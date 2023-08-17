Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Johnson & Johnson Vs. Kenvue: The Better Dividend Aristocrat Might Shock You

Aug. 17, 2023 7:30 AM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ), KVUEABBV, KO, PG, CL2 Comments
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Kenvue Inc. is the largest OTC drug company on earth, with the most trusted brands and impressive free cash flow margins that are expected to keep improving over time.
  • It's likely to become a dividend king next year when Kenvue confirms it will keep raising the dividend each year.
  • Kenvue is an A-rated company whose leverage ratio is expected to decline and potentially achieve an A+ rating by 2027.
  • Kenvue is about 18% undervalued, offering about 11% return potential through 2028, about 2X that of Johnson & Johnson.
  • One is the better dividend growth stock, but the one you should own depends on whether you're seeking maximum safe income over time, or the 2nd best risk-free stock returns in America.
Retro Styled Man Celebrates in Falling Money

RyanJLane

One of the most popular requests from Dividend Kings members is to compare Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE).

Here is what you need to know about both companies and which is likely to make the better

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei
Comments (2)

DT160 profile picture
DT160
Today, 8:01 AM
Comments (263)
Thank you for an interesting article.

SA is showing a short interest of 14.82% for KVEU - your thoughts.?
F
Fundflow
Today, 7:58 AM
Comments (1.8K)
stick with JNJ
