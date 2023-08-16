Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Horizon Therapeutics: Can Investors Profit From Amgen Deal Confusion?

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Horizon Therapeutics accepted a bid of $116.50 per share to be acquired by Amgen in December last year - the deal value was $28.5bn in total.
  • Horizon's drug products - led by Thyroid Eye Disease and gout therapies - earned $3.7bn last year.
  • Amgen posted revenues of >$26bn last year but several key products are losing patent protection - hence the Horizon deal.
  • The Federal Trade Commission has taken both companies to court to try to prevent any deal from happening on anti-competitive/anti-trust grounds.
  • The fate of the deal remains uncertain - in this article I explain some of the key factors and what a positive/negative outcome may mean for the two companies share prices.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Haggerston BioHealth get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
3D character walking on the road leading to many different paths with open doors. Decisions concept

adventtr/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Overview: Horizon - Meet Amgen

The last time I covered Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) for Seeking Alpha was in July 2022, when I gave the company's stock a "Buy" recommendation based on the strength of its commercial drug

If you like what you have just read and want to receive at least 4 exclusive stock tips every week focused on Pharma, Biotech and Healthcare, then join me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth. Invest alongside the model portfolio or simply access the investment bank-grade financial models and research. I hope to see you there.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
9.68K Followers

I write about Biotech, Pharma and Healthcare stocks and share investment tips. Find me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth - model portfolio + 4 exclusive stock tips every week. I'm on twitter @edmundingham

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

minimogul profile picture
minimogul
Today, 6:08 PM
Premium
Comments (17)
seriously there is no value added here. the only question remains is whether amgen/ horizon win at trial. given the novel theory of the ftc and a trump appointed judge the market is telling you the probability of completion is high
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.