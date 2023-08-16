Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Demant A/S (WILLF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 16, 2023 12:33 PM ETDemant A/S (WILLF), WILYY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.99K Followers

Demant A/S (OTCPK:WILLF) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 16, 2023 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mathias Møller - Director, Head, IR

Søren Nielsen - President & CEO

René Schneider - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Hassan Al-Wakeel - Barclays

Veronika Dubajova - Citi

Martin Parkhøi - SEB

Chris Gretler - Credit Suisse

David Adlington - JPMorgan

Mattias Häggblom - Handelsbanken

Oliver Metzger - BHF

Robert Davies - Morgan Stanley

Martin Brenoe - Nordea

Niels Granholm-Leth - Carnegie

Mathias Møller

Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our conference call held in connection with the publication of our Interim Report for H1 '23, which we released after the market closed yesterday. Plan is to run through a presentation. As always, digging into the results and the upgraded outlook we delivered, followed by a Q&A session. A presentation has already been uploaded to our website. This session will be around an hour or maximum of an hour, as usual. No changes to the team here, President and CEO, Søren Nielsen; CFO, René Schneider and the IR team is represented by Peter Pudselykke and myself, Mathias Møller.

Over to you, Søren.

Søren Nielsen

Yes. Thank you very much, Mathias, and welcome, everybody. I'll try to do this quick so we have time for questions. We came out with our report for the first half yesterday, and it is a very strong result we come with, and it points well for the fall as well. and it is driven by very strong growth in hearing aids, which is broad-based market share gains across channels, across geographies, fueled by our recent product launches that we have seen continue to deliver and drive share gain in the market. We have also seen strong growth in both hearing care and diagnostics, strong organic growth but also fueled by and supported by meaningful number of acquisitions over the past 12 months.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.