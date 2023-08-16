Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

uCloudlink Group Inc. (UCL) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 16, 2023 2:12 PM ETuCloudlink Group Inc. (UCL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.99K Followers

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 16, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jillian Zeng - Investor Relations

Chaohui Chen - Co-Founder and Director, Chief Executive Officer

Yimeng Shi - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Theodore O'Neill - Litchfield Hills Research

Vivian Zang - Diamond Equity Research

Yanxin Li - Great Wall Securities

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the uCloudlink Group, Inc. Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants’ will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Jillian Zeng, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jillian Zeng

Thanks, everyone, for joining us on our second quarter 2023 earnings call today. The earnings release is now available on our IR website at ir.ucloudlink.com, as well as our newswire services.

I will give a brief introduction to our uCloudlink management team Mr. Zhiping Peng is our Cofounder and Chairman of Board of Directors. Mr. Chaohui Chen is our Cofounder, Director and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Yimeng Shi is our Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Chaohui Chen, our Co-Founder and CEO, will begin with an overview of the company's recent business highlights, which will cover the earnings presentation posted on our IR website. Mr. Yimeng Shi, our CFO, will then discuss company's operational highlights and the financial results.

Before we proceed, please note that this call may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based are based on management's current expectations and automations that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors not under the company's control, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the company to

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.