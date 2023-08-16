Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Glanbia plc (GLAPF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 16, 2023 1:01 PM ETGlanbia plc (GLAPF), GLAPY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.99K Followers

Glanbia plc (OTCPK:GLAPF) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 16, 2023 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Liam Hennigan - Group Secretary & Head-IR

Siobhan Talbot - Group Managing Director

Mark Garvey - Group Finance Director

Conference Call Participants

Cathal Kenny - Davy Research

Rashad Kawan - Morgan Stanley

Patrick Higgins - Goodbody

Lauren Molyneux - Citi

Setu Sharda - Barclays

Liam Hennigan

Good morning, and welcome to the Glanbia Half Year 2023 Analyst Results Call, which is hosted by Siobhan Talbot, Group Managing Director; and Mark Garvey, Group Finance Director.

During today's call, the directors may make forward-looking statements. These statements have been made by the directors in good faith based on the information available to them up to the time of their approval of the Glanbia Half year 2023 interim financial statements and analyst presentation.

Due to inherent uncertainties, including both economic and business risk factors underlying such statements, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The directors undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made on today's call, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

I'm now handing the call over to Siobhan Talbot, Group Managing Director, Glanbia plc.

Siobhan Talbot

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Glanbia half year 23 results call and presentation. On today's call, I'll provide a summary of our performance for the first half of the year. I'm joined by my colleague, Mark Garvey, who will cover the financial results. And at the end of the presentation, we'll turn the call over to yourselves for questions.

Overall, I'm pleased to report that half year '23 performance for the group was ahead of our expectations, delivering 6.6% growth constant currency and adjusted earnings per share for the period.

And this result, together

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.