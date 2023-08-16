shark_749/iStock via Getty Images

I covered Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) in April, when their lead program was put on a clinical hold after multiple reported patient deaths. The stock is up 70% in the last 4 months after that clinical hold was lifted. Let's see what is going on here.

Foghorn was launched by Flagship Ventures in 2015. I covered this stock in 2022 as well, when the lead program had a partial clinical hold. I noted that the science here looked interesting. Foghorn has a technology it calls "gene traffic control," which uses medicines to regulate gene expression by using chromatin in the so-called chromatin gene regulatory system.

Chromatin constitutes a dynamic amalgamation of DNA and proteins, found in the form of chromosomes within the nucleus of eukaryotic cells. This intricate composition involves histones, which provide the structural scaffold, while DNA contributes the functional blueprint. Functionally, this chromatin environment is regulated by chromatin remodeling complexes (CRCs), each assigned the task of transcribing specific genes within the chromatin into functional proteins. This process hinges on the partnership between CRCs and transcription factors (TFs), specialized proteins that serve as navigational guides, directing CRCs to precise genetic loci. At these loci, densely packed chromatin undergoes relaxation, enabling accurate and context-appropriate gene expression.

Deviations in the functionality of either CRCs or TFs can result in the synthesis of erroneous proteins, underpinning the development of a spectrum of diseases, including cancer. The realm of CRCs encompasses 28 distinct complexes, while the universe of TFs encompasses more than 1000 variants. This vast array of components provides ample opportunities for therapeutic intervention. Three primary therapeutic avenues emerge: first, the employment of enzymatic small molecule inhibitors to counteract CRC mutations or excessive activity; second, the application of targeted bifunctional protein degraders to modulate TFs; and third, the strategic use of TF disruptors designed to impede interactions between CRCs and TFs.

The innovative approach pioneered by Foghorn encompasses all three of these therapeutic strategies. Their overarching objective is to craft scalable CRC components for deployment as active pharmaceutical agents. For instance, FHG-286 serves as an enzymatic inhibitor, while FHG-609 functions as a protein-degrading agent. This comprehensive approach capitalizes on the intricate interplay between chromatin, CRCs, and TFs to offer promising avenues for therapeutic advancements.

In May 2022, FHD-286 in AML/MDS was put on a clinical hold after a patient death. The metastatic uveal sarcoma study is enrolling patients. The death was caused by the release of cytokines from leukemic cells, in a phenomenon known as differentiation syndrome. This is a common enough occurrence in AML treatments. In Kura Oncology, such a hold was lifted in two months, which led me to predict a similar positive outcome for FHTX. However, not only was the hold not lifted, but after more fatalities in the same trial, the hold was expanded and made a full clinical hold three months later. 7 days after this, Cigall Kadoch, the scientist whose work forms the basis of FHTX tech, left the company. None of these events helped matters.

A few weeks after my April article, other programs and molecules were also put on partial holds, making the route complete - although for different symptoms. The company paused enrollment in an FHD-609 study in synovial sarcoma and SMARCB1-deleted tumors as the FDA put the program on hold after seeing a grade 4 QTc prolongation event in a patient with synovial sarcoma at the second highest dose. Like before, currently enrolled patients benefiting from therapy were allowed to continue.

As an aside, note that QTc prolongation refers to a specific change in the electrocardiogram (ECG) waveform, which represents the electrical activity of the heart. The QT interval is a segment of the ECG that corresponds to the time it takes for the heart's ventricles to depolarize (contract) and repolarize (reset) during a heartbeat. Prolongation of the QT interval, particularly when corrected for heart rate (QTc), is a measure of delayed ventricular repolarization.

In simpler terms, the QT interval reflects the time it takes for the heart muscle to reset after a contraction, allowing it to prepare for the next contraction. If the QT interval becomes prolonged, it can increase the risk of a dangerous heart rhythm disorder called "torsades de pointes," which is a type of ventricular tachycardia (rapid heartbeat) that can lead to fainting, palpitations, and in severe cases, sudden cardiac death.

Thus, a grade 4 QTc prolongation event is a serious thing, and puts the program in jeopardy.

In June, though, the FDA lifted last year’s clinical hold on the AML program after an expert committee formed for the purpose reviewed the data. Here’s some context:

In response to the FDA clinical hold, Foghorn established an independent adjudication committee of leading AML experts, chaired by Martin Tallman, M.D., Northwestern Memorial Hospital. The committee concluded the rate of differentiation syndrome was 15% (six patients out of 40) and classified one case as definitive for differentiation syndrome but not contributing to the patient’s death. The adjudication committee classified five cases as indeterminate for differentiation syndrome.

As the hold was lifted, the company now plans to begin a phase 1 trial for both relapsed/refractory AML/MDS patients as well as first line patients under an amended protocol, in Q3 2023.

However, there was one more piece of bad news. The uveal melanoma program for FHG-286 was abandoned after producing poor phase 1 data. In 73 metastatic uveal melanoma patients, nine patients had stable disease and one patient had a durable partial response. There are 2000 patients in this indication in the United States every year. While the data was not overwhelming, I believe the decision could also have been related to the relatively low market size and the abundant use of surgery to treat patients, followed by radiation therapy and the relative absence of drug therapies.

Financials

FHTX has a market cap of $413mn and a cash balance of $283mn as of the June quarter. Research and development expenses were $29.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, while general and administrative expenses were $8.4 million. At that rate, the company has a cash runway of 7-8 quarters, or well into 2025.

10% of the stock is held by the retail public while institutions and PE/VC firms hold a bulk of the rest. Flagship is still the largest shareholder, followed by Eli Lilly through their collaboration deal.

Bottom Line

I am surprised that despite a plethora of bad news, clinical holds and program cancellations, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has managed to claw back to a decent price after its crash last year. The stock still hasn’t entirely recovered, but it is up a lot since April, and that tells me the market is upbeat. However, the second partial hold and the program cancellation are major dampeners for me. I will wait to get more clarity here.