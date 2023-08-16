Taiwan Semiconductor: Significantly Undervalued As Chip And Package Supplier To Nvidia
Summary
- TSMC dominates the foundry business, making chips for Nvidia, AMD, and 530 other companies.
- TSMC's revenues have been lackluster, but its guidance for Q3 2023 represents a 9.1% sequential increase.
- There's a close correlation between TSMC's HPC revenues and Nvidia's Data Center revenues, indicating a strong relationship between the two companies.
- However, despite TSMC making Nvidia's AI chips, share price performance is just 23% YTD vs 200% for Nvidia.
Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC) (NYSE:TSM) makes Nvidia's (NVDA) AI chips, as well as chips for Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and 530 other companies. TSMC also makes advanced CoWoS packages needed by Nvidia to enable the AI chips to be connected to server hardware. In fact, TSMC is expanding CoWoS package capacity to meet demand.
TSMC dominates the foundry business making chips with nearly a 60% market share, while Nvidia dominates the AI GPU market with its A100 and H100 processors. At the technology nodes these chips are manufactured at, TSMC commands high prices from Nvidia.
Conversely, TSMC also makes chips at other nodes greater than 7nm, and these chips have lower manufacturing costs and these revenues dilute earnings. But by the same token, Nvidia's revenues in other segments besides Data Center have been lackluster, as shown in Chart 1.
Chart 1
Chart 2 shows TSMC’s revenues for all chips between Q1 2018 and Q2 2023. Revenues are in New Taiwanese Dollar currency, which also have been lackluster. TSMC recognizes revenue when performance obligations are satisfied, when customers obtain control of the promised goods, which is generally when the goods are delivered to customers’ specified locations.
Chart 2 also shows QoQ change in revenues (orange line), with a revenue change of -5.5% for Q2 2023 compared to a substantial drop in revenues of -18.8% QoQ change in Q1 2023. TDMC’s guidance for Q3 2023 represents a 9.1% sequential increase at the midpoint.
Chart 2
TSMC vs Nvidia At Data Center / High Performance Computing
In Chart 3, I plot TSMC’s HPC (High Performance Computing) vs. Nvidia’s Data Center revenues from Q1 2021 to Q2 2023. Data for TSMC are actual, and show consensus Data Center revenues of $7.7 billion, which doesn’t announce Q3 2023 earnings until Aug. 23, 2023. To match the graph scale, I multiplied TSMC’s HPC revenues in NT$bn by 15. Nvidia’s revenues are in $million.
The trendlines (dotted lines) are practically parallel indicating that there's indeed a close correlation between the two metrics. Consistent with my other arguments above, in Q2 2022, TSMC’s data center revenues dropped 5.5% QoQ while Nvidia’s Data Center consensus revenues are forecast to increase 80.5%.
As I discussed above, one key explanation may be inventory buildup of chips at Nvidia, working off inventory from a ramp in TSMC’s chips the previous quarters. Empirically,
- TSMC’s revenues increased 4.1% and 10.0% the previous two quarters before the -14.9% change in the recent quarter.
- Nvidia’s revenues increased 0.7% and 1.2% before the 10.4% increase in the recent quarter.
Chart 3
In Chart 4 I add AMD’s Data Center revenues for the same period. Second quarter business results have Data Center segment revenue, of $1.3 billion was down 11% year-over-year, and up 2% sequentially.
At AMD’s 2Q 2023, CEO Lisa Su commented:
“In the data center market, we see a mixed environment as AI deployments are expanding. However, cloud customers continue optimizing their data center compute and enterprise customers remain cautious with new deployments. Against this backdrop, we expect strong growth driven by higher fourth gen EPYC and Ryzen 7000 processor sales and initial shipments of our Instinct MI300 accelerators in the fourth quarter.
In the data center alone, we expect the market for AI accelerators to reach over $150 billion by 2027. We have increased our AI related R&D, ecosystem enablement and go-to-market investments to capture a significant share of this emerging market.”
CEO Su said that AI participation has increased more than sevenfold; in increasing AI R&D spending, the goal is to make AI the company's main growth engine.
Chart 4
Investor Takeaway
Chart 5 shows share price performance for the past one-year period for TSM, NVDA, and AMD. It shows the disproportionate growth in NVDA compared to the others. NVDA reported strong growth in its Q1 earnings call of 210% YTD vs 29% for TSM and 80% for AMD.
Chart 5
TSMC makes Nvidia's chips. Chart 1 shows my analysis of TSMC’s CoWoS package for 2023. I show the chip size for four processors made by TSMC, with the average of 980mm2. Based on 70,695mm2 for a 300mm wafer and TSMC’s CoWoS capacity of 8,500 wafers per month, 613,171 packages are consumed per month. Based on TSMC’s CoWoS revenues of 7% of total revenues, CoWoS revenues of $722.85 per chip are generated.
My analysis is conservative of the CoWoS market for TSMC. In 2022, revenues were $5.32 billion representing 7% of TSMC’s total revenues. As demand increases, revenues will increase at a CAGR of 19.7% to $9.11 billion.
Thus, there is a synergy between Nvidia's AI chips and revenues, yet they aren't demonstrated in share price shown in Chart 6 above.
Also, referring to Table 1, TSMC makes TSMC's H100 chip with its 5nm node. According to my June 15, 2023, Seeking Alpha article entitled Taiwan Semiconductor's Weak 2023 Outlook Is Essentially A Near-Term Macro Phenomenon, TSMC generates $13,400 for every 5nm wafer it manufactures. As shown above in Table 1, there are 86 H100 chips per wafer, generating just $155 for each H100 chip. Add another $722.85 per package and the TSMC makes about $1000 per chip.
Nvidia, in turn, sells each chip for $40,000, a 40x profit. TSMC needs to raise prices.
There's a concern that TSMC doesn’t have the capacity to meet demand from AMD, hence CEO Su’s comment about another source of supply. But there is a conflicting issue with this interpretation of Su’s trip to Asia.
I rate TSMC a Buy. I rate Nvidia a Buy.
