Apple: I Don't See A Recovery Anytime Soon

Aug. 16, 2023 5:51 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)2 Comments
Summary

  • Apple is historically a fiscally sound company with an extensive range of consumer-oriented technology products and services.
  • A slowdown in hardware sales due to a softening macroeconomic environment has resulted in contracting revenue streams.
  • The huge bull run YTD was driven by speculation and came on the heels of the firm's worst Q1 and Q2 in almost 20 years.
  • Shares are currently excessively pricey compared to their intrinsic value, making it difficult to advocate investing at current prices.
  • Any drop in pricing levels towards a fairer valuation would present a great opportunity to invest in a high-quality company.
Investment Thesis

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is one of the most historically profitable and fiscally sound companies in the world. Their extensive range of attractive consumer-oriented technology products and services harbor the firm an almost impenetrable economic moat.

Unfortunately, poor 2023 fiscal performance

The Value Corner profile picture
The Value Corner
819 Followers
The Value Corner - Brought to you by Haavisto Financial.Five years of long-horizon investment portfolio management and consulting. I focus on creating portfolio value through synergetic stock picks and ETFs to create robust and profitable value generation solutions.Deep value investing and diligent company analysis is the cornerstone of my strategy.I do not provide or publish investment advice on Seeking Alpha. My articles are opinion pieces only and are not soliciting any content or security. Opinions expressed in my articles are purely my own. Please conduct your own research and analysis before purchasing a security or making investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I do not provide or publish investment advice on Seeking Alpha. My articles are opinion pieces only and are not soliciting any content or security. Opinions expressed in my articles are purely my own. Please conduct your own research and analysis before purchasing a security or making investment decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

VulpineMac profile picture
VulpineMac
Today, 6:21 PM
Comments (7.73K)
"Apple: I Don't See A Recovery Anytime Soon"

A) You're looking FAR too short-term, and

B) You're looking in the wrong places.
J
JasonMiles
Today, 5:59 PM
Premium
Comments (441)
I think you wasted a lot of time with this article.. they have a 2 billion installed user base..they just made a great move in moving into India n a big way..the Vision pro is just the tip of the iceberg to what’s coming down the pike.. are they gonna smash records and sell tons more iPhones etc…. Maybe not but that service business is solid as a rock and if you talk about the trust $10 billion in their savings account shows what people think of the company and putting their trust in them…. This is just another article from someone who maybe has too much time in their hands and what the hell there’s nothing like jumping on the boat and going negative on Apple…
