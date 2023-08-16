gremlin

Introduction

I've been covering Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stock extensively lately, with a particular focus on the talc litigation and the role that the parent company and its consumer healthcare business, which went public in May as Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE), play in that context. For example, at a time when it was not yet widely known that J&J would retain the lion's share of the liabilities, I wrote an article discussing the most important aspects found in Kenvue's registration filings with the SEC.

Because JNJ stock is a key position in my portfolio, I eagerly followed recent developments leading up to the news announced in the second-quarter earnings release that Johnson & Johnson would seek not a spinoff but a split-off of its majority stake in Kenvue. That means investors can choose to exchange all, part or none of their JNJ common stock for shares of Kenvue. As the exchange offer is about to expire (August 18 - this Friday), I will discuss the main reasons underlying my decision not to participate in the split-off in this article.

1) Litigation Risk

Having studied in detail the litigation risks of JNJ and also of KVUE, I have concluded that it is better to stay with the parent company - despite the fact that the parent is responsible for the lion's share of the talc-related liabilities (p.46, KVUE's April 24 S-1/A document). Let me explain.

Johnson & Johnson, or more precisely its subsidiary LTL Management (now increasingly uncertain as its bankruptcy petition was rejected a second time) is responsible for talc claims from the U.S. and Canada, while Kenvue is responsible for all other claims. The known international claims are currently immaterial, according to the company's latest balance sheet (otherwise a corresponding liability should have been booked). However, it is the "unknown unknowns" that need to be factored into the equation, and I realize that this is impossible to do in quantitative terms. I think that the increasing media coverage, now that it is looking more and more like the "once and for all" settlement is off the table, could spark a growing interest in litigation against JNJ and also Kenvue. The company has already been named in seven (domestic) lawsuits since its IPO, so it does not seem unreasonable to also expect increasing news coverage internationally, and thus higher litigation risk.

Of course, it is now widely known that Kenvue will be indemnified by JNJ for talc-related claims and associated costs, but keep in mind that this only applies to U.S. and Canadian claims. The "unknown unknown" of future international claims is a risk to consider (although overseas legal systems do not necessarily work the same way as in the U.S.). In addition, it should not be forgotten that Kenvue also faces litigation related to its over-the-counter products Zantac and Tylenol (p. 45 in the S-1/A mentioned above). However, I would not over-interpret the latter, as it relates to prenatal exposure of the active ingredient in Tylenol - acetaminophen - a widely used painkiller also known as acetaminophen, first synthesized in 1877, and on the WHO List of Essential Medicines.

Taken together, and given the fact that Kenvue most certainly has much less "legal firepower" than the parent company, I am much more confident in retaining my position in JNJ rather than jumping to what I consider a much smaller, and more easily rocked, ship. I discussed my outlook for JNJ stock in light of the renewed uncertainty surrounding the talc litigation in my last article.

2) Dividend Safety And Dividend Growth

I don't think there is much to say about the low volatility of JNJ's earnings and cash flows, and thus the reliable dividend. Those interested in a deeper dive should read this article, in which I explain why I think JNJ stock is a better dividend stock than Swiss-based pharmaceutical and diagnostics giant Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBY, OTCQX:RHHBF).

Kenvue also pays a dividend, and the exchange of all one's J&J shares for Kenvue shares would result in a nice 25% increase in income. JNJ currently pays $1.19 per quarter , while Kenvue pays $0.20. Based on yesterday's closing prices, these numbers translate to starting yields of 2.75% and 3.44%, respectively. Since Kenvue is a consumer staples company, its earnings and cash flows can be expected to be very reliable, providing a solid foundation for a dividend growth stock.

However, looking at the payout ratio of the now standalone consumer health business, it looks much less conservative than the mid-50% free cash flow (FCF) payout ratio that long-term JNJ investors have become accustomed to. According to Kenvue's 2020 through 2022 financial statements (p. F-8 of the aforementioned S-1/A), the company generated a three-year average FCF of $1.65 billion after adjustment for stock-based compensation. With an annualized dividend of $0.80 per share and a current outstanding share count of 1.84 billion, that works out to a payout ratio of nearly 90%.

