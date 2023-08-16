Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

JD.com, Inc. (JD) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 16, 2023 11:49 AM ETJD.com, Inc. (JD), JDCMF1 Comment
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.98K Followers

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 16, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sean Zhang - Director of Investor Relations

Sandy Xu - Chief Executive Officer

Ian Shan - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ronald Keung - Goldman Sachs

Thomas Chong - Jefferies

Alicia Yap - Citigroup

Eddy Wang - Morgan Stanley

Kenneth Long - Credit Suisse

Operator

Hello, and thank you for standing by for JD.com's Second Quarter and Interim 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After management's prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. Today's conference is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to your host for today's conference, Sean Zhang, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Sean Zhang

Thank you, Drew. Good day, everyone. Welcome to JD.com's second quarter and interim 2023 earnings conference call.

For today's call, CEO of JD.com Ms. Sandy Xu will kick off with opening remarks. Our CFO, Mr. Ian Shan will discuss the financial results. After that, we'll open the call to questions for analysts.

Let me quickly cover the safe harbor. Please be reminded that during this call, our comments and responses to your questions reflect management's view as of today only and will include forward-looking statements. And please refer to our latest safe harbor statement in the earnings press release on our IR website, which applies to this call.

We'll discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please also refer to the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP measures in the earnings press release.

Also please note, all figures mentioned in this call are in RMB, otherwise -- unless otherwise stated.

Now, let me turn the call over to our CEO, Ms. Sandy Xu.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

D
DizzyLongTrain
Today, 11:58 AM
Premium
Comments (219)
American news engine trying its hardest to stiffle chinese stock investing while big investors load up. Fundamentals are strong with JD and they are adding more products/services than ever before.
To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.