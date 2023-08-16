Lions Gate Entertainment Stock: Too Cheap To Ignore At Current Price
Summary
- Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. has made the decision to divide its studio assets, its STARZ streaming business, and its content production, allowing investors to value each entity separately.
- The acquisition of eOne brings established content for kids into Lions Gate's library, with potential for increased earnings by 2025.
- Lions Gate recognizes the profitability of faith-based content aimed at a specific audience niche and sees it as a profitable moat.
Above: No matter how entertainment is delivered, it all comes down to the total eyeballs needed for a sustaining market share. Lions Gate can do it.
Real world takeaways from the company’s August 9 th earnings call—ex of the happy talk still moves us to call it a buy:
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) (NYSE:LGF.B) has made a foundational decision that makes financial, marketing and the most elusive sense of all, common sense: Dividing its studio assets as pure producers of movies, TV shows as an emporium of content for itself and all comers, and its STARZ streaming business, is a logical solution. It recognizes the real media world we now live in. Investors can now value each entity on forward performance data relative to those vertical sectors alone.
LGF.A’s acquisition of eOne brings lots of ground rooting established content for kids into the corporate library. That list does not contain some of eOne’s gems. But if anything, LGF.A is good at the game of creating and marketing B level moving wallpaper—cheap to produce, able to find audiences. The $400m deal brings 6,500 titles of LGF.A. Some investors think LGF.A has overpaid. But at its birth, eOne represented a $4b investment by Hasbro (HAS). The haircut has been taken by them, the value for LGF.A will be seen in forward earnings by 2025.
LGF.A maintains a sleeper vertical in its Kingdom Story shows, which are faith-based content aimed at a very specific audience niche—mostly bypassed by competitors. No, unto itself it’s not a game changer. But it recognizes a moat, be it small, that can be very profitable and understandable: you make a product that fits the needs of the spiritual audience it is aimed at. Unlike the woke mandarins of Disney (DIS), Netflix (NFLX), and Paramount Global (PARA), LGF.A sees a niche presumably too narrow to pursue.
80% of the LGF.A library revenue comes from IP driven out of its own studios vs. 60% ten years ago, which was either acquired or managed for a third party.
Source: Equity Clock. A reasonably balanced historic flow-through should continue once the STARZ spinoff is complete by year's end.
STARZ’s production output will move to 28 features a year to 2023, and advance to 40 in 2025, which will include its flagship moneymaker, John Wick. (Chapter 4 will debut in ’25). Awaiting release imminently are three biggies: Hunger Games, a Michael Jackson film, and Ballerina — all aimed at built-in audiences. Add the potential of a MONOPOLY movie, already in progress
STARZ has 29.4m subscribers, down 300,000.
OTT subscriptions sit at 19.9m globally, YOY growth 9%. Valuing the vertical for clearer appraisal can’t really bring insight for investors until the spinoff is complete by the end of this year. Yet what looms as a positive is the spinoff itself as a way to really build value as STARZ. It won’t have to keep in the rat race with big streamers being fed by its own content source in the LGF.A entity. (The SEC Form 10 is filed for the spinoff, but the closing of the eOne deal comes first and delays the separation.)
STARZ has bundle deals with MGM+, Pluto, and other small supported operators that represent cheap marketing that makes sense going forward.
LGF.A exited Latin America. The reasons alluded to may or may not be just concerns about its problematical partners, but probably in poor results. Nobody walks away from a productive, profitable business unless it’s time to sell and take cash off the table. But what supports our case for management here is the gut check that said: it’s a loser—your first loss is your best loss. However, in the earnings call, management noted that cash still owed to LGF.A from LatAm during the wind-up against exit costs will offset, and no actual loss will be shown.
Above: The proposed spinoff produces two well-balanced entrants into the media sector that clarifies valuation for both.
Feltheimer’s focus is rooted in his resume
CEO Jon Feltheimer is a product of the world of movie/ TV content during its glory days. He was a key guy in the development of TriStar Pictures, then supervised a series of mega-hits for TV under Sony. You can trace that evolution down through to 2000, when he took on LGF.A as CEO. His strength lies in developing genre content at budgets that hold promise of profitability with as little standard Hollywood crap-shooting as possible. That is evident in the steps the company has now taken to save itself from the current maelstrom in media and entertainment.
Above: The next chapter of Hunger Games should have a built-in audience showing the tentpole has legs ahead.
Why Lions Gate--too cheap to ignore--- is being ignored
Price at writing: $7.40
52 week range: $5/46---$12.09
Market Cap: $1.7b
Stock is down 29% since beginning of this year.
Book value: $3.14—stock is trading at ~35% above book.
Our sense here is that a company selling so near to book value, having taken viable steps to address its weaknesses and challenges in what is really a chaotic market at the moment has built value not yet baked into its trade. Clearly, earnings release happy talk is not execution. In this case however, I am betting that the moves are correct and will result in higher valuations.
Taken alone, the decision to split off STARZ recognizes that streaming services freed of the complexities of living within companies with related or barely related units have had their day. The vast media emporiums resemble the department stores of yesteryear. Pots and pans, shirts and socks, appliances, cookware. Shoes. Kid departments. Restaurants on premises. Sunglasses, t-shirts, jewelry and fine China. Amazon (AMZN) and pandemics changed all that.
Yet what we have seen thus far from the major media operators is little more than a tweak here and a nudge there. Not exactly arranging the deck chairs on the Titanic, but believing that mass layoffs and organization charts revised, price hikes and all will do the trick. Maybe, maybe not. In LDF.A, reality bit, and they apparently have acted.
Whenever STARZ begins life as a standalone entrant into the streaming sector, it will be easy for investors to understand. Its advances or losses of subscribers will be clearly linked to its revenue stream and earnings. Its ability to crapshoot at an economically sound level will inevitably hit a blockbuster or two, build subs, lose a few, but overall prove it can go head-to-head in the great crap game of streaming.
