Hims & Hers Q2 Earnings: Portfolio Cure
Summary
- Hims & Hers Health, Inc. falls despite a strong Q2 '23 earnings report.
- The company remains on the path to a 2025 revenue target of $1.2+ billion.
- The stock is cheap at 1.3x forward EV/S targets for a high gross margin business.
- Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Out Fox The Street get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
Despite another strong quarter, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) stock fell after Q2 '23 results beat consensus estimates. The stock had already traded weak into the quarterly report due primarily to a short report. My investment thesis is ultra Bullish on HIMS stock following the company showing it is staying on the path to strong growth and profits in the years ahead.
Booming Demand
Hims reported Q2'23 revenue surged over 83% to reach $207.9 million. The online health and wellness platform has now shifted the majority of customers to multi-month prescriptions improving the LTVs and making the business far more profitable.
First, the gross profit nearly doubled to $170.1 million as the gross margin reached 82%. The 500 basis points improvement in gross margins provided a meaningful boost to profits to offset growing marketing spending.
Second, Hims spent $107.2 million on Marketing expenses, up 77% over last Q2. The company generated leverage by both boosting the gross margin and keeping Marketing expense growth below the revenue growth rate of 83%.
The end result was $62.9 million in profits before G&A expenses compared to only $26.7 million last Q2. The leverage was subtle due to the still aggressive Marketing spend, but Hims showed impressive leverage in the process.
The profit picture is vastly improved now with Hims producing $10.6 million in adjusted EBITDA versus a loss of $4.2 million last Q2. The adjusted EBITDA margin has shifted 12 percentage points in the year.
The prime reason adjusted EBITDA matters for investors is that Hims is now producing positive cash flows. The operating cash flows for the 1H of the year was $26.3 million. With a cash balance of $193.1 million and positive operating cash flows, Hims is unlikely to need to dilute shareholders via additional capital raises already setting the company apart from most small caps.
In addition, the hope is that Hims spending over $100 million on quarterly marketing expenses will ultimately lead to stronger brand recognition. The market is highly competitive for online prescriptions and the stronger brand over time will deliver better unit economics.
The company is working on building a platform for personalized treatments. Too many investors view Hims as solely focused on selling cheaper ED medicines online, but the ultimate goal is to build precision treatments via platform data and AI capabilities, such as the new AI technology called Med Match.
A prime example of the opportunity in personalized health per CEO Andrew Dudum on the Q2 '23 earnings call:
In Hims Hair, over 80% of new subscribers in the quarter opted for personalized treatment. The ability to tailor treatment in dose, form, and composition is giving many of our providers and customers their first real experience with precision medicine.
Also, Hims just launched a single pill treatment for multi-category conditions. The company plans a preventative cardiovascular care option with a pill focused on both ED and generics for cholesterol to help reduce the risk of heart attacks and death in male patients.
The personalized treatments and trusted brand is contributing to subscribers using multi-month orders. At the end of Q2, Hims has over 1 million subs on multi-month orders compared to only 291K for single-month subscribers.
With the higher gross margins, patients ordering multi-months at an average online revenue of $53 per month provide substantially stronger economics. Hims doesn't have to spend 50% of sales on Marketing for the multi-month subscriptions.
Deep Discount
Hims continues to trade like a low margin retailer. The health and wellness platform has software like margins and predicts the ability to produce long-term adjusted EBITDA margins in the 20% to 30% range.
A stock with high margins and fast growth shouldn't trade at 1.3x forward EV/S targets.
The company forecasts 2025 financial targets of $1.2+ billion in sales and $100+ million in adjusted EBITDA. These numbers don't even predict 10% EBITDA margins after Hims reaches 5% margins this year. The market appears to be valuing the stock based on these lower margins now while the EBITDA growth rate will be substantial going from only $35 to $40 million this year.
Hims has a multi-billion dollar opportunity, so investors shouldn't want the company to maximize profits at this point in the journey. The opportunity in precision treatments is far too large to quit investing at this point.
The odd part is that analysts actually forecast 2025 revenues of nearly $1.3 billion. The stock trading down at $7 just doesn't add up here when analysts forecast both fast growth and the company topping internal targets.
Takeaway
The key investor takeaway is that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. stock is too cheap here at 1.3x EV/S targets. Investors should use the recent weakness to load up on the health and wealth platform shooting for software type growth and margins.
If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in under valued stocks mispriced by the market, consider joining Out Fox The Street.
The service offers a model portfolio, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free 2-week trial.
This article was written by
Mark Holder graduated from the University of Tulsa with a double major in accounting & finance. Mark has his Series 65 and is also a CPA.
Stone Fox Capital launched the Out Fox The Street MarketPlace service in August 2020.Invest with Stone Fox Capital's model Net Payout Yields portfolio on Interactive Advisors as he makes real time trades. The site allows followers to duplicate the model portfolio in their own brokerage accounts. You can find the portfolio and more details here:
Net Payout Yields model
Follow Mark on twitter: @stonefoxcapital
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in HIMS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments