Now is a confusing time to invest with persisting inflation and uncertain direction for interest rates. During its July 2023 meeting, the Fed resumed a series of 11 rate hikes and set the Fed fund rates in a range of 5.25% to 5.5%. Then more recently, the U.S. debt suffered a downgrade from Fitch Ratings. These developments combined to push treasury bond rates to a 10-year peak across all durations (see the first chart below).

Source: Seeking Alpha data

Yet, the next step is still unclear. Investors, both you and me and also the experts, are still guessing if the Fed would raise rates again in its September meeting. My experience taught me that it is especially important to stick to timeless principles at confusing times like this.

Thus, the goal of this article is to seek guidance from the wisdom of Benjamin Graham on interest rates. And in particular, I will apply his wisdom on Reality Income (NYSE:O) and you will see that it is a good defensive stock no matter where the rates go next.

Graham on rates

Benjamin Graham believed that stock valuation should be anchored by interest rates. In his classic The Intelligent Investor, he specifically made the following comments.

Our basic recommendation is that the stock portfolio, when acquired, should have an overall earnings/price ratio—the reverse of the P/E ratio—at least as high as the current high-grade bond rate. This would mean a P/E ratio no higher than 13.3 against an AA bond yield of 7.5%.

The wisdom is similar to that of his more famous student Warren Buffett, who believes interest-free rates act as the gravity for all asset valuation. The subtle difference is that Graham’s method uses AA bond rates, while Buffett seems to prefer risk-free rates (or treasury rates).

Under current conditions, such subtlety is a moot point as AA bond rates and treasury rates are about the same. If you recall from the previous chart, treasury rates are in the range of 4.16% to 4.31% for 5-year to 30-year durations. And as you can see from the chart below, AAA bond rates (based on Moody’s Seasoned AAA bonds) are about 4.66% now.

Source: FRED data

Now back to O, its P/FFO (the equivalent of P/E for REIT stocks) is about 13.4x as seen, translating into an FFO yield of 7.46%, far above either the AAA bond rates or the risk-free rates, indicating a large margin of safety. As seen, O’s current P/FFO ratio is also far below its historical average and actually near its bottom level in a decade, confirming the margin of safety.

Source: Seeking Alpha data

Graham on defensive stocks

Of course, Graham does not mean to suggest you buy every stock whose earning yields exceed the AAA bond rates. Investors face two main risks: A) valuation risks and B) quality risks. His above method of anchoring stock valuation by interest rates helps to remove risk A.

His Intelligent Investor also detailed a checklist for picking “defensive stocks”, so that investors can remove risk B. This list is duplicated below in case there are readers new to them.

Is the company large, prominent, and conservatively financed? The specific metrics to look for are stable financial strength, consistent capital structure, and a long record of continuous dividend payments. Especially the dividend record. Graham emphasized countless times the importance of dividend records – for good reasons. In his own words, he thinks “a record of continuous dividend payments for the last 20 years or more is an important plus factor in the company’s quality rating”. Has the company demonstrated an adequate level of Earnings Growth in the past? For defensive investors, growth is not the key and “adequate” is enough. In Graham’s mind, a minimum increase of at least one-third in per-share earnings in the past ten years is adequate enough, translating into an annual growth rate of ~2.9%.

And it is very easy to check off every one of the above criteria for O. It is one of the largest and most prominent REIT trusts that owns and operates single-tenant, standalone commercial properties. It has a remarkable dividend record and is one of the members of the elite dividend champion club. It has been growing its earnings and also dividends consistently at a CAGR of 4~5% in the long term, far higher than the Graham threshold of 2.9% mentioned above.

Some readers might have a concern about its debt. Indeed, its debt load has more than doubled over the last 2~3 plus years (see the top panel of the chart below), mostly due to the VEREIT acquisition. However, I won’t be too concerned, and I still view it as conservatively financed thanks to its robust earnings. As seen in the bottom panel, its current interest coverage is still above the historical average.

Also, its debt-to-total capital was little changed over the past 2~3 years despite the debt increase. As such, the company should have adequate liquidity and also plenty of flexibility for property investments, in my view.

Graham P/E and Graham number

If I have to summarize the most crucial takeaway from Graham’s writing into 3 words, they would be Margin of Safety (“MOS”). And the true meaning of MOS is not only the sizable gap between price and value, but also the awareness of the uncertainties in our approach, including Graham’s own approach of estimating stock valuation based on bond rates mentioned earlier. Therefore, it is always a good idea to cross-check via independent approaches. And here, since our main topic is Graham and REITs, the use of the Graham number and Graham P/E is especially fitting.

My analysis of O’s Graham number and Graham P/E are summarized in the table below.

All the inputs used are either taken from Seeking Alpha as of this writing or the most recent ValueLine report. For REIT stocks, the Graham number is of particular relevance because it incorporates both earnings and also book value. And property value is a crucial part of a REIT business. And again, I used AFFO (according to consensus estimates) to replace EPS here. For the Graham P/E (which equals 8.5+2x growth rates), I took 4% as the growth rate, again according to consensus estimates.

As seen, the Graham number shows an 11% valuation discount, and the Graham P/E shows a 19% valuation discount. These discounts are not as dramatic as that suggested by the interest rate evaluation approach (and that is precisely why crossing-checking is important). But they do confirm a sizable valuation discount.

Source: Seeking Alpha data Source: Author

Risks and final thoughts

As one of the most popular REIT stocks on the SA platform, risks associated with O have been thoroughly analyzed and debated by other Seeking Alpha authors. Hence, I won’t repeat them here again and instead, I will concentrate on the risks and limitations embedded in the Graham approach used in this article – again, MOS means an awareness of the limitation of the approach itself. As I pointed out in earlier writings:

A key limitation in the Graham number (yes, even Graham’s method has flaws) is that it is based on the DOLLAR value of a company’s book (i.e., the book value, BV). In other words, it ignored the fact that each dollar on the book can have different earnings powers at different companies.

As seen in the chart below, O's return on equity is indeed different (and lower) than many of its peers. Its ROE is currently in the ~3% range, while its peers such as KIM, REG, and FRT are in the 4~12% range. Note that SPG’s 42% ROE is an outlier due to its special capital structure. This difference in earning power per dollar of property is not considered in the Graham number calculation.

To conclude, recent volatilities in interest rates have compressed REIT valuation considerably – for good reasons. After all, the REIT sector relies heavily on debt financing and is thoughtfully sensitive to borrowing costs. Our view is that the bond rates are near long-term sustainable levels now and do not have too much room to further increase. In particular, I view the Fitch downgrade of U.S. credit as a possible sign of the inflection point. But the takeaway here is that, based on the timeless wisdom of Benjamin Graham, O is a good defensive stock that offers a large margin of safety already.