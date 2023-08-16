Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CAVA Group Stock: The Growth Is Real

Aug. 16, 2023 12:46 PM ETCAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA)CMG, SG2 Comments
Kingdom Capital profile picture
Kingdom Capital
4.23K Followers

Summary

  • CAVA Group's Q2 earnings release validates its growth story, but the stock remains too expensive to buy.
  • CAVA's positive earnings and improved unit margins and sales distance it from competitor Sweetgreen.
  • Despite its high valuation, CAVA's growth trajectory and potential profitability make it worth watching.

Mediterranean Restaurant Chain Cava Goes Public On The New York Stock Exchange

Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

Back in June, I profiled the CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) IPO, specifically their compelling unit economics. The valuation was high enough that I shied away from buying, but the stock proceeded to more than double

This article was written by

Kingdom Capital profile picture
Kingdom Capital
4.23K Followers
Deep value investor focused primarily on microcap stocks. Registered Investment Advisor located in Virginia.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

U
Unknownvariables
Today, 1:17 PM
Premium
Comments (59)
Their EPS is inflated. They counted only 20 days towards Q2 for diluted EPS for the quarter. If they counted the entire quarter, the EPS is 0.06. This doesn't take away from the fact that they are net income positive, but this should explain why it actually dropped after it popped. They've also noted Q2 outperformance that isn't going to continue trending into the back half, and provided a more modest guidance. They may or may not stay net income positive because they need all that money to aggressively expand at a rate of 15% new stores/year, and they also called this out.

All in all, CAVA is worth a spot in your portfolio as a growth company, but I'm not entirely sure if now is the best time to add it in. In a stronger economy, they would've used Q2 as a tailwind to hit new highs, but they've opted to mark Q2 more of an anomaly. I think that weakness is being reflected in the drop since earnings. Wait and see
W
Wellington999
Today, 1:46 PM
Comments (4.44K)
@Unknownvariables No it isn't..they only thing they are good at is dominating CNBC today on a slow Earnings day in August...maybe they will have a group of chicken grillers live from a location in the next hour!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.