vm/E+ via Getty Images

Despite another strong quarter, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) stock fell after Q2 '23 results beat consensus estimates. The stock had already traded weak into the quarterly report due primarily to a short report. My investment thesis is ultra Bullish on HIMS stock following the company showing it is staying on the path to strong growth and profits in the years ahead.

Source: Finviz

Booming Demand

Hims reported Q2'23 revenue surged over 83% to reach $207.9 million. The online health and wellness platform has now shifted the majority of customers to multi-month prescriptions improving the LTVs and making the business far more profitable.

First, the gross profit nearly doubled to $170.1 million as the gross margin reached 82%. The 500 basis points improvement in gross margins provided a meaningful boost to profits to offset growing marketing spending.

Second, Hims spent $107.2 million on Marketing expenses, up 77% over last Q2. The company generated leverage by both boosting the gross margin and keeping Marketing expense growth below the revenue growth rate of 83%.

The end result was $62.9 million in profits before G&A expenses compared to only $26.7 million last Q2. The leverage was subtle due to the still aggressive Marketing spend, but Hims showed impressive leverage in the process.

The profit picture is vastly improved now with Hims producing $10.6 million in adjusted EBITDA versus a loss of $4.2 million last Q2. The adjusted EBITDA margin has shifted 12 percentage points in the year.

Source: Hims & Hers Q2'23 presentation

The prime reason adjusted EBITDA matters for investors is that Hims is now producing positive cash flows. The operating cash flows for the 1H of the year was $26.3 million. With a cash balance of $193.1 million and positive operating cash flows, Hims is unlikely to need to dilute shareholders via additional capital raises already setting the company apart from most small caps.

In addition, the hope is that Hims spending over $100 million on quarterly marketing expenses will ultimately lead to stronger brand recognition. The market is highly competitive for online prescriptions and the stronger brand over time will deliver better unit economics.

The company is working on building a platform for personalized treatments. Too many investors view Hims as solely focused on selling cheaper ED medicines online, but the ultimate goal is to build precision treatments via platform data and AI capabilities, such as the new AI technology called Med Match.

Source: Hims & Hers Q2'23 presentation

A prime example of the opportunity in personalized health per CEO Andrew Dudum on the Q2 '23 earnings call:

In Hims Hair, over 80% of new subscribers in the quarter opted for personalized treatment. The ability to tailor treatment in dose, form, and composition is giving many of our providers and customers their first real experience with precision medicine.

Also, Hims just launched a single pill treatment for multi-category conditions. The company plans a preventative cardiovascular care option with a pill focused on both ED and generics for cholesterol to help reduce the risk of heart attacks and death in male patients.

The personalized treatments and trusted brand is contributing to subscribers using multi-month orders. At the end of Q2, Hims has over 1 million subs on multi-month orders compared to only 291K for single-month subscribers.

With the higher gross margins, patients ordering multi-months at an average online revenue of $53 per month provide substantially stronger economics. Hims doesn't have to spend 50% of sales on Marketing for the multi-month subscriptions.

Deep Discount

Hims continues to trade like a low margin retailer. The health and wellness platform has software like margins and predicts the ability to produce long-term adjusted EBITDA margins in the 20% to 30% range.

A stock with high margins and fast growth shouldn't trade at 1.3x forward EV/S targets.

Data by YCharts

The company forecasts 2025 financial targets of $1.2+ billion in sales and $100+ million in adjusted EBITDA. These numbers don't even predict 10% EBITDA margins after Hims reaches 5% margins this year. The market appears to be valuing the stock based on these lower margins now while the EBITDA growth rate will be substantial going from only $35 to $40 million this year.

Hims has a multi-billion dollar opportunity, so investors shouldn't want the company to maximize profits at this point in the journey. The opportunity in precision treatments is far too large to quit investing at this point.

The odd part is that analysts actually forecast 2025 revenues of nearly $1.3 billion. The stock trading down at $7 just doesn't add up here when analysts forecast both fast growth and the company topping internal targets.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. stock is too cheap here at 1.3x EV/S targets. Investors should use the recent weakness to load up on the health and wealth platform shooting for software type growth and margins.