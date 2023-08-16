Sundry Photography

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) could emerge as a main beneficiary of the gradual transition to advanced process technology in the ongoing new technology cycle, led by rapid development of AI. The company is exhibiting resilient growth patterns amid the weak semi-market demand profile thanks to a broad and strong portfolio, focused on technology inflections. In addition, the services segment provides a fulcrum for sustainable growth and could become even more important in the revenue-mix as the WFE becomes more advanced and complex. The latter is a key competence area of AMAT’s cutting-edge technologies in gate-all-around, wiring, patterning and advanced packaging, which, in my view, positions the company very well ahead of the expected normalization of the chip market. Despite the weak market environment, AMAT upholds R&D investments, which shows that the innovations are not the area where the management is cutting back. I believe that this is a key determinant of success against the backdrop of the future demand for innovative technologies. Last but not least, the company’s efficient business model generates strong profitability and free cash flows, and I believe that my Buy rating on AMAT stock with 15% upside potential may be quite conservative amid some points laid out further.

Outlook for semi-market

Significant macro headwinds are hanging on the semiconductor market prospects, causing restrictions in IT budgets by tech companies and capital investment cuts by large chipmakers. In the meantime, the silver lining around these unfavorable trends remains prominent as the importance of cutting-edge technologies is merely increasing. Drivers for the future demand for ICs should come from the accelerated diffusion of generative AI, LLMs and other prospective areas. Add to that governments' scramble for chip manufacturers, aimed to encourage production of ICs and research. The favorable legislative acts, with the Chips and Science Act in the US, as well as in other countries, should support new investments by semi-players and spur the demand for AMAT’s equipment. Given the company’s strong position in the industry, I believe that Applied Materials will be one of the main beneficiaries of the aforementioned trends, and could be able to keep expanding its market share and perform at the above cyclical growth pattern.

What the current market expectations suggest is a scenario of a gradual recovery in the semi-market from the back half of the year. Specifically, in the second quarter, IC sales registered a 17.3% YoY drop. However, the market does exhibit gradual recoveries, as in June alone sales were up by 4.7% on a monthly basis.

Global semiconductor revenue (Semiconductor.org)

It should be noted that the sales for the first half of 2023 are just 4.9% lower compared to the like period of 2021, when the semi boom started. This provides a bright spot for the recovery of demand, and I believe that the semi-market could start manifesting more encouraging dynamics following the end of the Fed’s hawkish sentiment.

To sum up, the remainder of the year could be quite challenging, as the semi industry is expected to register 10.3% decline in sales. This is expected to be followed by an 11.8% rebound next year, delineating a positive outlook for the company, where the Memory segment should become the main gainer. In the meantime, the market is going through a new technology cycle with AI at the forefront, which will demand advanced semiconductor fabrication equipment for innovations. The secular trend for smaller and more efficient nodes provides a decent potential for AMAT’s offerings. I believe that the company could execute on this trend more successfully, mainly due to the strong focus on cutting-edge, or gate-all-around, wiring, patterning and advanced packaging, which are key inflection technology points.

Resilient financials

Let’s now see how much of this trend we could recognize in recent financial performance. Applied Materials delivered 6% YoY revenue growth in its second fiscal quarter to $6.6 billion, and an 8% YoY increase in EPS to $2.00 (non-GAAP). The results were at the upper end of the guidance, as well as significantly ahead of the industry trend.

Net sales breakdown (company reports)

Semiconductor Systems sales were up by 12% YoY thanks to the strong momentum in the ICAPS (IoT, Communications, Automotive, Power, Sensors) business, which offset the decline in memory demand. The services business (“AGS”) generated record revenue and increased by 3%, making it the 15th consecutive quarter of YoY growth. On the downside, Displays revenue more than halved compared to a year ago due to weak PC/handset sales.

Now looking at the revenue pattern of the company compared to the likes of Lam Research (LAM), ASML Holding (ASML), KLA Corp. (KLAC) and Tokyo Electron (OTCPK:TOELY), we can notice that AMAT used to be more resilient in delivering growth.