That sounds alarming, but keep in mind that Kenvue's cash flow has been impacted by several one-offs in recent years. The figure represents an FCF margin of only about 10% to 12%, which is surprisingly low for a consumer staples company with a portfolio of strong brands. It is quite possible that Kenvue's free cash flow will recover in 2023 and beyond (YTD FCF is already $1.3 billion, but keep in mind possible seasonal fluctuations). Also, management's adjusted YTD EBITDA margin of 23.5% suggests that the company's cash earnings power is stronger than its financial statements for the past three years suggest.

Since I hold JNJ stock as an anchor position in my portfolio, it doesn't seem right to trade the shares for those of a company with a potentially higher payout ratio and no proven track record. I suspect that management may have decided to pay a fairly generous dividend to make Kenvue stock more attractive to investors - after all, JNJ wants to fully separate from the company. The fact that KVUE shares are being offered to existing JNJ shareholders at a 7% discount supports this hypothesis.

Finally, I make sure that the purchasing power of my dividend income is maintained or grows over time. Contrary to popular belief, owning stocks with dividend yields higher than inflation is the wrong approach, as I explained in this article. Instead, investors should target stocks of companies that have staying power and pricing power, and whose dividends can grow at rates at least equal to inflation. With an average dividend growth rate of 6.4% over the past five years, JNJ stock has significantly outpaced inflation. Granted, growth has slowed over the years (Figure 1).

Nevertheless, I believe JNJ stock continues to be a dividend investment that beats inflation. The company has strong pricing power, develops and manufactures key products in the pharmaceutical and medical device segments, and its simplified structure and improved focus should help growth in the pharmaceutical segment, which is currently "suffering" from a somewhat improvable drug pipeline.

Figure 1: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): Quarterly dividends per share and trailing five-year average dividend growth rate (own work, based on company filings)

3) Balance Sheet Quality

Johnson & Johnson is known for its outstanding balance sheet. I took a close look at it in my first article on the company (see above) and provided an update in my Q1 2023 earnings preview. Not much changed in the second quarter, except for the guarantee on Kenvue's $7.75 billion debt offering (which expired on April 5, 2023). Even when Kenvue's debt is included, as it was in JNJ's last balance sheet, the maturity profile is not worrisome (Figure 2).

However, the comparatively low weighted-average interest rate for the short-term maturities suggests that the company's interest expense will increase if interest rates remain at current levels for an extended period of time (or perhaps increase further), as JNJ will most likely roll over most or all of its debt. The overall weighted-average interest rate of 3.51% is phenomenal, but keep in mind that Kenvue has only recently priced its debt. As an aside, I concede that calculating interest rates based on carrying values is not technically correct, but it is a pretty good approximation, as evidenced by the company's self-reported rate of 3.54% (3 basis points difference).

Figure 2: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): Debt maturity profile as of July 2, 2023, including guarantees for Kenvue debt (own work, based on company filings)

Excluding Kenvue's $7.75 billion debt, the weighted-average interest rate on JNJ's long-term debt is a spectacularly low 3.04% (Figure 3). This figure excludes short-term maturities, and conservatively applying a 5.0% average interest rate to JNJ's $11.0 billion currently outstanding (excluding $0.7 billion related to KVUE) yields a weighted-average interest rate of 3.6% - no wonder the company is finding it so easy to service its debt. Using JNJ's average three-year FCF of $20.5 billion (adjusted for stock-based compensation and normalization of working capital movements), the company's interest coverage ratio is a very healthy 16 times FCF before interest. If we subtract Kenvue's average FCF for 2020-2022, it still covers JNJ's interest expense by about 15x.

