Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Li: The Best Chinese EV Startup

Aug. 16, 2023 3:31 PM ETLi Auto Inc. (LI)1 Comment
Penny Stocks Today profile picture
Penny Stocks Today
725 Followers

Summary

  • Li has delivered a record 86,533 vehicles and realized $4 billion in revenue in Q2 2023.
  • Li is currently the third biggest Chinese EV maker in terms of deliveries, behind EV giant BYD and Aion.
  • Li expects to deliver 100,000 vehicles in Q3, which it is on track to achieve with its record July deliveries of 34,134.
  • I believe Li is a better investment in the EV sector than other Chinese manufacturers like Nio and XPeng.

Charging the vehicle near the house. Holding smartphone. Young stylish man is with electric car at daytime

standret

Thesis

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) seems to be on a roll recently. The EV maker has recorded its third consecutive quarter of profitability and has increased its gross margin sequentially from 20% to around 21.7%. Additionally, the EV maker has achieved

This article was written by

Penny Stocks Today profile picture
Penny Stocks Today
725 Followers
Penny Stocks Today was built by investors for investors. Established in early 2020, we focus on creating news and info that gives readers a full picture of the micro and small cap markets. We regularly cover the latest stocks and their movements with in-depth analysis of catalysts and market potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

T
Tvuu
Today, 4:13 PM
Premium
Comments (202)
Is there geopolitical risk? And how about the current China’s economy: “a ticking time bomb”? Thanks.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.