Data by YCharts

And here is the point where Applied Materials’ leading position in fab equipment market and the broadest portfolio really come into play, making the company’s revenue pattern look like a moving average. The next point is the services business, which accounts for 22% in the revenue-mix and provides a fulcrum for sustainable revenue growth. The portion is higher compared to ASML, and consists of more than 60% of long-term agreements, which are growing faster than the installed base. In terms of memory downturn, AMAT has around 20% exposure to this market, which is three times less than LAM has. Hence the significant revenue decline of the latter. Tokyo Electron also has a low exposure to the DRAM market (less than 20%), but a 30% decline in the recent quarter. The point is that TOELY derives circa 40% of its sales from China, compared to 21% for AMAT. In case of KLA, the Chinese market was not a restriction factor for the latest quarterly performance, but the decrease in the wafer inspection and display related revenue resulted in a 5% YoY drop.

It could be concluded that Applied Materials is relatively less exposed to the memory downturn and managed to offset the revenue decline from China and weak WFE spending. It all stems from the company’s balanced market exposure and strong positions in key technology inflections, which is why I believe that AMAT could keep outperforming the semiconductor industry.

Data by YCharts

Examining operating margin, we can notice that the line reflected the boom in the semi-industry since the beginning of 2021, but remained far more resilient at 28.8%, as the management offset headwinds related to trade restrictions, inflation and supply chains. Another reason for the operating leverage resilience could be a decrease of lower-margin displays segment in the overall product mix.

Operating margin by segments (company presentation)

In the meantime, higher-margin segments, the semi systems and AGS, remained strong, thanks to the growth in the installed base and favorable performance of ICAPS markets. As a result, we can infer that the product mix improved despite the decrease in Displays, as operating profit for the quarter remained flat YoY to $1.91 billion.

Favorable position for growth

Going forward, the forecasts for capital investment of leading chipmakers are not very positive. The executives highlighted during the recent earning call that the backlog is still elevated, which gives a reasonable assurance for future revenue growth. Turning to the CAPEX guidance of the largest spenders, Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), Intel Corp. (INTC), Micron Technology (MU), Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF) and SK Hynix, they expect around $107 billion in capital expenditures, which is 17% lower than a year ago, or $129 billion. The major contributors of the cuts are memory companies SK Hynix and Micron, while Samsung, which is a major customer of AMAT’s products, is expected to remain flat on CAPEX. Among the foundries, TSMC, the biggest customer, is expected to hit its lower end of the authorization, leading to 12% decline in investments. At the same time, the leading semiconductor suppliers to the automotive industry, Infineon Technologies (OTCQX:IFNNF), Texas Instruments (TXN) and STMicroelectronics (STM) are about to increase CAPEX in 2023 by strong double-digit numbers. As a result, I expect ICAPS market to remain a strong contributor to the AMAT’s performance, since new vehicle registrations are on fire, registering solid growth in 2023 so far in both the EU and US. Overall, the downturn in chip sales reduced the investment ambitions of leading chipmakers, but the amount of CAPEX is still decent.

Now there is another important point to discuss when we are judging the growth prospects for Applied Materials. It’s related to the share of different technology nodes in worldwide production of chips. Since TSM dominates the market of the most advanced nodes, the company could be a good indicator.

TSMC wafer revenue breakdown (TSM reports)

The share of advanced processes (5nm and 7nm) occupies a bit more than 50% of TSMC’s total wafer revenue. Given that the company produces around 90% of the most advanced nodes, we can estimate that the market for innovative chips amounted to roughly $9.2 billion in the second quarter. Now, AMAT booked $4.9 billion in sales from its Semiconductor Systems, and given the fact that TSMC shaped 23% of total revenue of the former, we can conclude that the amount of advanced process revenue in the Applied Materials total revenue was about $0.9 billion, or 14%. Obviously, this calculation could be far from precise, as we don’t know what kind of wafer equipment TSMC orders from AMAT and for which nodes. Hence, the figure from $1 to $1.5 billion seems to me more reasonable, which represents around 23% of AMAT’s total revenue. What was this all about? I will put a quote from the recent earnings call:

Increasing complexity means that wafer fab equipment can grow at a higher rate than semiconductor revenues and then, within equipment spending, major technology inflections are increasingly enabled by materials engineering, expanding the available market for Applied Materials.

