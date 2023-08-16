hapabapa

After a disastrous 2022, Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) delivered a total return of 35% since the beginning of 2023. As good as this sounds, it wasn't enough for the company to outperform its major peers in the software space (see below).

On top of that, Workday's share price performance over the course of the year was also largely driven by outside factors and not actual business performance, but more on that later.

Data by YCharts

In addition to momentum exposure and the issue of liquidity within the markets, the main problem for Workday's shareholders remains achieving high and sustainable profitability while retaining the company's growth profile.

This problem is not unique for WDAY and is something that I covered extensively for companies like Salesforce (CRM), Amazon (AMZN) and Block (SQ).

Each company, however, is in a unique position to address the issue of profitability as monetary conditions normalize and the market puts more emphasis on return on capital as opposed to short-term revenue growth.

Having said that, WDAY shareholders have been given a reason to rejoice as management recently indicated that operating profitability on a GAAP basis is achievable by the end of the current fiscal year.

We expect to achieve GAAP profitability on an operating income basis beginning in the third quarter and for the full fiscal year as we continue to drive margin expansion and reduce stock-based compensation as a percentage of revenue. Source: Workday Q1 2024 Earnings Transcript

Nevertheless, Workday is still a long way from achieving high GAAP profitability on a net income basis and the company is the only loss-making entity within its expanded peer group below.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

As a relatively smaller company when compared to the other companies listed above, Workday could still capitalize on economies of scale as it continues to grow its topline at double-digit rates.

The risk for shareholders, however, stems from the fact that short-term share price performance is still largely dependent on outside factors, while at the same time long-term performance is too speculative given the uncertainty around the company's potential for high and sustainable profitability on a GAAP basis.

In The Eye Of The Storm

As a starting point, it is quite easy to assume that Workday's recent share price performance is due to the recent promise by management of GAAP profitability on an operating income basis by the end of the year.

In reality, however, the market is still driven by expected revenue growth as far as forward P/E ratios are concerned on a cross-sectional basis. As we see in the graph below, WDAY's premium Non-GAAP forward P/E ratio is driven by the high revenue growth consensus estimate.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

I have used this graph numerous times to illustrate that growth has become far more important metric than current profitability during times of excess liquidity in the markets.

Consequently, valuations of the companies at the top right-hand corner on the graph above are the most heavily exposed to even slight changes in growth expectations which creates significant risk for shareholders. Especially, following periods of high industry growth that ultimately lead to mean reversion, i.e. lower expectations for the high-growing companies and better prospects for the low growth names.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

As we see above, WDAY has so far been immune to this trend which is why it has delivered slightly better performance than Salesforce over the past 2-year period.

Data by YCharts

Although it would be increasingly difficult for WDAY to retain its topline growth as the company grows in size, the more pressing issues for future returns is that of monetary conditions.

As I showed back in November of 2021, as interest rates normalize, the slope of the trend-line between P/E ratios and expected topline growth rate (see the graph above) flattens. In other words, the market pays less of a premium for high growth names and cares more about current GAAP profitability.

I also covered this issue in a recent thought piece on Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF (VUG) which shows why high growth names are at significant risk going forward. Even though WDAY is not among the top holdings of the VUG, there is a very strong relationship between their post-pandemic performance.

Data by YCharts

The Profitability Problem

In order to avoid a significant multiple compression, loss making and low margin growth companies would need to convince investors that they could sustain high profitability going forward. That is why, Salesforce's management has recently made a U-turn on its strategy and embraced "The Oracle Playbook" by focusing on margins.

At first glance, Workday appears to be in a very good spot to improve margins since the company has one of the highest gross margins within its broader peer group we saw above. Unfortunately, however, this would be easier said than done.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

As a starting point, Workday's management would need to significantly reduce the share of fixed cost to sales in order to capitalize on its high gross margin. Since fiscal year 2022, however, there has been little to no progress on that front with product & development expenses remaining at around 36% of revenue.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

The graph above also highlights one of the main problems for Workday's profitability - its high share of development expenses to sales. The 36% for the past 12-month period is materially different from that of Salesforce which stood at only 16% in fiscal year 2023. This lower share allowed CRM management to spend significantly more on marketing and sales and sustain high growth in significantly wider range of services.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

An argument could be made that Salesforce is significantly larger in size and as such benefits from economies of scale, thus being able to reduce the share of R&D expenses to sales.

Data by YCharts

The fact of the matter is that Salesforce benefits heavily from its much broader software ecosystem. On one hand, recurring revenue per customer increases dramatically, while attrition also declines.

Salesforce Investor Presentation

Ultimately, this results in a major competitive advantage for CRM over pure-play companies like Workday - from economies of scale allowing for lower share of R&D expenses, to higher recurring revenue and lower churn.

Having said that, we should note that Workday is among the leaders in the HCM software space (human capital management). As we see below, however, competition is fierce and its main competitor - Oracle is yet another enterprise that benefits heavily from it much broader service offering for large enterprises.

Gartner Website

SAP and Ceridian (CDAY) are also rated highly by customers, thus making the HCM a crowded space where large size and breadth of ecosystems matter for long-term competitiveness.

Gartner Website

To make-up for this inherent disadvantage, Workday's management was also forced to take its share-based compensation packages to the extreme. As a result, share-based compensation expense for the past 12-month period is now almost equal to the company's cash flow from operations.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

This will be a large problem for profitability and shareholder dilution going forward, especially if WDAY's share price does not sustain its premium valuation.

All that puts WDAY in a very tough spot going forward and the company would benefit from either merging with or being acquired by a larger player in the space. The recent management changes at the company also hint at a potential deal ahead. Depending on the parameters of such a deal, it would most likely be very desirable by Workday's long-term shareholders as the company will have a hard time competing on its own.

Investor Takeaway

In addition to its high revenue growth and leading position in the HCM space, Workday's GAAP profitability now appears within reach. At first glance, this appears to be the reason why the stock is performing well so far in 2023, but in reality it is overall market liquidity that is in the driver's seat. Looking beyond the short-term market risks, Workday is also in a tough spot to transition its business model to high and sustainable profitability. In combination, these two factors make WDAY unattractive from a risk-reward perspective for both short and long-term investors.