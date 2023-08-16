Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Anticipating Tough Times For Tesla

Aug. 16, 2023 1:37 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)BYDDF, BYDDY
Wright's Research profile picture
Wright's Research
3.68K Followers

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc.'s future financial outlook is uncertain due to macroeconomic conditions, including tightening auto loan standards and rising interest rates.
  • The decline in used car prices and the potential for further price cuts suggest that Tesla's margins will likely continue to deteriorate.
  • Tesla stock is overvalued, and the stock price is deviating from weakening fundamentals, making it a risky investment at this time.

Tesla charging at Tesla Supercharger Station at the Brea Mall

sanfel

Investment Thesis

In the second quarter, macroeconomic uncertainties were the highlight for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), as executives were not as confident about the future financial outlook as they usually were, as prices were cut and margins narrowed. We

This article was written by

Wright's Research profile picture
Wright's Research
3.68K Followers
Innovative, Long-Term Fundamental Equity and Macro Research.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.