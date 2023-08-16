JHVEPhoto

Investment Thesis

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) is well positioned to deliver good near-term as well as long-term growth prospects. Revenue growth should benefit from increasing guest traffic due to improving brand awareness. In addition, good traction gained on the company’s menu innovations should also bring in incremental guest traffic and help sales. Furthermore, the company is also focused on expanding its domestic and international footprint through new unit development, which should fuel long-term revenue growth for the brand.

On the margin front, a more favorable cost structure as compared to the previous year due to supply chain optimization and moderating inflation should help margin growth. In addition, volume leverage should also support margin growth. So, the company’s growth prospects remain encouraging. Further, the recent correction in the stock price has made the valuation favorable as it is trading below historical averages. I believe this provides a good entry point for long-term investors and, hence, I am upgrading my rating to buy.

Q2 2023 Earnings

Recently, Wingstop Inc. reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter of 2023. Net revenue increased by 27.9% Y/Y to $107 million, beating the consensus estimate by ~$3 million. EPS increased significantly by 26.6% Y/Y to $0.57, beating the consensus estimate by $0.06. Restaurant-level margins were up 480 basis points (bps) Y/Y to 26.3% and the adjusted EBITDA margin increased 370 bps to 32%. The growth in revenue was due to healthy guest traffic growth and new unit development. EPS and Margins benefited from volume leverage, moderating inflation and improving supply chain network.

Revenue Analysis and Outlook

In my previous article on Wingstop, I discussed the company’s good growth prospects ahead benefiting from increasing brand awareness, and menu innovations. However, I preferred to stay on the sidelines due to its higher-than-historical valuation which was already reflecting the growth prospects. The company has since reported earnings for its second quarter of 2023 and similar dynamics were seen there as well.

In the second quarter of 2023, sales benefited from good growth in guest traffic due to increasing brand awareness, strength in digital channels, and good traction gained for chicken sandwiches which the company launched in August 2022. In addition, new unit developments since last year's second quarter also contributed to sales growth. This resulted in a 27.9% Y/Y increase in revenue to $107 million. On a same-store sales basis, domestic sales increased by 16.8% Y/Y and an average unit volume reached $1.7 million.

WING’s Historical Revenue (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Looking forward, I believe the company should be able to continue delivering sales growth as it benefits from increasing brand awareness, good traction gained on menu innovations, and global footprint expansion.

In 2022, each restaurant (franchise and company-owned) increased its contribution to the national advertisement fund by 1 percentage point to 5% of gross sales net of discounts, in order to drive incremental traffic by improving brand awareness among consumers. In line with this, Wingstop opted for an always-on advertising approach in the back half of 2022, where the company showed up consistently in live sports broadcasts such as National Football League (NFL) and National Basketball Association (NBA) games throughout the second half of 2022. The outcomes of these advertising efforts came out very positive. By consistently engaging with audiences during sporting events, the company succeeded in enhancing top-of-the-mind awareness among customers and narrowing the gap in brand awareness with national brands. This heightened awareness, in turn, lead to a good increase in foot traffic over the recent quarters, supporting same-store sales.

This demonstrates the effectiveness of this advertising strategy and indicates that the "always on" advertising approach not only bolstered customer engagement but also gave the company additional fuel to continue making progress to narrow the gap in brand awareness with other national brands. This has created a virtuous cycle for the brand, where the company is able to reinvest the cash flows from additional sales growth in the brand building which further drives the top-line growth and generates more cash to reinvest. Wingstop plans to continue its always-on-advertising approach for the full year 2023 and constantly show up in more premium placements focused on live sports, to keep this cycle going. This should help in further increasing brand awareness and drive in new customers as well as retain the old ones and support sales growth moving forward.

Moreover, the company has also demonstrated its success with innovating new menu items. Menu innovation in the restaurant sector is one of the catalysts in driving future growth as it keeps customers engaged and retained with the brand, thus increasing brand loyalty and purchase frequency. The company launched chicken sandwiches (available in 12 different flavors) in August last year. This new menu item has gained good traction since its launch and is currently contributing in mid-single digits to the sales mix growth. According to management, these chicken sandwiches have not only attracted new customers to the brand and retained the old ones, but also strengthened the demand for the overall menu. When guests come to the brand through chicken sandwiches they tend to explore the other menu options as well to accompany them in their full meal like add-ons. This has increased the demand for the company’s traditional chicken wings and tenders, leaving a halo effect on the company’s core menu items.

The always-on-advertising and menu innovations have in turn increased the purchase frequency among the customers. This is helping the company increase guest traffic and sales growth. During the Q2 2023 earnings call, while answering a question regarding purchase frequency, the CEO Michael Skipworth commented:

What we're seeing, though, and I think is what's really encouraging is these new customers that are coming in are moving up the frequency curve and that's exactly what we want to see. And we talked about chicken sandwich, where it is a little bit more of a different occasion than our typical wing occasion, and it does over-index towards launch. And so I did mention that comp was pretty consistent any way you cut it, but it was stronger over that lunch day part, which I think we'd like to see and see a lot of opportunity there to continue to grow. But we talk about our chicken sandwich mix. It's still mixing in that mid-single-digit range. But the fact that we're seeing growth in all areas of the business we think a better way to look at it and how we measure it is actually in quantity of sandwiches sold per restaurant per week, and we sold more sandwiches in Q2 than Q1, which is encouraging as we think about the back half of the year.”

