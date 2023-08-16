Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Quipt: Continued Display Of Economic Growth Levers, Reiterate Buy

Aug. 16, 2023 5:37 PM ETQuipt Home Medical Corp. (QIPT), QIPT:CA
Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
3.06K Followers

Summary

  • The pullback in Quipt Home Medical Corp. has created a buying opportunity in my view as the stock price sets higher lows and breaks key technical levels.
  • The company's Q3 numbers showed strong growth, with revenues up 64% YoY on 58% growth in the customer base.
  • Quipt's economic characteristics, including its asset-light model and acquisition strategy, support its growth potential and intrinsic value.
  • Net-net, reiterate buy.

Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Investment briefing

Following its latest set of numbers the investment case for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) has only ripened further in my opinion. Since my April publication the company has sold off with

This article was written by

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
3.06K Followers
Equity strategist, global equities, at Bernard Family Office. Analyzing market trends to tell investors what's the best investments based on macroeconomic, idiosyncratic factors.Shoot me a message to talk trade ides or portfolio construction. Disclaimer:Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QIPT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.