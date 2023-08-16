Walgreens Vs. CVS: I Call A Tie Now Based On A Peter Lynch Evaluation

NoDerog

Thesis

This article provides an update to an earlier article I published on Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) and CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) back in April 2023. In that article, I compared WBA and CVS using Peter Lynch's approach for dividend stocks. Based on the results, I concluded that WBA was the more attractive dividend stock back then.

This update is motivated by the new financials that have become available since then, especially those that have relevance to their dividend payouts. And you will see that the updated results show that WBA and CVS are equally attractive under current conditions. More specially, the remainder of this article will detail this update following a total of 5 criteria developed by Peter Lynch. These criteria are listed in the next section. But briefly, they compared:

The dividend track record (where WBA is the winner). Valuation (where WBA is the winner again based on their price movements and updated EPS guidance). Payout ratio (where CVS is the winner on this front based on its updated earnings outlook). Share buybacks (where CVS is the winner here too). Inventory management (where they tied in this area based on their updated financial statements).

For readers who cannot wait, the final scorecard is summarized in the final section toward the end of this article. And based on this updated evaluation, I am maintaining my BUY recommendation for WBA and upgrading my recommendation for CVS to BUY. I view both as excellent choices in the healthcare sector with very attractive valuations amid an otherwise very expensive market.

Peter Lynch and Dividend Stocks

Peter Lynch, a renowned growth investor, has also been successful in picking dividend stocks. He has shared valuable insights regarding the selection of dividend stocks throughout his career and writings. Some of his advice, such as the importance of consistent and preferably low payout ratios, has become common knowledge. However, some of his criteria are still insightful even for veteran dividend growth investors.

In my original article, I gathered a total of 5 screening criteria from Lynch's writings and applied them to compare WBA and CVS. For the sake of easy reference, these 5 criteria are briefly recapped below:

Dividend track record. This is one is self-explaining and common knowledge to DGIs. And Lynch favors companies with a track record of 20 to 30 years. Valuation. Lynch is known for his use of the PEG ratio (P/E ratio divided by the earnings growth rate). For dividend stocks, he uses a revised version of the PEG ratio - the PEGY ratio, which is defined as the P/E ratio divided by the sum of the earnings growth rate and dividend yield. And similar to the PEG ratio, his preference is a PEGY ratio below 1x. Payout ratio. This is one is also self-explaining. A lower payout ratio is preferable. Share buybacks. This is an area most DGI do not emphasize enough even though share buyback yield is as important and as real as cash dividend (probably even better considering tax implications). Lynch not only recognizes the dollar value of share repurchases, but he also relies on it as a sign of management confidence in their business. Inventory management. This is also another area that many DGIs overlook. Lynch's insight is that inventory data provide one of the most reliable indicators for a business's growth potential and financial health.

1. Dividend track record

As just mentioned, the first criterion is the track record. Lynch favors companies with a long record of regularly raising dividends, say 20 to 30 years. In this regard, WBA is the clear winner. It is a member of the elite Dividend Aristocrats club and has an impressive track record of consecutively increasing its dividend for 46 years as shown in the chart below. CVS' dividend growth track record is much shorter (mostly due to the interruption caused by the acquisition of Aetna in 2017). It has only resumed growth ~1 year ago.

As a result, I view WBA as the clear winner on this front and score one point ahead of CVS.

Source: Seeking Alpha data

2. Valuation and PEGY ratio

Despite the price changes in both stocks since my last write-up, their P/E multiples have remained about the same partially due to the updated EPS guidance. To wit, WBA now trades at an FY1 P/E of 7.14x and CVS at 8.54x as seen in the chart below. To gain more insights into these numbers, we will use Lynch's PEGY ratio. As aforementioned, the PEGY ratio is a more comprehensive valuation metric than the PEG ratio because it takes into account both the earnings growth rate and the dividend yield.

Source: Seeking Alpha data

The next table shows the end results for their PEGY ratio. As you can see, WBA's PEGY ratio is a very attractive 0.77x while CVS' ratio of 1.35x is substantially above the ideal threshold of 1x. More specifically, to compute the PEGY ratio, I had to first estimate their earnings growth rates. And I used the 5-year growth rate of their dividends as an approximation of their earnings growth rates for two considerations. First, a period of 5 years is long enough to filter out short-term noises. And second, for stocks with long dividend payout track records, dividends are a good measure of the owners' earnings. Under these assumptions, the chart shows that WBA's 5-year CAGR dividend growth rate (and also earnings growth rate) is about 3.71%, slightly higher than CVS' 3.41%.

After estimating the growth rate, I then used the FY1 P/E and the FWD dividend yields to represent the PEGY calculation. As shown in the chart below, WBA is currently priced at an FY1 P/E ratio of 7.14x, whereas CVS is higher at 8.54x. The FWD dividend yield for WBA is about 6.71%. For CVS, it is about 3.30%. Putting all these numbers together, WBA's PEGY ratio ends up being 0.69x as said earlier and CVS' PEGY ratio ends up being 1.17x, quite close to the 1x ideal threshold.