This implies that the new menu introduction of chicken sandwiches has strengthened the company’s overall food offering. I expect the traction gained on the company’s chicken sandwiches to continue given the way it has helped in increasing customer engagement and building brand loyalty so far. Further, increasing advertising should also keep consumer traction at good levels. So, this should continue to serve the company’s same-store sales growth moving forward as well.

While there are some concerns regarding lower consumer sentiment in an inflationary environment, I believe the company should be able to weather these macro headwinds. Unlike its industry peers, Wingstop has not increased prices significantly and has instead focused on increasing transactions through brand building to drive sales. I believe this has positioned the company well. In an inflationary environment, consumers look for affordable food options, trade down to lower price points, and also become value oriented. So this should help the company in further attracting guest traffic to the brand.

Lastly, the long-term sales growth driver for any restaurant company is new unit expansion. Wingstop is also focused on expanding its restaurant footprint both domestically and internationally. It has increased its system-wide restaurant unit count by ~10% YoY to 2046 in the second quarter and so far this year, the company has opened 87 net new system-wide restaurant units, representing a growth of 4.4% Y-T-D. The company plans to open a total of 240-250 net new restaurants in 2023, which is a growth of 12% to 13% from 2022. This implies that new unit developments are expected to accelerate in the back half of 2023 in order to meet management’s target. So, we should see healthy net new unit growth moving forward and a good contribution from these new units in sales growth

WING’s Historical Restaurant Unit Development (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Additionally, the company is also focused on expanding its restaurant footprint globally. The company entered the Canadian and South Korean markets in 2022 and is seeing good growth in average unit volume in those markets. To further bolster its international presence, the company opened for the first time in Puerto Rico and the Netherlands in the first half of 2023. This international expansion should also continue to help sales growth in the years to come.

Margin Analysis and Outlook

In the second quarter of 2023, the company benefited from lower commodity costs due to a reduction in beverage, and packaging costs. Moreover, a 40% reduction in the cost of bone-in-wings, which is a major component of the food costs also helped lower the COGS. This led to the combined cost of sales as a percentage of company-owned restaurants declining by 580 bps compared to the previous year's quarter. In addition, volume leverage also helped in margin growth. This resulted in a 480 bps Y/Y increase in restaurant-level margin to 26.3% and a 370 bps Y/Y increase in adjusted EBITDA margin to 32%.

WING’s Historical Restaurant Level Margin and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Looking forward, I believe the company should be able to continue delivering margin growth. The company is focused on optimizing its supply chain network to reduce the cost of sales. The company is mitigating volatility in its food costs by shifting more of its buy away from the spot market and towards longer-term pricing arrangements. This is giving the company much more visibility in the future cost structure, even beyond 2023. Moreover, the mix of boneless meat (used in chicken sandwiches) is also increasing with the growing traction of chicken sandwiches. The boneless meat is cheaper than the bone-in wings (used in traditional chicken wings). With more proportion of boneless meat, the overall food cost should come in the low 30% range as a percentage of company-owned restaurant revenue (currently in the high 30%) moving forward.

During the second quarter earnings call, while answering a question on the progress of the company’s food cost structure, CEO Michael Skipworth commented,

... I think we have made meaningful progress with our supply chain strategy and remain confident in continuing to execute against that. And as I mentioned earlier, we exited Q2 at a record level of boneless mix 43%. And as we win more chicken sandwich occasions as we see that halo effect on the rest of our business. We see the opportunity to continue to drive that mix. But obviously, with that underlying transaction growth, we're using more breast meat in absolute pound perspective. And so as we continue to use more breast meat, our supplier partners really like that, and it's allowing us to have fundamentally different conversations with them around how we structure our pricing arrangements for wings and as we sit here today, obviously, the Urner Barry is just north of $1 a pound, but it's even as we sit here today, it's well under the 5-year average to the tune of roughly $0.50, $0.55 from the 5-year average. And so obviously, we viewed this as the time to look longer term and talk differently and structure the arrangements differently with our supplier partners to ensure more predictability. And as we mentioned before, ultimately mitigate the volatility that we see in food costs. So we're pretty encouraged about the progress we've made”

So a more favorable cost structure and moderating inflation should help the company in expanding margins and also improve the overall unit economy for its franchises. In addition, the company should also benefit from volume leverage as its sales continue to increase. This should also help the company offset elevated advertising investments. So, I am optimistic about the company’s margin growth prospects ahead.

Valuation and Conclusion

Wingstop is trading at a 74.4x FY23 consensus EPS estimate of $2.18 and a 64.4x FY24 consensus EPS estimate of $2.52 which is lower than its 5-year historical average forward P/E of 91.82x. The company is a secular long-term growth story with meaningful opportunities to expand domestically as well as internationally. The company has good growth prospects ahead due to increasing guest traffic through improving brand awareness, good traction on new menu innovations, restaurant unit growth, and improving unit economics. Moreover, I believe, the correction in the stock price since my previous article has again provided a good entry point to invest in the company’s long-term growth prospects. Hence, I am upgrading my rating to buy.