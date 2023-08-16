serts

This monthly article series shows a dashboard with aggregate industry metrics in materials. It is also a top-down analysis of sector exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, like Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM), and other funds whose largest holdings are used to calculate these metrics.

The next two paragraphs in italics describe the dashboard methodology. They are necessary for new readers to understand the metrics. If you are used to this series or if you are short of time, you can skip them and go to the charts.

Base Metrics

I calculate the median value of five fundamental ratios for each industry: Earnings Yield ("EY"), Sales Yield ("SY"), Free Cash Flow Yield ("FY"), Return on Equity ("ROE"), Gross Margin ("GM"). The reference universe includes large companies in the U.S. stock market. The five base metrics are calculated on trailing 12 months. For all of them, higher is better. EY, SY, and FY are medians of the inverse of Price/Earnings, Price/Sales, and Price/Free Cash Flow. They are better for statistical studies than price-to-something ratios, which are unusable or non-available when the "something" is close to zero or negative (for example, companies with negative earnings). I also look at two momentum metrics for each group: the median monthly return (RetM) and the median annual return (RetY).

I prefer medians to averages because a median splits a set in a good half and a bad half. A capital-weighted average is skewed by extreme values and the largest companies. My metrics are designed for stock-picking rather than index investing.

Value and Quality Scores

I calculate historical baselines for all metrics. They are noted respectively EYh, SYh, FYh, ROEh, GMh, and they are calculated as the averages on a look-back period of 11 years. For example, the value of EYh for packaging in the table below is the 11-year average of the median Earnings Yield in packaging companies.

The Value Score ("VS") is defined as the average difference in % between the three valuation ratios (EY, SY, FY) and their baselines (EYh, SYh, FYh). The same way, the Quality Score ("QS") is the average difference between the two quality ratios (ROE, GM) and their baselines (ROEh, GMh).

The scores are in percentage points. VS may be interpreted as the percentage of undervaluation or overvaluation relative to the baseline (positive is good, negative is bad). This interpretation must be taken with caution: the baseline is an arbitrary reference, not a supposed fair value. The formula assumes that the three valuation metrics are of equal importance.

Current Data

The next table shows the metrics and scores as of last week's closing. Columns stand for all the data named and defined above.

VS QS EY SY FY ROE GM EYh SYh FYh ROEh GMh RetM RetY Chemicals -0.26 -9.68 0.0422 0.5155 0.0176 15.86 39.14 0.0432 0.4489 0.0203 17.92 42.48 -3.74% -12.10% Constr. Materials 31.56 33.99 0.0523 0.7916 0.0585 19.75 31.86 0.0383 0.8398 0.0357 12.40 29.33 1.87% 13.66% Packaging -4.08 13.81 0.0626 1.2042 0.0169 21.92 26.44 0.0489 1.0557 0.0370 17.97 25.02 -0.32% -5.29% Mining/Metals -36.31 -0.10 0.0329 1.1418 0.0043 8.51 23.05 0.0427 1.1855 0.0243 9.43 21.03 -4.11% 1.22% Click to enlarge

Value and Quality Chart

The next chart plots the Value and Quality Scores by industry (higher is better).

Value and quality in materials (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Evolution Since Last Month

The most notable change is a deterioration in value score for mining/metals.

Score variations (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Momentum

The next chart plots median returns by subsector.

Momentum in materials (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Interpretation

Construction materials are the best-ranked subsector regarding both value and quality scores. Chemicals and packaging are close to their historical baseline in valuation. Quality is above the baseline for packaging, and it is close below it in chemicals. Mining/metals seem heavily overvalued after the value score fell sharply in the last 2 months.

Fast Facts on MXI

iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) started investing operations on 9/12/2006 and tracks the S&P Global 1200 Materials Index. It has 102 holdings and a 12-month trailing yield of 3.40%. The total expense ratio is 0.41%, whereas XLB charges only 0.10%. The heaviest country in the portfolio is the U.S., with over 40% of asset value.

The portfolio is quite concentrated: the top 10 holdings, listed in the next table, weigh 35.6% of asset value, and the top 2 names are over 6%. However, it is more diversified than XLB, which has over 65% in the top 10 holdings and 20% in the largest position.

Ticker* Name Weight % Country EPS Growth % TTM P/E TTM P/E fwd Yield % LIN Linde plc 7.89 USA 66.01 33.11 27.31 1.34 BHP BHP Group Ltd. 6.2 Australia 19.47 7.22 10.40 9.35 OTCPK:AIQUY L'Air Liquide S.A. 3.92 France 17.31 27.72 24.72 1.81 SHW The Sherwin-Williams Co. 2.74 USA 35.21 30.55 28.21 0.88 APD Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. 2.72 USA -2.45 29.15 24.86 2.45 OTCPK:SHECY Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. 2.67 Japan 174.10 23.85 N/A 2.22 RIO Rio Tinto 2.63 UK -50.53 10.82 8.80 6.84 FCX Freeport-McMoRan Inc. 2.49 USA -55.98 27.46 24.12 1.32 OTCPK:GLNCY Glencore plc 2.33 UK -35.53 6.89 16.89 6.55 OTCQX:BASFY BASF SE 1.96 Germany -129.38 N/A 11.53 7.49 Click to enlarge

* U.S. ticker for convenience. The fund usually holds shares in primary exchanges. Ratios from Portfolio123

iShares Global Materials ETF has underperformed benchmark XLB since inception by almost 3 percentage points in annualized returns (see next table). It also shows a higher risk measured in maximum drawdown and volatility (standard deviation of monthly returns).

Total Return Annualized Return Max Drawdown Sharpe Ratio Volatility MXI 140.60% 5.33% -68.44% 0.31 22.93% XLB 279.37% 8.21% -59.83% 0.44 21.07% Click to enlarge

Data calculated with Portfolio123

However, MXI has slightly outperformed its peer in the last 12 months:

MXI vs. XLB, last 12 months (Seeking Alpha)

In summary, MXI is an ETF for investors seeking diversified global exposure in basic materials. It currently holds 102 global stocks, including large and mid-caps, whereas XLB invests in 32 large U.S. companies. Nonetheless, past performance is underwhelming. Investors who are concerned by risks related to the concentration of capital-weighted ETFs in their top holdings may prefer the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RSPM).

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.