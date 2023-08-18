Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Buy Like Buffett: British American's 9.3% Yield Is The Highest In 23 Years

Summary

  • Bear markets for world-beater blue chips like British American Tobacco p.l.c., PepsiCo, and Lockheed Martin Corporation can last as long as eight years.
  • "Value trap," "yield trap," and "broken stock" are labels given to great companies purely because the stock prices are weak.
  • British American Tobacco is trading at the lowest P/E in 23 years, the highest yield in 23 years, and a 52% historical discount.
  • This article debunks 7 myths about British American Tobacco, showing with facts how it's no more "broken" than PepsiCo and Lockheed Martin stocks were during their long bear markets.
  • The last time British American Tobacco was this undervalued, it soared 3,500% in the next 17 years, doubling the returns of Amazon and beating the Nasdaq by 21X. Management is guiding for 16% to 18% long-term returns from here, and the stock could soar 160% by 2025 alone, based on its current fundamentals.

Money falling

Kativ

Bear markets can last a long time, and so can bubbles. That's why the fear of missing out and cycles of despair and investor disgust is as old as the hills.

PepsiCo Had Zero Returns For Almost 7

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.


The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).


I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.


My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.


With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.


