Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Netflix And The Incredible AI Possibilities

Aug. 16, 2023 3:01 PM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX)
Manuel Paul Dipold profile picture
Manuel Paul Dipold
1.81K Followers

Summary

  • AI has rapidly improved in generative image and video creation, going from junk to photorealistic in just one year.
  • Netflix already uses AI for content creation, curation, user experience optimization, and predictive analytics.
  • In the future, AI could enable complete personalization of video content, creating realistic videos based on text input.
Concept image of an AI wearing a digitized human face. 3d rendering

mesh cube

Investment Thesis

Netflix's (NASDAQ:NFLX) most significant cost is content production. In the next few years, Netflix will have a tremendous opportunity: Speed up content production, improve it, and make it cheaper. Numerous aspects could be taken over by AI, from writing scripts to creating photorealistic but

This article was written by

Manuel Paul Dipold profile picture
Manuel Paul Dipold
1.81K Followers
My focus is on a total return style with long and short positions (10-30% short positions). My main expertise is the current technological and geopolitical shift with the amazing investment opportunities they offer. Therefore, I always try to find stocks or whole sectors with favorable risk-reward structures. My long investment style is a core-satellite strategy: The core consists of large caps and/or ETFs. The satellites around this core are small caps, potential 10-baggers, and undervalued stocks. In short selling, I focus on overvalued stocks that will fall back down sooner or later. My name is Manuel Paul Dipold. Born in Germany but lived 8 years in Asia. I am myself an entrepreneur and have many entrepreneur friends. I am not a professional investor but it´s a hobby I love. So I know Europe and Asia very well and seek undervalued or high-growth stocks - always with valuation, geopolitical and social shifts in mind.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NFLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.