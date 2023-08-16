Real Good Food: Increasing Economies Of Scale Can Support Business Profitability

Elena_Danileiko/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Shares of Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) have fallen 40% YTD. Despite the fact that the company's share price has dropped significantly and management expects financial performance to improve in the coming quarters, I believe that this is still not the best time to buy the company's shares.

Investment Thesis

On the one hand, I like the fact that the company can show a solid increase in operating margin in the coming quarters thanks to the reduction in the cost of idle production capacity. However, on the other hand, in accordance with my financial model, the level of operating profitability of the business will continue to be in the negative zone, despite the growth in revenue and the effect of leverage.

Company Overview

Real Good Food Company is engaged in the production and sale of frozen foods. The main revenue segments are entrees (96%) and breakfast (4%). The company's products are sold at Costco, Target, Walmart, etc. The company operates in the US market.

2Q 2023 Earnings Review

The company reported better than investors expected. The company's revenue increased by 14.8% YoY. The largest contribution to revenue growth was made by the main segment "Entrees", where revenue increased by 26.6% YoY, while in the segments "breakfast" and "Pizza and snacks" revenue decreased by 49% and 98%, respectively. Thus, the share of the Entrees segment reached 96% of the company's total revenue. Gross profit margin increased from 7.6% in Q2 2022 to 13.6% in Q2 2023 due to higher prices for the company's products and increased productivity.

Revenue mix & gross profit margin (Company's information)

Operating expenses (% of revenue) increased from 39.5% in Q2 2022 to 43.7% in Q2 2023. The largest contribution to the growth in operating expenses was made by the growth in administrative expenses, which increased (% of revenue) from 19.8% to 26.2%, while the costs of selling and distribution (% of revenue) decreased from 15.9% to 13.2%.

Op. expenses (% of revenue) (Company's information)

Thus, operating loss (% of revenue) decreased slightly from 31.9% in Q2 2022 to 30.1% in Q2 2023.

Op. loss (% of revenue) (Company's information)

Separately, I would like to note that the company provided guidance not only for 2023 but also for the next quarters. Thus, management expects revenue growth in Q3 and Q4 to be 60%-73% and 96%-116%, respectively. At the end of 2023, the company expects revenue of $203 million, which is slightly lower than the consensus.

My Expectations & Forecasting

I expect that, in the coming quarters, the company may demonstrate not only a significant increase in revenue but also an increase in the operating margin of the business, which can provide solid support for the company's quotes. Based on the comments of management and my own expectations, I can conclude that the increase in business scale will lead to a significant increase in gross margin due to increased economies of scale at the Bolingbrook plant.

Our sales guidance calls for capacity utilization rates to increase from approximately 40% currently to 70% to 80% in the second half of 2023.

If we delve into the financial statements, we can see that the costs associated with idle capacity make up a significant portion of the company's gross profit. Thus, I believe that an increase in plant utilization by almost 2 times can help reduce the cost of idle capacity by about 40-50%, which can significantly support the company's gross profit of about $2.5 million.

Start-up and idle capacity costs and % of gross profit (Company's information)

For a more accurate understanding, I built a financial model. So, I'm modeling a revenue growth rate of 65% and 106% for Q3 and Q4, respectively, based on the company's guidance.

In addition, I predict that we will see a significant improvement in the gross margin to 17.6% and 17% in Q3 and Q4, respectively. My forecast is based on the fact that an increase in capacity utilization of almost 2 times can lead to a reduction in equipment downtime costs, which can lead to an additional $2.5 million in savings.

Further, I assume that we will see a reduction in expenses (% of revenue) on selling and distribution up to 8.5%, and expenses on administrative up to 14% as a result of the leverage effect, since a high part of the expenses (rent, salary) are fixed. I model marketing expenses at a stable level in accordance with historical trends.

PnL (Personal forecast)

Thus, I assume that we can see a significant reduction in operating loss (% of revenue) to 9.8% in Q4 2023. On the one hand, this is certainly positive news, however, on the other hand, despite significant improvements, the company will continue to generate negative operating income, which causes me some doubts.

First, my model is based not only on the company's guidance but also on a number of fairly positive operating cost assumptions. Secondly, I don't see additional drivers for a significant improvement in operating margins in the near term, so operating margins may continue to be in the negative zone next year.

Risks

Margin: reduced economies of scale could have a significant negative impact on the operating margin of the business in the coming periods. In addition, rising costs for raw materials due to increased inflation may also put pressure on the profitability of the business.

Revenue: increased competition can lead to a decrease in the company's market share and, accordingly, to a decrease in the growth rate of business revenue.

Conclusion

Thus, for now, my recommendation is Hold. I believe that investors need to wait for the results for the next quarters before making a purchase decision. I will continue to monitor the company's financials in the coming quarters and may change my recommendation if the company shows a larger reduction in operating costs than I expect.