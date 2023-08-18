Jackson Hole 2023 Preview: Expect High Rates For Longer

Win McNamee

The Jackson Hole Economic Symposium

Every August, the Kansas City branch of the Federal Reserve hosts a conference in Jackson Hole, Wyo., the gateway to Grand Teton National Park. The purpose of the symposium, as stated by the KC Fed, is "to convene presenters and discussants to examine important issues, implications and policy options facing the United States and world economies." The invitees include "central bankers, finance ministers, academic professionals and financial market participants from around the world."

In addition to these dignitaries, the conference draws members of the business press eager to report on any new commentary that might reflect upcoming monetary policy decisions. It does not hurt that the conference is held in a resort area in prime summer vacation season when there are few other scheduled events going on. Nevertheless, investors of all sizes tune in to the coverage, or at least look for reports on the main speech delivered by the US Fed Chairman.

As I will show below, however, the Fed has gotten so adept at guiding the markets on its future moves that scheduled events like Jackson Hole have little market-moving power. Instead, the market seems to price in the policy communicated at the conference weeks in advance. What I think that means for this year's conference is that with inflation coming down and the economy not slowing excessively, the Fed Funds rate raising period in near its end. The central bank needs to be vigilant to prevent inflation from flaring up again, however, which means elevated rates for longer than originally expected. The 7/31/2023 peak in the S&P 500 (SP500) and increasing 2 and 10-year Treasury yields (US2Y) (US10Y) show that the markets already understand this. Fed Chair Powell's Aug. 25 speech at Jackson Hole will be interesting to listen to for the details, but I expect it will confirm, rather than contradict, the market moves already underway.

What Happened In Jackson Hole Symposium Last Year?

The theme of the 2022 Jackson Hole Symposium was "Reassessing Constraints on the Economy and Policy." At that time, the economy had just received two years of practically unconstrained monetary and fiscal stimulus to counteract the effects of the 2020 coronavirus pandemic. This led to inflation levels not seen in 40 years despite it being called "transitory" at its outset a year earlier. In order to keep this inflation from becoming a persistent problem, the Fed would have to rethink how restrictive monetary policy would get and for how long. The key prediction from Jay Powell's 2022 Jackson Hole speech was identical to Mr. T's in Rocky III: "Pain."

Restoring price stability will take some time and requires using our tools forcefully to bring demand and supply into better balance. Reducing inflation is likely to require a sustained period of below-trend growth. Moreover, there will very likely be some softening of labor market conditions. While higher interest rates, slower growth, and softer labor market conditions will bring down inflation, they will also bring some pain to households and businesses. These are the unfortunate costs of reducing inflation. But a failure to restore price stability would mean far greater pain.

Although the Fed does not release any formal economic projections at Jackson Hole, they do update them at the next Federal Open Market Committee meeting in September. Last September's projection materials showed a 0.75% increase in projected Fed Funds rate by the end of 2023, compared to the prior projection. This was expected to cause a half percentage point increase in unemployment and a half point decrease in GDP compared to the prior predictions.

Federal Reserve

This promise of tighter monetary policy did not change the market's trajectory after the FOMC meeting in September, or even after the Jackson Hole conference. Instead, the Treasury market began pricing it in at the start of August, and the stock market peaked in mid-August, more than a week in advance of Jackson Hole.

Author Spreadsheet

The Fed now does so much in advance to guide policy moves ahead of time that scheduled events have little power to change the trajectory of the market. Instead, it takes resolution of an unknown outcome or a shock event to move markets. An example of the former would be the 2022 election with its result of divided federal government and the potential for lower deficits. This allowed interest rates to peak for 2022, although you could argue the stock market priced it in earlier, bottoming in October. An example of a shock would be the SVB failure in March which caused an immediate drop in Treasury yields and then corrected over the next several months as expectations of further contagion reduced.

If there was any market move caused by Jackson Hole itself, it could be in the TIPS market, where real yields broke out to new highs only after the conference. At the same time, the implied inflation rate for the next 10 years shifted from the 2.5%-3% range into a lower band between 2% and 2.5%. The restated resolve of the Fed to fight inflation at the conference seemed to have increased the market's confidence the Fed could get back to its target over time.

Author Spreadsheet

What's On Tap For This Year's Conference?