Meanwhile, it will have a load of everyday genre content no better nor worse than peers in the moving wallpaper category. Produced with tight budgets, reaching payback faster, dumped faster if they fail. That prompts us to believe that buyers of LGF.A at $7.54 in the parlance of crap games,. Betting the line and backing up with odds. They’’ be leaving the wild prop bets to their bigger peeks. And that’s the best way to play the game. The financial structure, it must be said, is another matter. It clearly is part of the reason LGF.A is trading at such a low range these days. Investors can’t really see their way clear to the company liberating itself in a reasonable time from the heavy burdens of its balance sheet.
TTM
Cash on hand: $323m
Revolver available: $1.5b How much will be tapped post spin off is not really clear yet.
But they have bought back $85m of their bonds for $60m.
They have repurchased $285m of their bonds for $200m. This moves have reduced net debt by $90m. It’s a start.
Total debt: $4.62b (mrq). Like their peers, this feels heavy in terms of the overall outlook on the FCF on the way as the fodder with which to service the debt.
Current ratio: 0.38. This is a little flag, but a red one. LGF.A will need to continue its aggressive program of buying back its debt and its equity to get its long term debt down to a more comfortable level that will begin—we believe—to spark new interest in the stock and move it smartly north.
Levered FCF: $1.07b. This is a good start toward what we believe will be significant improvements once the separation with STARZ is complete by year’s end.
Operating cash flow: --(84.9m). This of course is not pretty but a turn to black is built into the key decisions noted above at the top of this article.
TTM operation quick snaps
Revenues: $3.971b EBITDA: $345M
Net income AVI to common ---(1.90b)
Book value: $3.14
Conclusion
We like the logic expressed by LGF.A management in splitting its studio production and corporate business from its STARZ streaming vertical. We believe it materially increases investor clarity on the stock and its potential. In comparing it with all other streamers, from the giants, would-be giants, and mass pure plays like Netflix, we believe that the stock has been beaten down below its real world forward prospects.
Its CEO is at heart a savvy evaluator of content given his background in overseeing a floodtide of hits both at his TriStar film tenure and especially his Sony TV track record. Investor focus as rightly been on the biggies as they struggle to lift themselves out of the mud piles created by the pandemic, its aftermath and their own excessive poor decisions. LGF.A has hardly been immune to these headwinds. Yet in their most recent policy shifts and decisions we are beginning to discern a pattern of not only survival, but one which could set a robust new parameter as to how to make money in this crazy-quilt world of streaming video.
So there it sits at $7.40 a share in a kind of afterthought limbo beaten down by a not very pretty debt profile, not fully understood content strategy that engenders little conviction. Clearly, price alone is never a good rationale to buy or pass on a given stock. But when that price does not in our view realistically appraise a possible upside sneak attack on vulnerable targets resulting in higher valuations, it’s time for another look.
We like LGF. A to move higher as their moves clarify ahead and reach close to if not meet its 52 week high, ~$12.
For in-depth and deep dive research on the casino and gmaing sector, subscribe to The House Edge. New: Free excerpts from our book in progress "The Smartest ever Guide to Gaming Stocks" - free to existing members and new subscribers.
This article was written by
My two books are presently sold as Kindle ebooks on the Amazon site: MASTERING THE ART OF CASINO MANAGEMENT and THE GREAT AMERICAN CASINO BAZAAR. I have appeared on industry seminar panels and on national radio and television discussing various aspects of industry growth. I am a graduate of NYU's Stern School of Business and did work toward a Master's degree in economics at the Columbia School of General Studies.
For 30 years I held senior vp and exec VP positions in major casino hotel operations among them Caesars, Ballys, Trump Taj Mahal and have done extensive consulting assignments for many others in the US, including the native American property Mohegan Sun, in Connecticut. I have also done special projects for Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. I was the founder and publisher of Gaming Business Magazine, first ever publication covering the gaming industry and have written extensively about the industry.
MY INVESTMENT STRATEGY: Due to the necessities of my casino consulting business which encompasses many top gaming companies, I have placed my own gaming portfolio into a blind trust over ten years ago. At that time I instructed my money manager(who is a former industry colleague herself as well as a corporate lawyer and money manager) to follow my gaming investment strategy along these lines.
1. I am a value investor first. Knowing the industry in depth I am able to plumb opportunities and problems others cannot see. Mostly I like to identify price ranges over given periods where I believe the market is asleep and I can buy in at the lowest possible risk. 2. I am a strong believer in management quality. Knowing so many top people in the industry allows me to evaluate which ones I believe have the "right stuff" to move a stock and which are populated by corporate drones. 3. I have instructed my manager never to trade on sugar high spikes in earnings or news per se but use the "string theory" I have developed which in brief, follows a skein of news and earnings releases over set periods of time for each stock and then move in or out. 4. I have instructed her to keep the portfolio diverse with holdings in four basic areas: Casino stocks in Las Vegas, Macau and the regionals, gaming tech stocks with real moats not just cute apps.
I am pleased to announce that as of September 1, 2022 I am expanding my coverage to include entertainment stocks, a sector undergoing a massive revolution on many fronts. This has sprung loose many investment ideas in the space I expect to share with members. The coverage is added at no extra cost.
I have been involved in the entertainment sector as well for decades involved in overseeing show and events in my properties as well as independent productions. I currently sit on the board of privately held Atlas Media Corporation, one of America;s premium non-fiction producers of tv and film programming.
Overall I have done immensely well and share my views with SA readers and more specifically with strong recommendations and gaming stock strategy analysis based on my network of industry contacts for subscribers to my SA Premium Site: THE HOUSE EDGE.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (1)