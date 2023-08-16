Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CHIQ: Targeted Vehicle To Ride Chinese Consumer Outperformance

Aug. 16, 2023 1:40 PM ETGlobal X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF (CHIQ)
JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.25K Followers

Summary

  • The MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF has outperformed broad-based China ETFs.
  • Chinese consumption has held up better than the rest of the economy, and the relative outperformance looks set to continue.
  • Ahead of more China turbulence, targeted consumer exposure via sector-focused funds like CHIQ makes sense.

Young handsome Asian man making order from the digital menu on smartphone in restaurant

Images By Tang Ming Tung

The slew of negative data out of China has shown no sign of slowing down, with last week's credit data (loan growth, total social financing, and money supply growth) coming in well below expectations. This comes on the heels

This article was written by

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.25K Followers
A passionately curious analyst.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.