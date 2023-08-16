Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nightmare On REIT Street - Briefly Explaining The Bloodshed

Aug. 16, 2023 12:50 PM ET
Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Rising long-term interest rates are causing a sell-off in rate-sensitive stocks like REITs.
  • The sell-off is driven by increased borrowing costs, falling asset values, and competition from attractive bond yields.
  • Despite the sell-off, the fundamentals of real estate remain strong, and the long-term benefit of higher interest rates is a reduction in new construction projects.
  • Here is your daily reminder not to be scared into abandoning your investing strategy or making bad long-term decisions because of headlines or interest rates.
New York Comic Con 2022 - Day 1

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Entertainment

All of this digital red ink on the screen representing stock prices for real estate investment trusts ("REITs") reminds me of the slasher movie, A Nightmare on Elm Street.

I am currently in Europe and going

This article was written by

Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers


I write about high-quality dividend growth stocks with the goal of generating the safest, largest, and fastest growing passive income stream possible. My style might be called "Quality at a Reasonable Price" (QARP) in service to the larger strategy of low-risk, low-maintenance, low-turnover dividend growth investing. Since my ideal holding period is "lifelong," my focus is on portfolio income growth rather than total returns.

My background and previous work experience is in commercial real estate, which is why I tend to heavily focus on real estate investment trusts ("REITs"). Currently, I write for the investing group, High Yield Landlord.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARE, BEP, CWEN.A, EGP, NEP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (11)

j
jasonjones
Today, 1:47 PM
Premium

It's a good time to buy!!! I have been sweeping REITs dividends for the last few years. It's getting time to buy. Unfortunately, utilities haven't been falling much.
R
Randol33
Today, 1:46 PM

On a fundamental basis you are probably correct. But the market it currently at a top and already starting to roll over. It will drop steeply in the months/years to come. It will take REITs down with it. So while they may look like a good value on the surface REITs are in for a LOT more pain. Most will likely be half the share price they are today as they are just the canary in the coal mine. Just take a look at AMT, WPC, SAFE, O, NNN to name a few. They are at 52 week lows and still falling daily.
Cosmic Pony 8 profile picture
Cosmic Pony 8
Today, 1:22 PM
Premium

Another smart perspective from this author. In times like these, I trust that I've done the research and own quality income generating stocks. I revel at the dividends I can expect versus being discouraged by the declining share prices. I am adding REITS.
j
jdlgsm
Today, 1:17 PM
Premium

The author asks an interesting question: Why are REIT's falling in value? His answer is higher interest rates.

The problem is that many investors are realizing that higher interest rates are likely here to stay. The reason for that is that inflation has not been falling fast enough. The latest reading on core CPI is 4.7%, still high by historical standards.

Headline CPI is lower at 3.2% but this includes volatile components, food and energy. Looking forward some worry that food and energy prices will continue to climb.

For one thing, the war in Ukraine is continuing with no end in sight. This war takes the breadbasket of Ukraine and Russia out of commission. Ukraine and Russia were also major producers of fertilizer, which is needed for food production elsewhere. Moreover, the destruction of the Nordstream pipelines has raised energy costs particularly in Europe.

In the longer term, supplies of oil and gas are limited. These effects are likely to put upward pressure on oil prices and food prices in the future. That threatens to raise the volatile components of CPI raising the headline number closer to the core number.

This means there is a good possibility that after raising interest rates by 25 basis points this year, the Fed will be unable to lower the Fed Funds rate next year as inflation fails to fall as many market participants suspect.

The result would be continued weakness in REIT's and utilities. In contrast, BDC's seem to be doing OK so far.

There is an additional fear mentioned by Lyn Alden among others. That fear is of fiscal dominance, which means that the deficit financing of fiscal policy of Congress overwhelms the impact of monetary policy. Higher debts leads to higher debt service payments requiring the government to start printing money at some point, causing inflation as the supply of money grows.

Meanwhile, one can now receive 5.5% on 3 month T bills. This is better than the yields on many REIT's and most utilities. And if interest rates on T bills go down, one can always shift into other investments without having lost money.

Many investors are worried that inflation will be harder to control than markets seem to believe. So they sell REIT's and buy T bills.
Gary Jakacky profile picture
Gary Jakacky
Today, 1:15 PM

Good article with lessons from someone whose portfolio has suffered recently, instead of the constant SA commentary "since I said buy(sell) on [insert date here] investors have made 3 zillion dollars!".
pete crayton profile picture
pete crayton
Today, 1:41 PM
Premium

@Gary Jakacky Yes, short memories. I bought a lot of what was "the thing" back between 2018-2021 and have mostly red ink to show for it. I can console myself somewhat with the dividend income, but then again many have reduced or suspended. Of course they are all now "screaming buys".
J
Jeff Milligan
Today, 1:13 PM

Thanks for the very well written article.
Shmuel Ben-Ari profile picture
Shmuel Ben-Ari
Today, 1:05 PM
Premium

REITs are down this year? I'm up over 45% (TR) since I bought $ABR in March.
$VNQ is basically flat during the same period.
Also, remember to look at total return, not price return.
pete crayton profile picture
pete crayton
Today, 1:42 PM
Premium

@Shmuel Ben-Ari Depends on when you bought, does'nt it?
B
Bigsmitty
Today, 1:04 PM

Excellent overview of the real Real Estate market.
R
Rhoda711
Today, 12:56 PM
PremiumInvesting Group

Good information
Thanks
