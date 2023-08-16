NejauPhoto

Thesis Summary

Since bottoming back in October, markets have rallied to the surprise of many investors. After a few red days in a row, the bears are back out from hibernation, and even the famous Michael Burry is openly shorting the market.

While subscribing to theories of imminent collapse has been historically a losing trade, I'd like to propose a theory for just that today.

I see a lot of similarities between stocks today and stocks in 1987, a year that featured both a 40% rally and a 35% collapse (Black Monday).

We've already seen the 35% rally, is a drawdown coming next? Some very specific features sparked the massive sell-off in October 1987, and some of these are certainly present today.

Specifically, 0DTE options are now a trillion-dollar market, which could send stocks into a doom spiral.

What are they, why do they matter, and how are they related to 1987?

What Happened in 1987?

1987 was definitely a "fun year" for investors. After a good year of sideways movement, US stocks really began to take off. From January to September, the S&P 500 rallied close to 40%.

SPX 1987 (TV)

Great start to the year, but spirits would soon be crushed. After selling off close to 10% from its highs, the stock market literally collapsed on Monday, October 19, 1987. The S&P would end up falling back towards 200 points, interestingly, finding support at the 200-week MA.

The worldwide losses are estimated to have been close to $1.7 trillion, and this sell-off. By November of that same year, the market would bottom and never look back.

Now, let's look at some other variables to put this crash into context, and try to understand what was going on at the time:

SPX, DXY, Employment, Inflation (Author's work)

In the chart above, we can see the SPX, the Dollar Index (DXY) in purple, inflation in yellow, the unemployment rate in orange, and the Fed funds rate in blue.

A couple of notable things to point out. Firstly, employment is doing well. This sell-off had nothing to do with a recession, as we saw the market collapse while unemployment levels were decreasing.

Secondly, inflation, though volatile and a bit higher than what we were used to before COVID, was, for the most part, under control.

So what prompted the 1987 Black Monday collapse?

Overvaluations in the stock market are an easy answer. Stocks had run nearly 40% and gotten ahead of themselves; that much seems obvious.

However, a lot of economists point towards monetary factors to explain this collapse. So let's focus now on the DXY, the Plaza Accord, and the Louvre Accord.

As we can see, the dollar index had been weakening since 1985. This might well have contributed to the rally and was no accident. Through the Plaza Accord, the major economies of the world agreed to depreciate the dollar, which had reached very high levels following the Volcker Fed administration.

This all changed, however, after the Louvre accord, which aimed to stabilize the value of the dollar. However, notice that the dollar did not immediately stabilize and, in fact, kept grinding down.

There are a couple of things to take away from this. Firstly, we can see that the Fed started raising rates following the Louvre accord, which could be described as bad for stocks. What might have even been a bigger contributor to the 1987 sell-off, though, is the fact that the dollar failed to stabilize as quickly as some expected.

This policy failure increased uncertainty in the market and also the likelihood of further monetary tightening down the road, which we did indeed see.

The Cherry On Top

While it is hard, and some might even say impossible, to pinpoint the exact reasons that triggered the market sell-off, there seems to be at least some consensus on what made things worse.

In short, portfolio insurance and programmatic trading played a big role.

Portfolio Insurance was developed in 1976 and became very popular leading up to the 1987 crash. The idea behind this was quite simple, and it was a matter of using stop-loss orders in order to prevent huge losses. Remember, this was over 30 years ago, and it was quite a novel concept at the time.

What was not foreseen, though, was how these automatized "portfolio insurance" could create a self-fulfilling feedback loop of doom.

These computer programs automatically began to liquidating stocks as certain loss targets were hit, pushing prices lower. To the dismay of the exchanges, program trading led to a domino effect as the falling markets triggered more stop-loss orders. The frantic selling activated yet further rounds of stop-loss orders, which dragged markets into a downward spiral. Because the same programs also automatically turned off all buying, bids vanished all around the stock market at basically the same time, further exacerbating the declines.

Source: Investopedia

Too many sellers and not enough buyers. Pretty straightforward supply and demand dynamics playing out right in front of our eyes.

Could this Happen Today?

The big question is, could this happen today? Let's compare the variables we looked at in 1987 with what we have today:

SPX, inflation, unemployment DXY (Author's work)

Though not quite as strong as in 1987, we've had a pretty good start to the year, with the S&P up over 20% since January.

This has been accompanied by a controlled cooling of inflation and also a depreciating dollar. Unemployment is near historic lows, and we have just witnessed one of the most aggressive tightening cycles in history.

Conditions are not exactly the same, but there are some similarities. Yes, stocks, especially the Nasdaq (NDX) have run a lot this year, and we could make an argument that a lot of them are overvalued.

The US economy, like in 1987, seems strong, but this doesn't mean we can't sell off. In fact, it might be the complacency with this seemingly strong economy that could lull investors into a false sense of security.

With that said, more tightening seems unlikely, as we should be nearing a pause. However, this could change if inflation remains sticky, an argument that I've made before.

Lastly, in terms of the US dollar, it's hard to know where we are going to land. Exchange rates aren't thought of like they were back in the 1980s, and there is a lot less policy targeting it, but I do see a resemblance between today and 1987. There's certainly a lot of uncertainty.

A lot of currencies have come under pressure in the last few months. The Yen has been making headlines as the BoJ tries to scrap its YCC policy. The Chinese Yuan has hit a nine-month low after the PBOC's rate cut and, of course, the British Pound had a rough start to 2023.

While I'm still not sure how all of this could pan out, let's just say this opens up the room to surprises. Maybe the Fed is forced to tighten more as the dollar falls, or the dollar strengthens too much and takes a toll on the economy.

Any of these issues could spark a quick sell-off, and the quick sell-off could become a 20% down day thanks to 0DTE options.

The Trillion-Dollar Question

So what are 0DTE options?

Zero days to expiration options, or 0DTE options for short, are options contracts that expire and become void the same day that they're traded. When an option reaches this stage, there's not much more time left to act on the right to buy or sell the underlying asset. The window is small, and the move that the trader is plotting needs to happen fast.

Source: Investopedia

Any option that expires on the same day is a 0DTE option, and while technically, these have traded for a while, they become a lot more prominent in the last year. In 2005, weekly options were issued by the CBOE, which allowed traders to use 0DTE options once a week. However, as of 2022, there are now 0DTE options on SPX futures available for all trading days.

0DTE options offer high leverage and flexibility, and this might be why they have become so popular. How popular, you ask?

0DTE volume (Twitter/X)

According to this chart, 0DTE options set a new record on August 11th, representing over 50% of all the volume.

This would represent a notional value of over $1 trillion, as estimated by JPMorgan (JPM), and could lead to a +20% decline given the right circumstances:

In a Monday note, the bank's analysts attempted to further quantify the derivatives' potential impact, estimating that in an extremely dire scenario, 0DTE options could turn an intraday 5% drop in the S&P 500 (SPX) into a 25% rout - a magnitude of decline not seen since the Black Monday crash of 1987, when the index fell 20.5%.

Source: Reuters

Note that this analysis was made back in March, and the effect could be even greater now that 0DTE options are even more popular.

Just like in 1987, 0DTE options threaten to exacerbate a market sell-off by creating unforeseen downward momentum.

Takeaway

A 20% sell-off from here would take us back towards 3800 in the SPX, almost re-testing the previous lows. With that said, the 200 weekly MA offers some strong support at 3900, and it's worth remembering that this was where the market reversed back in 1987.

All in all, while I have laid out the potential for slightly higher highs in the coming months, downside risk has definitely increased, and the popularization of 0DTE options opens up the door to a black swan event similar to 1987.