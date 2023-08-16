SPXU: Careful Using Inverse ETFs Even In A Credit Event
Summary
- The ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 ETF is an exchange-traded fund designed for traders who anticipate a bearish market and want to profit from it.
- The SPXU ETF uses financial instruments like futures contracts and swap agreements to achieve inverse exposure to the S&P 500 Index.
- The SPXU ETF carries significant risks, including leverage risk, compounding risk, market risk, and credit risk. It is more suitable for short-term trading than long-term investing.
The ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXU) is an exchange-traded fund ("ETF") designed for traders who anticipate a bearish turn in the market and wish to profit from it. It aims to provide three times the inverse daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (SP500). However, it's essential to note that this is a complex financial instrument that carries significant risks. I have continuously been sounding the alarm that we are on the edge of a global margin call, but this may not be the way to play it, oddly enough.
How Does SPXU ETF Work?
The SPXU ETF works by using financial instruments like futures contracts and swap agreements to achieve its investment goal. These instruments allow the ETF to profit from falling prices in the S&P 500 Index, thus providing its inverse exposure.
However, it's important to note that due to the daily reset of leverage, the performance of SPXU ETF over longer periods may not perfectly align with three times the inverse of the S&P 500's performance. This makes the SPXU ETF more suitable for short-term trading rather than long-term investing.
I think most really underappreciate this. In highly volatile see-saw daily markets, even if stocks ultimately go lower, the daily reset can result in very different performance than one might expect, especially when you tack on leverage on top of that.
Below is an example from my Leverage for the Long Run paper looking at path dependency and daily resets for a levered long fund. The same dynamic in terms of volatility (which is accentuated in declining markets) would hold true and perhaps more so for an inverse product.
Risks Associated with SPXU ETF
Investing in the SPXU ETF carries several inherent risks, including:
- Leverage Risk: The use of leverage can amplify gains but can also magnify losses. If the S&P 500 Index rises significantly, the SPXU ETF could incur substantial losses.
- Compounding Risk: Due to the daily reset of leverage, the performance of the SPXU ETF over longer periods can deviate significantly from three times the inverse of the S&P 500's performance.
- Market Risk: Like all investments, the SPXU ETF is subject to market risk. If the overall market rises, the SPXU ETF will likely incur a loss.
- Credit Risk: The SPXU ETF uses swap agreements and futures contracts to achieve its investment goal. This exposes the ETF to the credit risk of its counterparties.
Conclusion
The SPXU ETF is a complex financial instrument designed for investors who anticipate a bearish turn in the market and wish to profit from it. Its leveraged nature and the daily reset of leverage make it more suitable for short-term trading rather than long-term investing.
While it can be a valuable tool for hedging against market downturns or taking advantage of short-term market trends, it's crucial to understand the risks associated with leveraged inverse ETFs before trading them. I'm not a fan of shorting or inverse ETFs broadly. Yes, you can make money with them obviously, but the path dependency can result in very different results than you might imagine.
