The slew of negative data out of China has shown no sign of slowing down, with last week's credit data (loan growth, total social financing, and money supply growth) coming in well below expectations. This comes on the heels of a growing deflationary impulse throughout the country, per the negative consumer (the first deflationary CPI result since COVID) and producer inflation prints. As bad as the economic picture might seem here, a 'bad news is good news' approach increasingly makes sense, at least with regard to the Chinese consumer, following a Politburo meeting that promised potentially significant policy actions ahead.

The first port of call will likely be on the monetary side, with the People's Bank of China (i.e., the Chinese central bank or the 'PBoC') now having more room for rate cuts throughout the year. The upside from fiscal policy is less clear, however, given the local government's balance sheet constraints. Thus far, announced measures have focused on consumption incentives and easing regulation (e.g., housing and the private sector); these are incrementally positive, but hardly a quick fix given the scale of the structural issues at hand.

Overall, positioning is key when it comes to China. Given the resilience the Chinese consumer has shown thus far, along with the consumer-led stimulus measures in the pipeline, the consumer/tech-heavy Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) should continue to outperform the broader Chinese equities universe.

Fund Overview - A Competitively Priced Play on the Chinese Consumer

The Global X China Consumer ETF tracks (pre-expenses) the total return performance of the MSCI China Consumer Discretionary 10/50 Index, a basket of large- and mid-cap equities within the Chinese consumer discretionary sector (as defined by the Global Industry Classification System (GICS)). The ETF has seen its net asset base decline to $325m (vs. $375m when I last covered the fund) but maintains a relatively competitive 0.65% expense ratio (mainly management fees).

Per the latest factsheet, the ETF maintains its outsized exposure to Internet Retail (up to 27.0%), though the Motor Vehicles category is the largest portfolio gainer at 25.6% (up from 19.0% prior). Apparel/Footwear has seen its portfolio contribution decline to 8.8% (down from 10.9% prior) and has been replaced by Internet Software/Services (9.1%) as the third-largest sub-sector allocation. In total, the largest three categories have a larger 61.7% allocation, while the top five contribute an outsized 77.4%.

The fund's single-stock allocation remains largely consistent with prior quarters - the four largest holdings remain in the e-commerce space. Alibaba Group (BABA) continues to have the highest allocation at 9.2%, followed by consumer/retail shopping platform Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGF) at 8.7% and JD.com (JD) at 7.2%. Outside of e-commerce, the portfolio's largest holdings comprise Chinese electric vehicle leaders BYD (OTCPK:BYDDY) and Li Auto (LI) at 5.1% and 4.9%, respectively. While CHIQ is spread across 72 holdings, the portfolio remains fairly concentrated, with the top four e-commerce names making up ~32% of the overall fund.

Fund Performance - Recent Drawdown Weighs on the Track Record

While the ETF is down on a YTD basis, the rally over the last month has propped up its one-year NAV return to +1.2% (+3.4% in market price terms). Over five and ten-year time frames, CHIQ has annualized at a solid +5.8% and +5.7%, respectively, driving the total return since inception to +3.6%. Of note, the fund has outperformed more broad-based China funds such as the iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) and the Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR), which have annualized at a -5.7% and +1.2% pace, respectively. Also, positive is the fund's minimal tracking error - after expenses, the CHIQ has closely tracked its MSCI China Consumer Discretionary 10/50 Index benchmark.

The semi-annual distribution doesn't screen well, however, with the fund's 30-day SEC yield standing at 0.1%. Given the June distribution is already running short of comparable 2022 levels and the deteriorating macro backdrop, this year's distribution is likely headed lower as well. I don't expect this to change anytime soon, as CHIQ's portfolio of growth stocks typically doesn't have excess cash available for distribution. Hence, investors prioritizing income would be better off looking elsewhere.

Bad News is Paving the Way for Good News for the China Consumer

The Chinese central bank's 15bps medium-term lending facility rate cut (10bps cut to the seven-day reverse repo rate) was a long time coming, given the slew of negative data releases over the last month. Most pertinently, credit growth is slowing across loans, total social financing, and M2 (in contrast to stronger-than-expected data in June) - despite an uptick in government bond issuance. Combined with further deterioration of key property indicators (several property developers have either delayed or missed their repayments) and an increasingly deflationary backdrop (recall headline CPI turned negative for the first time in two years), more monetary easing is likely on the cards through Q4 as well.

Yet, a closer reading of the recent inflation print shows two positives amid a sea of negatives. Firstly, that services inflation has accelerated (+1.2% YoY vs. +0.7% YoY prior), and secondly, that base effect headwinds, particularly on the food side, weighed on the YoY comparison. So I don't think it's all doom and gloom for the consumer/services side of the economy, and as the CPI base effect fades, consumer inflation should regain momentum.

The role of fiscal easing shouldn't be underestimated either - the structural reforms signaled by policymakers at this year's Politburo meeting will provide a boost to the Chinese consumer via measures such as easing household registration restrictions and private sector (especially tech) regulation. Unlike longer-term measures to address local government debt levels, these policy support measures should transmit to the consumption side of the economy relatively quickly. With recent news flow also pointing toward more consumer-related stimulus ahead of the upcoming Third Plenum (expected later in autumn this year), I wouldn't rule out a more resilient Chinese consumer just yet.

Targeted Vehicle to Ride Chinese Consumer Outperformance

The China pessimism has continued, as more underwhelming data (or the absence thereof, in the case of youth unemployment) triggered growth downgrades across the board. The case for more cautiousness is clear for the broader economy, but I think the relative resilience of consumer/tech is still worth investing in.

Yes, credit data fell short of expectations, and so did consumer inflation numbers (negative in July, albeit due to food price base effects). But China is responding with consumer-led stimulus that should massively help - the latest 25bps rate cut (more to come in Q4) being a case in point.

Fiscal easing has yet to kick in as well, with the Politburo meeting pointing to potentially significant actions on housing and a more business-friendly approach to private sector regulation (recall the tech sector was hamstrung by a wave of crackdowns in recent years). And having pulled back in recent weeks, CHIQ is now on offer at a high-teens earnings multiple, which isn't all that pricey relative to its underlying earnings growth potential. Net, I remain upbeat about playing a relative tech/consumer outperformance in China via CHIQ.