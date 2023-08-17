Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Epic REIT Rally 2.0 (Yield On Cost)

Aug. 17, 2023 7:00 AM ETDLR, O, WPC10 Comments
Summary

  • Yield on cost is a key concept in evaluating the long-term performance of dividend-paying stocks.
  • W. P. Carey Inc., Digital Realty Trust, and Realty Income are three REITs that have consistently increased their dividends and have strong fundamentals.
  • Yield on cost can help investors stay committed to a dividend growth strategy and benefit from the compounding effects of long-term investments.
Two Adirondack chairs on a wooden dock overlooking a calm lake.

Sergey Dolgikh

Our recent article, titled Coming Soon: Epic REIT Rally, sparked a nerve.

Some readers agreed with my thesis,

"Anytime a stock is trading at a significant discount to its fair value it becomes much more than a dividend

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DLR, O, WPC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (10)

j
jbadilla23
Today, 8:14 AM
Comments (143)
O and WPC are almost in my buy range. The dividend growth and predicted low analyst AFFO growth for WPC makes me pause. The fact that it is at a 52 week low and trending down has me reducing my entry point to 61-62 range. GLTA.
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 8:01 AM
Premium
Comments (10.74K)
Yield on cost is a feel good but somewhat meaningless metric that can work against the investor.
Example most yield on costs from the pandemic lows are absolutely incredibly high causing many investors to see a fantastic high yield but not realizing that I'm most cases they could significantly increase that yield buy selling and buying something with a decent yield
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 7:49 AM
Premium
Comments (10.74K)
Poor ADC , you seem to never actually give it the credit it deserves and currently it's definitely a strong buy and strong DG
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:53 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (72.89K)
@Income4ever aka Cyclenut Stay tuned....

@Joey Agree deserves some love too!
Joey Agree profile picture
Joey Agree
Today, 8:04 AM
Premium
Comments (152)
@Brad Thomas lol thanks. Markets go up, markets go down. Buy low, sell high! Don't worry about us. The best portfolio and strongest balance sheet always wins in the long run....
e
extramoney
Today, 7:29 AM
Comments (621)
I own all 3 but have owned DLR the longest with a yield on cost at 9.17%.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:34 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (72.89K)
@extramoney Nice job! I'm working on AWCC article now.

Come visit us at iREIT on Alpha: seekingalpha.com/...

Thanks for reading
James Long profile picture
James Long
Today, 7:15 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (791)
I like "the best thing since sliced bread", Brad. Very much. Thank you again. Looking forward to reading your book.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:33 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (72.89K)
@James Long Thank you.... less than 30 days until the books are released... I just ordered 200 copies for iREIT on Alpha members:

seekingalpha.com/...

Have a great day!
James Long profile picture
James Long
Today, 8:16 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (791)
@Brad Thomas if the kindle version is available, I may just get that first. 30 days is too long to wait.