Therefore, with the comparison in this following chart, I view WBA as the more attractive candidate on the valuation front and assign it another point over CVS.

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha data

3. Dividend payout ratios

All DGI investors know that a lower payout ratio 1) indicates better dividend safety, and 2) gives a company better capital allocation flexibility because it is retaining more of its earnings. With this understanding, CVS is definitely the winner on the payout front.

To wit, according to CVS' most recent Q2 earnings report (ER, see the next chart below), the company paid out a total of $795M in dividends. At the same time, the company reaffirmed its 2023 EPS guidance to a range of $8.5 to $8.7. Taking the midpoint of the guidance range and assuming its share count remains at the current level of ~1.3 billion, these numbers translate into an annualized payout ratio of 28.4%.

Source: CVS Q2 ER

Similarly, WBA has also released its Q2 ER recently too (see the next chart below). The company now expects its 2023 EPS guidance to be in the range of $4.00 to $4.05. Again, taking the midpoint of the guidance range, these numbers translate into an annualized payout ratio of 47.7%, substantially above CVS' level.

Source: WBA Q2 ER

The next chart puts the above numbers in a broader context. As shown in the top panel, their earnings payout ratio data have been choppy in the past, likely due to fluctuations in earnings and economic earnings. However, despite the volatility in the data, it is clear that CVS has a lower payout ratio than WBA. While the bottom panel of the chart shows their cash payout ratios. As you can see, WBA has historically paid out a higher percentage of its cash as dividends than CVS. Currently, WBA's cash payout ratio hovers around 76%, much higher than CVS' 21% just like the earnings payout ratios.

With these results, I think it is safe to declare that CVS is the winner on this front.

Source: Seeking Alpha data

4. Share buying backs

Both WBA and CVS have been regular buyers of their own shares over the years. The next chart shows their net common buyback yield, a good measure of how much a company is returning capital to shareholders through share buybacks. And CVS has been a more aggressive buyer than WBA over the long term.

As shown in the chart, CVS' net common buyback yield (the orange line) has averaged 4.38% over the past decade, while WBA's net common buyback yield has averaged 3.42% over the same period. Moreover, CVS' current net buyback yield is also substantially higher than WBA's (3.68% versus 0.57%).

Given that CVS' buyback yield is both higher on average and also currently, I view it as the clear winner on this front as well.

Source: Seeking Alpha data

5. Inventory management

As aforementioned, inventory is an area more DGI investors overlook. Yet, Lynch views it as a key data point that offers many insights. It is less ambiguous (say compared to EPS data, which depends on accounting practices). It also provides a wealth of information on the company's operation effectiveness and the health of its cash flow.

Specific to WBA and CVS, both have been steadily improving their inventory management over the years as seen in the chart below. In terms of days of inventory outstanding ("DIO"), both WBA and CVS have reduced their DIO from the 40+ days level at the beginning of the decade to the current level of 20+ days. To wit, WBA's current DIO hovers around 26.8 days. And CVS' current DIO is even lower, at 23.7 days only.

Both companies have demonstrated a similar trend of inventory improvement, and their current DIO levels are very similar. As such, I consider it a tie between CVS and WBA on the inventory front.

Source: Seeking Alpha data

Risks and final thoughts

Before issuing my final scorecard, it is important to remind investors that both stocks entail risks despite their leading position in the healthcare space. These risks have been detailed in my earlier article and are briefly summarized below:

Both WBA and CVS are directly competing against each other and are sensitive to the same set of macroeconomic conditions and policies. Macroeconomic conditions such as the COVID pandemic and high inflation rates could impact the business model of both companies. In terms of policy risks, both companies are particularly sensitive to reimbursement policies. For example, the recent enactment of the Inflation Reduction Act ("IRA") could have long-term implications for WBA and CVS.

On the reimbursement front, CVS' Q2 ER specifically mentioned that its EPS guidance relies on the assumption that medical cost remains high in Medicare Advantage. Finally, WBA faces a few challenges specific to its own operations in addition to these common risks. WBA's operation has a larger degree of overseas exposure, and therefore it is more susceptible to currency exchange headwinds. Its latest ER shows to me that it is still pushing its VillageMD and CityMD initiatives aggressively, and both initiatives are still in their early stages and will require continued capital investments for years to come.

In summary, this article provides an update on my ratings on WBA and CVS. The update is triggered by their updated financials since April 2023. With these updated financials, I see both WBA and CVS as equally attractive. According to a total of 5 criteria that I gathered from Lynch's writing on dividend stocks, both scored 3 points as shown in the table below. I see both of them as attractive dividend stocks in the healthcare sector at a reasonable valuation (especially in the case of WBA) amid an otherwise expensive market.