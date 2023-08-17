Epic REIT Rally 2.0 (Yield On Cost)

Sergey Dolgikh

Our recent article, titled Coming Soon: Epic REIT Rally, sparked a nerve.

Some readers agreed with my thesis,

"Anytime a stock is trading at a significant discount to its fair value it becomes much more than a dividend stock. It's a value play at that point as well."

Of course, others disagreed with me, citing the fact that dividend yields are not enough to compensate for the risks when you own a CD paying 5.0%.

I decided to commit to an Epic REIT Rally series in which I would provide my view that real estate investment trusts, or REITs, are in fact the best thing since sliced bread.

In this edition, I will focus on the very important topic of Yield on Cost.

The Basics

It's been over two years now since I wrote "Retirement Strategy: Who Wants a Pay Raise?"

Two years and about three months, to be exact, which shouldn't feel as long ago as it does. But time feels like it travels differently depending on what happens in between.

I don't know about you, but things have been moving and shaking in my world. I won't go into too much detail, but one of the biggest changes was the birth of my first grandchild, Asher, last year.

Well, after his first birthday now, it's hard to think about life without him. Yet in March 2021, he wasn't on my mind because he wasn't in existence yet.

His parents were still quite busy getting the details of their wedding down while the clock ticked (and my wallet shrank).

If that sounds like I'm wasting space dwelling on things completely unrelated to you, let me get to the point. I'm simply trying to say that life moves ever on, bringing new seasons. New ups and downs. New experiences and considerations.

This can make existence a little complicated, as evidenced by the last two years' worth of economic information. In case you need the reminder:

"We're headed for a recession!"

"We're not headed for a recession."

And…

"Consumers and/or inflation are starting to slow down."

"Consumers and/or inflation are red hot!"

Fortunately, there are constants to hold onto even in this ever-changing, ever-surprising, ever-confounding decade we're in. And that includes the concept of yield on cost.

Don't Confuse "Yield on Cost" With "Dividend Yield"

Yield on cost was the focus of that "Retirement Strategy" article I mentioned in the opening line. I'm sure you've already figured that out, so let's get right to an explanation of what it means.

Which perhaps means first understanding what it doesn't mean…

It's very important to understand that yield on cost is different than dividend yield. In fact, they're very different.

The latter shows how much annual dividend pay to expect compared to the price of the asset itself. It's the percentage-applied ratio between what the asset costs (share price) in that moment and the promised monetary payout that asset offers in that moment (distribution).

Yield on cost, meanwhile, is:

"The income yield… on money that you invested 10 minutes ago, a few months ago, or 10 years ago"

"Directly comparable to a bond's yield"

"Can be considered… your "personal" yield on a dividend-paying stock."

That's all according to David Van Knapp, a fellow Seeking Alpha writer, who I quoted in "Retirement Strategy." And, as I added:

"… the yield on cost topic is important to understand since most investors focus on what the dividend yield is on current market price of the REIT share. But if you've held the stock for a while, shouldn't you also know what the current yield is on the price I originally paid for the REIT share?"

If the answer is yes, here's the formula you need to know:

Yield on Cost = Annual Dividend Income ÷ Cost Basis.

Where "Cost Basis" is the original price paid for the asset in question.

I'm a Big Believer in Yield on Cost

To keep quoting my 2021 article, if an investor:

"… is willing to hold a REIT stock for a prolonged period, and if that REIT is capable of growing its dividend at a superior compounded annual rate, in the out years, the yield on cost can be compelling."

So if you "buy a share at $1.00 with a $0.05 dividend paid and that dividend grows 5% a year compounded for 10 years"…

Your running yield on gross historical cost "after the 10th year of dividend growth" is 8.1%. It isn't the most complicated concept ever. (Trust me. I've seen complicated.) Yet I can't tell you how often investors just don't include it in their calculations.

For me though:

"As a real estate developer for over 25 years… I would use this very same concept to negotiate lease contracts. "I would always consider my development yield on cost (net operating income divided by cost) and then attempt to structure the rental increases in order to achieve optimal returns over the term of the lease. As a value-add investor, I found this metric extremely useful for two reasons: 1. It provided a way to compare the potential return on a value-add investment (i.e., vacant Walmart I redeveloped in Gaffney, SC) with less risky investments (free-standing Advance Auto Parts store). 2. It is an easy, back-of-the-envelope way to calculate expected returns. As such, it can be a quick way to filter out deals that don't meet the expected return criteria."

