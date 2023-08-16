The Market Is Badly Mispricing The FOMC And Interest Rates

Gerville

The market is mispricing the FOMC; it is that simple. Inflation remains hot, albeit cooler than before, and the drivers of inflation are still present. The takeaway from this article is that investors should expect at least one more interest rate hike from the Fed, for more banks to fail, and the possibility of a deep stock market correction if not a recession.

Among the warning signs is the 10-year treasury, whose yield has returned to the long-term high. This may be a peak in the yield and a positive turning point for the economy, but that is unlikely. It is more likely the 10-year yield will hit another high soon, and the yield-curve-inversion will deepen. It already hit historical depths earlier this year.

The CME's FedWatch Tool clearly indicates that the market does not expect the Fed to act again this year, which is wrong in my view. The tool indicates a high probability that the Fed will stand pat through the end of the year. The odds of another 25 basis point hike top out near 38% in November, and the 1st cut creeps into the picture in December. It's not going to happen without a severe change in the fundamentals.

CME FedWatch Tool-CME Group

#1 The CPI: When Bad News Is Good News

The CPI data for July came in cooler than expected, but this is a dubious statement. The headline figure came in at 0.2%, a tenth less than the 0.3% initially expected by the economists; that's good news, but with revisions, it's flat compared to the previous month, and the YOY comps do not give the Fed leeway. Compared to last year, headline CPI accelerated by 0.2% while the core figure was hot at 4.7%; neither figure will allow the Fed to cut rates, and I think both will have the committee hiking again if there are no further improvements.

The PCE price index, the Fed's favored tool for gauging consumer inflation, is still hot and gives no reason to cut, it suggests maybe a pause in the cycle, but that is where we are now. The next FOMC meeting is slightly more than a month away, so another CPI and PCE reading will occur before then. As it is, the core PCE is still trending above 4.0%, and there are reasons to believe high inflation will persist at current levels if it does not accelerate.

PCE Price Index-Data from BEA, own work

#2 The Labor Market Is Normalizing - Wage Inflation Is Still Hot

There have been some mixed messages from the labor market this year, but the takeaway from the data is normalization. While layoffs and hiring intent have been signals of weakness, the spike in layoffs has subsided, and hiring is present. The salient point is that layoffs, hiring, job creation, unemployment, and weekly jobless claims have all subsided from their peak and normalizing at the pre-pandemic levels, which, at the time, were viewed as strong.

The labor market of 2019 was showing tremendous resilience and had the economy on track for growth. In the current scenario, labor markets are healthy if weaker than the stimulus-boosted period but consistent with economic growth and wage inflation. No reason for the FOMC to cut rates given the inflation situation, and wage inflation is a problem.

Wage Inflation is still hot. It is trending above 4.3% and is not likely to subside without a demand reduction. A demand reduction is contrary to the Fed's mandate, they want to balance healthy labor markets with healthy money supply, but the committee may have to sacrifice labor to regain control of inflation.

Hourly wage inflation-Data from BLS, own work

#3 OPEC+ Is In Control Of Inflation Now

The drivers of our current inflation problem include a decade of easy money policy, trillions in stimulus spending, and the compounding impact of higher oil prices. Oil prices are the #1 input costs for most Americans and businesses and can create negative feedback loops when they rise.

When the price of gas and diesel rises for the farmer, miner, or factory owner, they pass the cost on to their customers. Their customers also pay for higher fuel costs and the new costs of their suppliers' higher fuel spending. This goes down the chain and resulted in a double wave of inflation in 2021 and 2022.

Inflation began to rise in 2021, coincidentally in tandem with the rise in oil prices. The price of WTI hit the highest level in 4 years in mid-August 2021 when the core PCE Price Index rose and flattened out in the mid-3.0% range. Inflation stabilized for a time, but then oil prices rose again, and inflation followed suit.

Data from BEA/own work

The oil price hit its highs of the cycle in March 2022, and the PCE price index did the same, spiking to 7% at the headline and over 5% at the core, with average core inflation running above 5% for the next 4 months and hot inflation persisting to this day.

Inflation has subsided along with the oil price, but oil prices stabilized above the pre-pandemic levels and are heading higher. This is because of OPEC+ and its production caps. The cartel has global production running about 1 Mb/d below demand, even with the ramp in non-OPEC production. This is expected to linger well into 2024 and support the price of oil. Without demand destruction, the oil price will likely trend higher by the end of the year, and inflation could follow in its footsteps.

Tradingview-Screenshot-Own work

The Meaning For The Market Is Ominous

The meaning for the S&P 500 (SPY) is ominous because the best-case scenario is that inflation persists at the current levels. In that scenario, the FOMC will likely raise rates at least one more time and may have to do two more hikes to get the economy to stop growing.

In the worst case, inflation will accelerate along with oil prices, leading the Fed to several more hikes. In that scenario, the dreaded recession that was supposed to come this year is back on the table, and it could be a large one.

Among the signs of a looming recession is the July Retail Sales figures. Retail sales were hotter than expected but still weak when factoring in the impact of inflation. Retail sales rose 3.2% compared to last year on a 4.7% increase in core inflation and a decline in overall demand. Demand destruction is here, and it is also seen in the homebuilder sentiment.

The NAHB Homebuilder sentiment index fell to 50 after briefly rising above 50 for several months. The decline is due to a decline in all three sub-segments with a significant decline in traffic of prospective buyers. The traffic of prospective buyers fell 6 points to 34 and the lowest level in 4 months. The decline in traffic was attributed to the rise in interest rates. The average 30-year mortgage is above 7.0% again and will likely go higher.

With rates set to rise and higher prices still in play, demand destruction will accelerate. The question is whether the Fed can achieve a soft landing or if feedback loops will lead to a deep recession that takes years to recover.

The S&P 500 Is Range Bound And Will Be For Years

The S&P 500 posted a solid rally this year, but it is nearing its end, if not already over. The rally is driven mainly by a melt-up in sentiment because the recession we feared would come in 2023 never materialized. The problem is that the can has been kicked down the road, and the piper is yet to be paid.

The factors that put the fear of recession into investors' minds are still in play and could worsen. Even if those factors don't worsen, inflation will remain a problem for the next few years and weigh heavily on economic activity and S&P 500 earnings.

Ultimately, price direction for the S&P 500 comes down to earnings and the S&P 500 isn't expected to post significant earnings growth soon. The most visible quarter we have is the current calendar Q3 2023, and the consensus is for near 0% earnings growth with a chance of negative growth for the year.

Earnings consensus data reported by Factset/own work

The consensus figures for next year suggest the S&P 500 could rebound with low-double-digit growth but don't read too much into that. I think the figures for next year can't be trusted because the analysts have been hesitant to update long-term targets. When they start updating the outlook for next year, and if the consensus figure trends higher, the S&P 500 might trend higher.

Until then, the S&P 500 is in a rolling bear market and trading range that could take years to play out. As it is, the market is overbought and approaching a critical resistance point at the all-time high. If I'm wrong and inflation cools, the Fed doesn't hike rates, and a soft landing is achieved, the market could continue higher. If not, the market will hit a ceiling and a turning point that could shave 10% to 20% off the index.