Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 16, 2023 1:55 PM ETThe TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.99K Followers

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 16, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ernie Herrman - Chief Executive Officer and President

Debra McConnell - Investor Relations

John Klinger - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Boss - JPMorgan

Lorraine Hutchinson - Bank of America

Brooke Roach - Goldman Sachs

Mark Altschwager - Robert W. Baird

Marni Shapiro - The Retail Tracker

Alex Straton - Morgan Stanley

Robert Drbul - Guggenheim Securities

Dana Telsey - Telsey Advisory Group

Corey Tarlowe - Jefferies

Adrienne Yih - Barclays

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to The TJX Companies Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Call is being recorded, August 16, 2023.

I would like to turn the conference call over to Mr. Ernie Herrman, Chief Executive Officer and President of The TJX Companies, Inc. Please go ahead, sir.

Ernie Herrman

Thanks, Sheila. Before we begin, Deb has some opening comments.

Debra McConnell

Thank you, Ernie, and good morning. The forward-looking statements we make today about the company's results and plans are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results and the implementation of the company’s plans to vary materially. These risks are discussed in the company's SEC filings, including, without limitation, Form 10-K filed March 29, 2023.

Further, these comments and the Q&A that follows are copyrighted today by The TJX Companies, Inc. Any recording, retransmission, reproduction or other use of the same for profit or otherwise without prior consent of TJX is prohibited and a violation of United States copyright and other laws. Additionally, while we have approved the publishing of a transcript of this call by a third party, we take no responsibility for inaccuracies that may appear in that transcript.

We have detailed

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.