Are Rates Going Higher? Forecasted 20-Year Rate And Impact On TLT

Summary

  • The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF is a popular fixed income fund with over $39 billion in assets under management.
  • Hedge funds are heavily short on long-dated bonds, while asset managers are buying them.
  • Historical data suggests that the long end of the yield curve will catch up to the front end, implying a target price of $90/share for TLT.

Thesis

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is a fixed income exchange traded fund. The vehicle seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than twenty years, namely

With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

D
Darren Dawson
Today, 1:47 PM
Premium
Comments (600)
Very interesting how you arrived at the $90/share price target. IMO, if it goes below the October low, it’s going below 90.

More than $1.8 billion came out of the $39 billion iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (ticker TLT) last week, the most since March 2020, data compiled by Bloomberg show.
G
G_X_C
Today, 1:36 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.57K)
If 20 YEAR treasury keeps >4% rate, it is not sustainable. Enough said.
J
Jesterpr
Today, 1:33 PM
Premium
Comments (22)
I would assume rates will decrease. I assume the writer believes the economy will have a soft landing?
E
Exoh
Today, 1:27 PM
Comments (247)
If you believe, as I do, that the Fed will eventually have to start lowering rates as the economy cools in the back half of this year and early 2023, then TLT will eventually begin to climb as rates inevitably come down.

I'm not trying to time the bottom. I'm buying on dips and selling calls against my position to collect the premium and the dividend until TLT begins to go back up.

When rates start to fall, TLT is a coiled spring. Accumulate now if your investing horizon is greater than 4-6 months.
p
patton21
Today, 1:51 PM
Premium
Comments (96)
@Exoh I am doing exactly what you are doing. People forget that a lot of SA readers have a longer investment timeframe. My timeframe for long treasury bonds is 5 or more years.
J
Jerry Antonies
Today, 1:09 PM
Premium
Comments (123)
Great article I totally agree.
