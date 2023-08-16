Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Rumble Stock: Stagnating After Reporting Q2 Earnings Results

Aug. 16, 2023 12:57 PM ETRumble Inc. (RUM)2 Comments
Manuel Paul Dipold
Summary

  • Rumble's growth has significantly slowed down or even reversed, making it a risky investment.
  • The two main problems for Rumble are slowing growth and monetization of users, which investors should focus on.
  • While the total number of minutes viewed on the platform has improved, revenue remains low, and costs are rising faster than sales.

Fernseh-Streaming-Video, Multimedia-Wand

simpson33/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) has been on a roll during the pandemic and the very obvious censorship of other opinions. I also once wrote that a YouTube alternative is urgently needed. And still, the company offers

Manuel Paul Dipold
My focus is on a total return style with long and short positions (10-30% short positions). My main expertise is the current technological and geopolitical shift with the amazing investment opportunities they offer. Therefore, I always try to find stocks or whole sectors with favorable risk-reward structures. My long investment style is a core-satellite strategy: The core consists of large caps and/or ETFs. The satellites around this core are small caps, potential 10-baggers, and undervalued stocks. In short selling, I focus on overvalued stocks that will fall back down sooner or later. My name is Manuel Paul Dipold. Born in Germany but lived 8 years in Asia. I am myself an entrepreneur and have many entrepreneur friends. I am not a professional investor but it´s a hobby I love. So I know Europe and Asia very well and seek undervalued or high-growth stocks - always with valuation, geopolitical and social shifts in mind.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

claritee
Today, 1:50 PM
Comments (174)
The big black eye from the results are the mau's being flat from Q1. The mid term politics cannot be the reason - as that happened at the end of '22. This levelling off of mau's really stunned me, as I'm seeing alot more great (& some exclusive) content in the past 4-6 months. I personally like watching the exclusive Tate content, Fresh n Fit, Tucker Carlson Twitter interviews, 'The War Against You' channel, to name just a few. I expect revs to increase rapidly, as they have just begun to monetize...but the mau's CANNOT stay flat, they must grow & grow rapidly. That said, alot of these articles seem to leave out the nascent stage of this company; as Rome, Youtube, etc. were not built in a day, and RUM has achieved traction and an inflection point is coming soon.
Mr. Anderson 007
Today, 1:03 PM
Comments (250)
Early stages of growth! Short at your own risk can double in a heartbeat.
