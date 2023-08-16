Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Retailer JOANN May Not Go Bankrupt, But It Is Still Not A Buy

Aug. 16, 2023 4:17 PM ETJOANN Inc. (JOAN)1 Comment
WYCO Researcher profile picture
WYCO Researcher
7.42K Followers

Summary

  • Retailer JOANN continues to burn cash as sales keep declining.
  • They carry way too much debt compared to their operating results.
  • There is a risk that the stock might be delisted.
  • They are still operating without a CEO.
  • Leonard Green & Partners, their largest shareholder, might be able to keep them out of bankruptcy court.
Jo-Ann storefront

Sundry Photography

Sewing, arts and crafts retailer JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) might already be in Ch.11 if it were not for the positive impact the pandemic had on this financially distressed retailer. The surge in demand for their products by consumers who were

This article was written by

WYCO Researcher profile picture
WYCO Researcher
7.42K Followers
B.A. in Economics; M.S. in Finance. I usually write about distressed companies and companies in Ch.11 bankruptcy. I am semi-retired after spending decades in investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Analyze This profile picture
Analyze This
Today, 4:46 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.49K)
The first metric I'd look at is the EBITDA/cash interest coverage ratio and its direction. This is step 1 and it seems you completely ignored it. Then EBITDA less maintenance cap ex/(cash interest) you missed that one also... Finally Net Debt/EBITDA which you mentioned ..... So you got 1 out of 3....... Clearly not a debt or bankruptcy analyst.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.