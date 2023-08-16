lillisphotography

A few weeks ago, Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN), an obscure bank with a market capitalization of under $1 billion, reported its second quarter earnings. With the regional banking crisis approaching six months in the rearview mirror, many investors think the worst is behind them. Eagle Bancorp does have a bond maturing next year that yields close to 10%. However, a deep dive of Eagle Bancorp's 10-Q shows the risks are high for bondholders and the woes of the regional banking crisis are far from behind us.

Eagle Bancorp's second quarter earnings show how the effects of higher interest rates have eroded profitability. Interest income rose by more than $60 million compared to a year ago, but interest expenses rose by more than $70 million, led by higher interest rates on deposits. The result was an $11 million drop in net interest income for the quarter and $16 million year to date.

SEC 10-Q

The bank's net interest margin has also been eroding. While the average return on interest-bearing assets is up more than 200 basis points to 5.44%, the average interest on liabilities is up nearly 350 basis points to 4.22%. This has led the interest spread to more than cut in half in one year to 1.22%. The net interest margin, which utilizes the size of assets and liabilities, is down nearly 50 basis points to below 2.5%. I'm particularly concerned about the low return on interest-bearing assets as it lies very close to the Fed funds rate.

SEC 10-Q

The bank's balance sheet highlights further stress being placed on the bank. In the first six months of 2023, Eagle Bancorp lost nearly $1 billion, or close to 12% of its deposits. This has caused its loan to deposit ratio to soar to near 100%. A bank's ability to retain deposits is crucial to its ability to lend. In the absence of deposits, the bank borrowed more than $850 million in short-term borrowings. While shareholder equity has remained stable, the shift in liabilities to higher interest debt will further erode earnings and capital for the foreseeable future.

SEC 10-Q SEC 10-Q

A dive into the bank's borrowings shows that most of their short-term debt is originating from the Federal Reserve's term funding facility. The facility allows banks to borrow against high-quality debt securities at par value as opposed to selling these securities and taking a realized loss. Eagle Bancorp has borrowed 80% of its capacity and an examination of the bank's cash flow statement raises an additional concern.

SEC 10-Q

During 2023, approximately $100 million in securities matured for the bank. They did not repurchase any of these securities, but instead used the funds to fulfill loan demand. Eagle Bancorp can do this until they run out of collateral for the bank term credit facility. Then, they will either need to pay down their BTFP loan or forgo new lending. While the BTFP is beneficial to stabilizing banks, those financial institutions that see funds mature and have loan demand will face a conundrum in the coming quarters.

SEC 10-Q

While the bank has $2.1 billion in available liquidity, it is also important to note there is $2.3 billion in uninsured deposits. Eagle Bancorp has made some progress with the use of interbank programs that reduce uninsured deposits, but the risk of a run remains elevated. The bank did shift a significant portion of uninsured deposits into time deposits this year, meaning their maturities are greater than one day. While this is a good measure to avoid a run, investors will need to monitor whether or not the short-term time deposits stay with the bank following maturity.

SEC 10-Q SEC 10-Q

A final concern lies in the bank's loan composition. More than half of Eagle Bancorp's loans are commercial real estate and non-owner occupied, meaning they were purchased as an investment. This is an area of the economy that has recently been classified as high risk due to substantial changes in office utilization from the pandemic. Those results are beginning to show as over $300 million in CRE loans did not pass the bank's internal testing and nearly $20 million have entered non-accrual status with no credit allowance.

SEC 10-Q SEC 10-Q SEC 10-Q

Eagle Bancorp's financials are a stark reminder that the challenges facing the regional banking sector are far from over. Banks that lose deposits are becoming overly reliant on short-term borrowing at rates close to what their interest-bearing assets yield. In the case of Eagle Bancorp, maturing securities either need to fund the loan demand of existing customers or be reinvested to appease the collateral requirements of the BTFP. In any case, the bank's current debt price is far too high considering the risks.