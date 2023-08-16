Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 16, 2023 3:53 PM ETKamada Ltd. (KMDA)
Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 16, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Brian Ritchie - IR, LifeSci Advisors

Amir London - CEO

Chaime Orlev - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Annabel Samimy - Stifel

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to Kamada Ltd. Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

At this time, I'll turn the conference over to Brian Ritchie, LifeSci Advisors. Brian, you may now begin.

Brian Ritchie

Thank you, and thank you all for participating in today's call. Joining me from Kamada are Amir London, Chief Executive Officer; and Chaime Orlev, Chief Financial Officer. Earlier today, Kamada announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. If you have not received this news release, please go to the Investors page of the company's website at www.kamada.com.

Before we begin, I would like to caution that comments made during this conference call by management will contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties regarding the operations and future results of Kamada. I encourage you to review the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the company's Forms 20-F and 6-K, which identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Furthermore, the content of this conference call contains time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of the date of the live broadcast, Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Kamada undertakes no obligation to revise or update any statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this conference call.

With that said, it's my pleasure to turn the call over to Amir London, CEO. Amir?

