call in response to an analyst question.

Landing a new, large scale financial institution or auto captive partner would be huge for the business. Although Pagaya already has 25 lending partners, many of those are very small, with the largest ones being 10-15% of Network volume. The company's profitability is directly proportional to their revenues and the company's constraint is on the lending side (their investor side is typically 3x oversubscribed). I believe signing a new partner would result in a price reaction of +30 to +50 cents per share (about +$200m enterprise value), and given their previous guidance being pretty conservative, I think we'll see it in the next 3-6 months.

More importantly, landing one of these institutions will make it considerably easier to land subsequent ones as their risk-adverse behaviors commonly mimic each other.

Summary

In my previous article, I wrote the following:

I think it is extremely likely that the company significantly beats its FY2023 guidance, and if so, I can see the company quickly trading up to the $2-$3 range on its way to a $6+ stock price when they're at $25B in network volume.

They've done exactly that and they are now trading around $2.50, and to repeat what I said earlier, I think most of the company's existing operations are reasonably "priced in." The next step is in trying to determine how confident I am that the company is going to successfully execute on their growth story. I'd say that the latest data points have moved me from previously being about 50% to a higher 65% confidence in the company achieving the operating milestones that would garner a $6-$10 share price. While keeping existing network volumes steady/growing, and margins healthy, the key will be signing new lending partners to create large step functions in their network volumes. Signing a big partner would increase my confidence level to 80%.

Miscellaneous Notes

Independent of earnings, I've previously spoken about structural reasons for Pagaya's stock to be mispriced. Here's an update as that situation has evolved:

1) 13F's coming out - Institutions that got into PGY prior to June 30th will be posting their positions in the next few days. This is very helpful because it provides positive signaling for other institutions that are starting to look into PGY.

2) Liquidity - Average daily notional volume is around $25M, compared to less than $1m just 3 months ago. Funds now have ample liquidity to get in and out of positions in PGY if they choose.

3) Analyst Coverage - All of the analysts were very positive on yesterday's call, with some new names showing up. Expect upgrades, price target increases, and new coverage in the coming weeks.

(NB: At publication time, four of six analysts have increased their price targets: Canaccord, UBS, Moffett, and Wedbush.)

4) Market Cap - We're now firmly in the SMID market cap space which makes us interesting to a much larger universe of funds.

5) Indexing - It may seem too early to talk about indexing but PGY missed the R2K inclusion by 9 cents last year. Despite having a $500m+ market cap, the stock was $0.91 and there's a $1.00 min on Russell. Barring a catastrophic disaster, they're absolutely going to be included in the R2K next year and that soaks up 15% of the float.

6) Earnings - The company should print a $50m+ Adjusted EBITDA number which is where serious investors start to pay attention. Cash/GAAP earnings will be positive shortly if you're part of the anti-SBC crew.

7) Cash on hand is healthy, we shouldn't expect any dilutive financings in the near future unless they plan to grow their revenue base exponentially (which they've guided they won't be).

8) Consumer credit and rates headwind are flipping to become a tailwind. Investors are seeking more access to the consumer credit space and rates appear to have levelled off.

9) Tiger has exited their stake (substantially or completely). This was a very big negative catalyst preventing institutions from jumping in, and is now gone.