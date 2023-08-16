Carl Court

Finding sectors that offer investors consistent income and solid total returns is hard. Growth and dividends investors usually have different goals, but some investments will still appeal to people with different philosophies for allocating capital.

One of the best performing sectors in the market over the last 3 years has been in energy. Oil prices began to rise consistently in early 2021, and WTI and Brent Crude price levels have remained high even with rates rising in the US and growth slowing this year. While oil prices have come down from the short-term highs seen after Russia invaded Ukraine in early 2022, the price of Brent Crude oil today is $84.65, and the West Texas Intermediate oil is trading at $80.74.

Data by YCharts

Still, not all energy companies have benefited equally from the rise in oil prices. One oil company that has consistently underperformed peers and the broader indexes is Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL).

Data by YCharts

Shell plc is down 2.07% in the last 5 years, even while oil prices have risen consistently during this time period, the S&P 500 (SPY) is up 58%, and peers such as Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) have performed much better. Chevron is up 39% since early 2018, and Exxon Mobil is up 19% during this time frame.

Today Shell plc is a buy. The company finally has a clear plan to turnaround the business, England's windfall profits tax is likely to be significantly reduced if not completely eliminated in the near-term, and oil prices should still remain at reasonably elevated levels for multiple reasons. The stock also looks undervalued using a number of different metrics.

Shell's new CEO, Wael Sawan, has outlined a clear vision that is focused on the company's profitability and maximizing shareholder returns. The new leader has also made clear that the company will be moving away from less profitable clean energy initiatives that aren't producing consistent returns. Sawan has also made clear that he does not want to cut oil and gas production right now. His comments represent a reversal of what Shell has stated about company's prior plan to cut oil production before 2030 in previous years. Sawan has also stated that the energy producer plans to invest $40 billion dollars in oil and gas production between 2023 and 2035, while the company's currently budgeting $10-$15 billion for lower carbon projects during that same time period.

A Chart of Shell's oil production (A Chart of Shell plc's oil production (statista))

Shell's oil production numbers have fallen significantly since 2019, so Sawan's aggressive capital expenditure plans should enable the company to increase production levels significantly in the coming years. Shell has also taken specific action to increase shareholder returns, with the company recently by raising the dividend by 15% and committing to a buyback of $3 billion earlier this year in July.

England is also likely to significantly reduce if not eliminate the windfall profit tax that has created a 75% effective tax rate on energy companies in the country such as Shell plc. The tax was originally put in when Brent Crude prices briefly spiked to over $120 a barrel when Russia invaded Ukraine earlier this year, and overall inflation levels were higher than price levels are at now, but energy prices have now fallen to prewar levels. England has already stated they plan to eliminate the tax when oil returns to a historical normal price for two consecutive quarters that the country has set at $71.40 a barrel, which is only slightly below the current price of $84.65 a barrel. Eliminating this tax would return the taxation level of energy companies to 40%.

This tax was also only implemented when overall inflation levels were very high, and these price increases put significant pressure on British politicians. Multiple energy companies in England, including Harbour and Total Energies, have said these producers plan to significantly reduce investments and cut jobs in the UK if this tax is not reduced as well. Energy prices have fallen significantly over the last year, and inflation levels have also come down in recent months, this tax will not likely remain long-term even if these price levels remain slightly above the $70 a barrel level.

Oil prices are also not likely to fall significantly from current levels either though, for a number of reasons. The average decline rate per year globally of oil fields is also 6%, Russian oil exports remain limited, and the energy industry is also still recovering from an extended period of significant underinvestment from 2016 to 2020 when prices were often at low levels. The recent bombing of key infrastructure in the Crimea, as well as the continued counter offensive by Ukraine, continue to suggest this conflict is unlikely to end anytime soon. Upstream investments in the energy sector have also fallen from $700 billion a year in 2014, to between $370 billion to $400 billion today. The IAEA is forecasting global demand for oil to increase by nearly 2% this year from 2022 levels. Oil demand is supposed to continue to grow by about a half a percent a year from now until 2030. The Energy and Information Administration also recently updated the agency's forecast for crude oil prices in 2023 to $79 a barrel.

This is why Shell looks undervalued at the current share price. The company currently trades at .71x expected forward sales, 3.59x likely forward EBITDA and 5.37x forecasted forward EBIT. The sector median valuation is 2.22x predicted forward sales, 5.77x likely forward EBITDA, and 9.45x expected forward EBIT. This low valuation is despite the company's net margins being at near 10-year highs.

A chart of Shell plc's net margins. (A chart of Shell plc's net margins. (macrotrends))

The company also has $45 billion in cash on the balance sheet, $64 billion in free cash flow, and mostly long-term debt of $84 billion, so management should continue to have a lot of flexibility to maximize shareholder value if oil prices stay at or around current levels.

Shell plc has struggled for most of the last decade, but Sawan has finally laid out a clear plan to focus on the company's core oil business with an emphasis also on maximizing shareholder gains. While this leading oil company hasn't performed well over the last decade, new leadership and bullish trends in the oil industry should lead to patient shareholders of this energy producer being rewarded.