Going back to how I began this article, if you're with me that your desire to "to achieve optimal returns" doesn't change…

Then neither should your commitment to calculating yield on cost as you evaluate your current and potential holdings.

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)

W. P. Carey is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust that has been doing business for over 50 years.

They have a well-diversified portfolio of commercial real estate that includes 1,475 net lease properties which covers roughly 180 million square feet as well as a portfolio of 85 self-storage properties that contain 52,693 units.

By property type, 53% of WPC's annualized base rent ("ABR") comes from industrial / warehouse properties, 17% of their ABR is derived from retail properties, 16% comes from office properties, while net lease self-storage makes up 4% of their ABR.

In addition to being well diversified by property type, WPC is also well diversified by industry and location. They have been investing internationally for about 25 years, and while the majority of their ABR is generated in North America, 34% is derived from Europe.

Their net-lease portfolio has a 99.0% occupancy rate with a weighted average lease term of 11.2 years and their leases include contractual rent increases, 54% of which are CPI-linked.

WPC - IR

W. P. Carey has increased its dividend each year since it became a publicly traded company in 1998. Additionally, since its conversion to a REIT in 2012, WPC has maintained a stable adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") payout ratio with the AFFO payout ratio averaging approximately 80% over the last 10 years.

WPC's earnings have supported the dividend with an average annual AFFO per share growth rate of 2.93%, plus over the last 10 years they have delivered positive AFFO growth in each year except two, with one of those years being during the pandemic in 2020.

WPC's sound business model and growing stream of cash flows has allowed it to increase the dividend each year all while maintaining a conservative payout ratio which came in at 80.19% at the end of 2022.

As illustrated below, if you bought shares at the beginning of 2013, your yield on cost would have grown from 6.75% to 8.17% by the of end 2022. Over that time period, WPC has had an average dividend growth rate of 6.29%, growing the dividend from $3.50 to $4.24 per share.

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT)

WPC's balance sheet also supports their dividend with solid debt metrics including a pro rata net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 5.7x and an interest coverage ratio of 5.28x.

Additionally, they have a long-term debt to capital ratio of 47.17%, a weighted average interest rate of 3.3%, and a weighted average debt maturity of almost 4 years.

Analysts expect AFFO to increase by 2% this year and by 3% in 2024 and project the dividend to increase by 1.18% in 2023 and by 2.10% in 2024. Currently, WPC pays a 6.40% dividend yield that we view as safe and trades at a P/AFFO of 12.52x, which is a discount compared to their normal AFFO multiple of 13.96x.

We rate W. P. Carey a Buy.

FAST Graphs

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)

Digital Realty is a data center REIT that has been a publicly traded company since 2004. They have a global portfolio with over 300 data centers that serve approximately 5,000 customers located in 27 countries and across 6 continents.

Data centers are specially designed buildings that provide physical security, power cooling, back-up power sources, and connectivity.

They store servers that enable cloud computing, data storage & processing, interconnection, and other technological solutions for a number of businesses which include IBM, Oracle, Meta, Comcast, Verizon, JP Morgan Chase, and AT&T. Their portfolio has a weighted average remaining lease term of 4.8 years and DLR expects 2023 year-end portfolio occupancy to range between 84% to 85%.

DLR - IR

Digital Realty has increased its dividend for 17 consecutive years, growing the dividend from $1.00 per share in 2005 to $4.88 per share as of the end of 2022 for a dividend compound annual growth rate of 10% over that time period.

More recently, dividend growth has moderated with increases of 3.70%, 3.57%, and 5.17% in the years 2020, 2021 and 2022 respectively and an average dividend growth rate of 5.29% over the last 10 years.

DLR's earnings have supported their dividend growth with an average AFFO growth rate of 5.48% since 2013. This has allowed DLR to consistently raise their dividend while maintaining a conservative AFFO payout ratio which has averaged approximately 76% over the last 10 years.

As of the end of 2022, DLR's AFFO payout ratio was 81.33%, which is higher than their 10-year average, but still well within reason to safely cover the dividend.

For an investor who bought shares at the beginning of 2013, their yield on cost would have increased from 4.54% to 7.10% as of the end of 2022. For a more extreme example, shares purchased in 2007 had a yield on cost of 3.39% which grew to 14.15% by 2022.

This shows the power of a company that has quality earnings and are able to deliver consistent dividend increases. Regardless of what the market does, your income goes up year-after-year due to the fundamentals of the business.

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT)

DLR's balance sheet also supports their dividend. The company is investment-grade with a BBB credit rating and has reasonable debt metrics with a net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 6.8x and a fixed charge coverage ratio of 4.2x.

