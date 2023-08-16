Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Eagle Bancorp Reminds Us The Regional Banking Woes Are Not Over

Aug. 16, 2023 3:26 PM ETEagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN)3 Comments
Summary

  • Eagle Bancorp's second quarter earnings showed a drop in net interest income due to higher interest rates on deposits.
  • The bank's net interest margin has been eroding, with the interest spread more than halving in one year.
  • Eagle Bancorp has lost nearly $1 billion in deposits, causing its loan to deposit ratio to soar and relying on short-term borrowings.

Bank in Small Town Kansas

lillisphotography

A few weeks ago, Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN), an obscure bank with a market capitalization of under $1 billion, reported its second quarter earnings. With the regional banking crisis approaching six months in the rearview mirror, many investors think

This article was written by

Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
3.36K Followers
About My Writing: I am currently focused on income investing through either common shares, preferred shares, or bonds.  I will occasionally break away and write about the economy at large or a special situation involving a company I've been researching in. I target two articles per week for publication on Monday and Tuesday.About My Background: Bachelors in history/political science, Masters in Business Administration with a specialization in Finance and Economics. I enjoy numbers. I have been investing since 2000. Professionally, I am the CEO of an independent living retirement community in Illinois.

Comments (3)

OverTheHorizon profile picture
OverTheHorizon
Today, 3:37 PM
Premium
Comments (11.46K)
Ain’t over till it’s over:

“Commercial Real Estate Loans May Add To Woes For Troubled Regional Banks”
www.investopedia.com/...
P
Pops007
Today, 3:47 PM
Comments (3K)
@OverTheHorizon April, couldn't find a more current news story?
OverTheHorizon profile picture
OverTheHorizon
Today, 3:57 PM
Premium
Comments (11.46K)
@Pops007 what’s changed?