Figure 3: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): Debt maturity profile as of July 2, 2023, excluding guarantees for Kenvue debt (own work, based on company filings)

Kenvue, which has received a long-term credit rating of A1 with a stable outlook from Moody's (JNJ continues to be rated Aaa despite the recent setback in talc litigation), is understandably paying a higher interest rate on its debt. As of July 2, 2023, the weighted-average interest rate on the company's long-term debt was 5.1%, and while its maturity profile does not look as comfortable as JNJ's, it is still quite manageable (Figure 4). The interest rate on the $0.75 billion of commercial paper currently outstanding is probably 6% to 7%, and together with the long-term debt, I estimate Kenvue's overall weighted-average interest rate to be 5.2%. That translates to an interest coverage ratio of about 5 times free cash flow before interest, based on 2020-2022 numbers.

And even if we assume Kenvue's baseline FCF is much higher than what the company has averaged over the last three years, its interest coverage ratio is still considerably worse than JNJ's. However, I don't want to be misunderstood here - a 5x to 10x interest coverage ratio is more than reasonable for a consumer staples company, but in a direct comparison, I prefer JNJ's stronger buffer.

Figure 4: Kenvue Inc. (KVUE): Debt maturity profile as of July 2, 2023, excluding guarantees for Kenvue debt (own work, based on company filings)

Finally, I also prefer JNJ from a net debt to free cash flow ratio perspective (read why I prefer this metric over traditional leverage ratios). Based on the second-quarter balance sheet and average free cash flow over the past three years, JNJ's leverage ratio is currently less than 0.5 times, meaning the company could comfortably pay down all of its debt with cash flow generated in less than half a year. Considering that the 2020-2022 FCF is probably an overly pessimistic estimate, Kenvue's leverage ratio would currently be 4.3x. For a reliable consumer staples company, that's quite tolerable, but given JNJ's position in my portfolio, I wouldn't want to trade it for a company with a less solid balance sheet. Of course, that's not to say that Kenvue is one of those "debt-laden" spinoffs like Viatris Inc. (VTRS) or Organon & Co. (OGN) (see my comparative analysis) - Kenvue's leverage is definitely manageable.

3.5) Portfolio Management Concerns – And My Takeaways

From this article, one might conclude that Kenvue is "not so bad after all" - so why not participate in the exchange offer? And rightly so, it's a solid company with great brands, pricing power, a global presence, manageable debt and a nice starting dividend yield. Now, you may be wondering why I am not exchanging at least some of my JNJ shares – after all, it doesn’t have to be 100% or 0%.

The further I progress on my investing journey, the more reluctant I am to add new positions to my portfolio. I like to keep an eye on my holdings at least once a year - in many cases, quarterly - and managing a portfolio with more than 40 positions can become very time-consuming, even if I have automated certain analyses and know what to look for.

Adding yet another position would mean I would have to spend even more time researching companies than I already do. Honestly, I enjoy the work, but at a certain point it becomes prohibitive. Kenvue, a company with no measurable track record, would be a position I would have to monitor fairly regularly.

In addition, I already have significant exposure to leading consumer staples companies such as The Procter & Gamble Company (PG). While I am very much in favor of diversification across multiple stocks, I don't see the point of adding yet another consumer staples company.

In conclusion, the terms on which JNJ is offering existing shareholders to exchange their shares for KVUE shares seem compelling (7% discount, 25% higher dividend yield). However, on closer inspection, I think it is better to stay with the parent company, even though it has recently suffered a setback in talc litigation. However, as I explained in my last article linked above, I am confident that the impact on JNJ's stock valuation should be negligible, even if we conservatively assume the litigation costs the company twice as much as currently expected. In my view, it is reasonable to expect JNJ to continue to deliver healthy growth and reward shareholders appropriately. The separation from its consumer healthcare business will result in a more focused company with less overhead, and I expect management to invest the savings in R&D to strengthen its improvable (but definitely not weak) drug pipeline.

I hope I could provide some food for thought – let me know in the comments section below how you decided. Have you decided to exchange some of your JNJ shares for KVUE shares - or maybe even your entire position?