The theme for the 2023 conference is "Structural Shifts in the Global Economy." My interpretation of that theme is that it mainly involves a partial reversal of the globalization movement that was underway from 1990-2020 and created disinflationary conditions. This is showing up in the "reshoring" trend to improve security of supply as well as national security. Following the pandemic, it became much more accepted on a bipartisan basis that manufacturing more in the US has become necessary as some of our international trade partners (like China) have become less reliable. This has resulted in government policies such as the Chips and Science Act to incentivize production at home. Lest anyone think this is all talk, Lyn Alden Schwartzer had a great chart from the Fed in her reshoring article showing how construction spending on manufacturing facilities has already more than doubled recently.

St. Louis Fed

As we switch toward optimizing for supply security rather than minimum cost, the low interest rates of 2009-2021 may not be enough to keep inflation under control. The initial build-out of new factories also is inflationary because of the increased demand for labor and materials.

While I expect these long-term inflationary trends to be discussed at Jackson Hole, I also expect the Fed to recognize the positive short-term achievements of bringing inflation down from its peak above 9% last year to closer to 3%, all while avoiding a recession. As we see in the latest economic projection summary from the Fed in June, unemployment projections are trending down and GDP projections are trending up for 2023 despite higher Fed Funds rates. I expect 2023 GDP to be revised up considerably at the next meeting as well, given the excellent 2Q actuals.

Federal Reserve

Market expectations of corporate profits, as measured by the composite S&P 500 EPS forecast, also appear to have bottomed in June and are now being revised upward.

S&P Global

Despite this good news, I expect the Fed to stress the need to be vigilant against any re-ignition of inflation. The Fed was very quick to lower rates after inflation peaked in 1974, only to have it flare up again even worse in 1980, resulting in the record high rates and twin recessions of the early 1980s needed to address it.

Author Spreadsheet

What Does It Mean For The Markets?

As we saw in 2022, the markets already appear to have turned to reflect the higher for longer interest rate outlook I expect the Fed to restate at Jackson Hole. Looking at the Treasury Yield vs. S&P 500 chart earlier in the article, we see that Treasury yields have been trending up since mid-July while stocks peaked on 7/31 and have been in a downtrend since.

I do not think the Treasury market will be surprised by the Jackson Hole speech. If we think of the 2-year yield as an average of all the overnight rates over the next two years, the current 2-year rate of 4.96% agrees with the Fed Funds rate projections for the end of 2023 and 2024. For the first eight months of 2025 however, the current 2-year rate implies no cuts from the 4.6% where the Fed expects to end 2024. This is different than the last Fed projection of 3.4% at the end of 2025. In other words, the market already expects the Fed to guide to a higher for longer interest rate policy at Jackson Hole and at the September FOMC meeting.

Author Spreadsheet

As a result, I don't expect the 2-year Treasury yield to change much following Jackson Hole. If there are any Treasury market moves out of Jackson Hole, it's possible longer maturity note yields like the 10-year could increase a bit to reflect the higher for longer strategy, making the yield curve less inverted. Like last year, real 10-year yields may see another bump up while implied 10-year inflation edges closer to the 2% target.

The stock market is harder to predict because of competing influences. Unlike last year, earnings expectations are on their way up and the prospect of a recession is being pushed later. Offsetting this beneficial trend, higher interest rates mean that future earnings are discounted to a lower present value. This impacts growth stocks the most because a greater proportion of their earnings are in future years.

I don't expect anything like another bear market taking stocks below October 2022 levels, but I do believe flat to slightly down performance is likely for the S&P 500 for the rest of the year. I expect value stocks to do relatively better than growth stocks over this period, reversing the trend seen in the first half of the year.

Conclusion

Don't expect any big surprises to come out of the Jackson Hole conference. The Fed will probably restate its intent to keep interest rates high for an extended period to make sure inflation does not flare up again. Like last year, interest rates and stock prices are already pricing in this outlook, having turned a few weeks ago.

If, like me, you are lamenting having missed the big growth stock runup of the first half of 2023, this new trend will likely continue, providing better entry points later in the year. If instead you are way overweight growth stocks, it may be an opportunity to take some off the table and earn 5.25%-5.50% cash for a few months. After that, consider allocating that cash to value stocks with decent dividend growth or longer-term Treasuries and investment grade credit (assuming rates come up as I expect).

Whatever you do, there's no need to hurry as big market swings after the Jackson Hole conference are unlikely. The markets have probably already guessed the outcome and are in the process of pricing it in.