Analysts expect AFFO to increase by 2% in the current year, and then increase by 6% in both 2024 & 2025. The projected growth in earnings should provide plenty of room for future dividend increases and result in continued growth in the shareholders' income.

Currently DLR pays a well-covered dividend yield of 4.06% and trades at a P/AFFO of 19.81x, which is a slight premium to their normal AFFO multiple of 19.15x.

We rate Digital Realty Trust a Buy.

FAST Graphs

Realty Income Corporation (O)

Realty Income is a net-lease REIT that invests in single-tenant, free-standing commercial properties that are leased on a triple-net basis. As of their most recent update, they own or have an ownership interest in 13,118 properties which are leased to 1,303 tenants that operate in 85 industries.

Their properties are located in all 50 states within the U.S. and they have an international footprint with properties located in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, and Ireland.

Realty Income primarily invests in retail properties which makes up 82.5% of their annualized contractual rent, but they also invest in industrial and gaming properties, which makes up 13.1% and 2.7% of their contractual rent respectively.

They target properties that are used in e-commerce resistant industries such as convenience stores, grocery stores, and dollar stores, and are well diversified by tenant with their top tenant (Dollar General) only contributing 3.8% of their annualized contractual rent.

In total, their portfolio of real estate covers 255.5 million leasable square feet, has a weighted average remaining lease term of roughly 9.6 years, and an occupancy rate of 99.0% as of June 30, 2023.

O - IR

When it comes to receiving a regular paycheck that grows each year, not many companies can compete with Realty Income. Otherwise known as "The Monthly Dividend Company®," Realty Income prides itself on its consistent and reliable monthly distributions which have been increased for 29 consecutive years.

Realty Income is an S&P 500 company and one of the few REITs that is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. Over their 54-year operating history, they have declared 637 consecutive monthly dividends and have increased the dividend for 103 consecutive quarters and 121 times since their IPO in 1994.

Their diverse portfolio of over 13,000 properties provides dependable and stable rental revenue to support their growing earnings and monthly dividend. Realty Income has achieved positive AFFO growth per share in 26 out of the last 27 years with a median AFFO growth rate of 5% since 1996 and a compound annual dividend growth rate of 4.4% since 1994.

Over the last 10 years, they have had an average dividend growth rate of 5.76% while keeping a conservative AFFO payout ratio, which has averaged approximately 82% since 2013 and is currently reported at 76.5%. For an investor that purchased shares 10 years ago, their initial yield on cost of 5.20% would have increased to 7.41% by the end of 2022.

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT)

Who wouldn't want to own Realty Income with a yield on cost of 7.41%?

This just goes to show that investors don't need to move up the risk curve to achieve a high yield but can instead buy into high quality companies that consistently pay and increase their dividend and let time do its work.

In addition to the stability of their earnings and conservative payout ratio, Realty Income has a strong balance sheet which supports the dividend. They have an A- credit rating and solid debt metrics, including a net debt to pro forma adjusted EBITDAre of 5.3x and a fixed charge coverage ratio of 4.6x.

Additionally, 92% of their debt is fixed rate with a weighted average term to maturity of 6.7 years and they have $3.5 billion of liquidity as of June 30, 2023. Realty Income currently pays a 5.29% dividend yield that is well covered and trades at a P/AFFO of 14.60x, which is a sizable discount to their normal AFFO multiple of 18.86x.

We rate Realty Income a Buy.

FAST Graphs

In Closing…

As Simply Safe Dividends points out, "Yield on cost highlights the power of a dividend growth strategy. A 'good' dividend yield on cost is one that rises over time..."

Importantly,

"This is a key advantage that dividend growth investing has over purchasing securities such as bonds that have fixed interest rates. While stocks are much more volatile investments, a bond paying 2% today will still be paying 2% in the future - regardless of inflation… Seeing yield on cost rise over time can help investors stay the course and remember the long-term compounding benefits of a dividend growth strategy, especially in retirement."

I want to highlight the fact that yield on cost is a backwards-looking measure, and some will argue with me that it tells you nothing about the future growth of the business.

Stay tuned…

That's precisely why my next article in the Epic REIT Rally series will be forward-looking as I will focus on WACC (weighted average cost of capital)…or in the words of Janet Jackson, "what have you done for me lately."

I'll warn you, yield on cost should not be used to hold on to a loser, simply because the stock has a high yield on cost. It's important to remember that dividend income is only part of the total return equation.