We can assume that AMAT still derives a small portion of revenue from advanced nodes, while the gradual transition towards lower processes provides for stellar growth prospects and room for profitability gains. It also would be a key growth driver for services business. We can already notice from TSMC’s breakdown that since the beginning of 2023, which was marked by a rapid development of AI technology, the share of 5nm wafers increased significantly up to 30%. Moreover, the company is quite favorably positioned as the increased complexity for the production of smaller nodes is a key competency area of AMAT’s strong products and technology.

Valuation seems quite conservative

Let’s switch the focus to the valuation now and compare how AMAT ranks against the above-mentioned competitors.

Data by YCharts

AMAT stock is currently trading at 18.5x P/E ratio, which is lower than the comps median of 20.1x. Applying the latter ratio to the company’s TTM EPS of $7.58, the implied equity value per share should be $152, which represents an 8.8% upside potential. The moderate valuation can be explained with the following chart, showing that AMAT is not cutting back on innovations even in challenging market conditions, which is a key point for technology leadership. In particular, the company announced plans to invest $4 billion in a new R&D center in Silicon Valley, which should accelerate the development of the most advanced chip technology. In addition, the new manufacturing platform Vistara is the most significant equipment platform advancement in a decade, which could allow AMAT to maintain technological leadership in the industry.

Data by YCharts

The company places a significant portion of its revenue into R&D, which has led to the development of an advanced portfolio of offerings at technology inflections. This has paid out well so far, and I expect the ROIC for these investments will strengthen further in 2023.

Meanwhile, the situation with the P/S ratio looks more optimistic.

Data by YCharts

AMAT trades at a 4.5x P/S ratio, compared to 5.3x comps median, which, if applied, should yield $166 fair price per share and 18.8% upside from current levels. I would play this around with equal weights in between to set the fair price of AMAT’s share at $160 with up to 15% upside potential. I bet not everybody would be impressed with these calculations, especially against the backdrop of the favorable outlook we discussed above.

Indeed, the market is pricing around 3% increase in FY2024 revenue from current year’s estimate of $24.7 billion.

Data by YCharts

This is completely unsustainable from my point of view, as I am inclined to believe that Applied Material could deliver above cyclical growth for a number of reasons that we have already discussed. The growth should be at least 11.8%, or up to $27.6 billion for next fiscal year in my view. However, I will remain conservative to conclude that AMAT deserves a Buy rating due to the 15% upside potential up to $160 value per share.

Risk factors

The main risks for the semi-industry are associated with further monetary actions by the Fed, which may additionally hold back chipmakers from capital investments in semiconductor equipment. Moreover, against the background of the ongoing trade confrontation, new restrictions on the supply of WFE by US companies to China should not be ruled out, which could put pressure on the company’s financial performance.

Investment takeaways

The semiconductor industry is experiencing a cyclical slowdown, which along with the US authorities' ban on the supply of certain semiconductor equipment to China, is putting pressure on Applied Materials' financial performance. In the meantime, the company’s prospects remain solid, driven by gradual transition to advanced process nodes. The trend was reinforced by the rapid diffusion of AI technology, which demands high performance and efficiency that could be secured merely by innovative chips. The company’s financial performance remains resilient as a result of the broadest product portfolio and favorable positions at key technology inflections. In addition, growing services business, which could be strengthened further as the fab utilization rates start increasing, provides for sustainable revenue growth pattern. The more advanced and complex wafer equipment becomes in order to manufacture lower nodes, the more potential for AGS growth I expect.

Going forward, the favorable wave should come from new fabs being under construction, which will provide AMAT with plenty of room to install its WFE in. And despite the cut in CAPEX by leading chipmakers, the amount of investments is still decent and the company is coping with an elevated backlog. Moreover, the company is in great position to meet the secular demand tailings for advanced nodes, reinforced by the development of artificial intelligence. Add to that strong focus on cutting-edge technologies, and my bullish 15% upside rating could be only the beginning in this new AI technology cycle.

